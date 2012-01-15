Edition:
India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights

<p>Australia's players celebrate after winning their third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Virat Kohli of India celebrates reaching 50 runs on the third day of their third cricket test against Australia at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Australia's Peter Siddle (R) celebrates taking the wicket of Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) on the third day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>India's Virat Kohli (R) and Umesh Yadav walk off as Australia celebrates after winning their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Australia's Peter Siddle (R) and David Warner celebrate after their team won their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Australia's Peter Siddle (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the final wicket as Australia won their third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Ben Hilfenhaus (L) of Australia celebrates with team mate after taking the wicket of Vinay Kumar of India during the third day of the third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ishant Sharma on the third day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ishant Sharma on the third day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Ishant Sharma on the third day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Peter Siddle (2nd R) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag of India during the second day of their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Sachin Tendulkar of India stretches during the second day of their third test cricket match against Australia at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Mitchell Starc (L) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir of India during the second day of their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Mitchell Starc of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar of India during the second day of their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Mitchel Starc (2nd L) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar of India during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>India's Umesh Yadav bowls during the second day of the third cricket test against Australia at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Vinay Kumar unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Michael Hussey of Australia during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Michael Clarke of Australia walks off after losing his wicket off the bowling of Zaheer Khan during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Zaheer Khan (R) of India celebrates taking the wicket of Australian captain Michael Clarke during the second day of the third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>India's Umesh Yadav (L) celebrates taking the wicket of David Warner of Australia with teammate Ishant Sharma (R) during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>David Warner of Australia walks off after losing his wicket off the bowling of Ishant Sharma of India during the second day of the third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Ricky Ponting of Australia (C) walks off after losing his wicket off the bowling of Umesh Yadav of India during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Ricky Ponting of Australia walks off after losing his wicket off the bowling of Umesh Yadav of India during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Shaun Marsh (L) of Australia watches as he is caught out by VVS Laxman (R) of India off the bowling of Umesh Yadav during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Ed Cowan of Australia looks back as he loses his wicket to the bowling of Umesh Yadav of India during the second day of the third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>David Warner of Australia grimaces after being hit on the arm by the ball during the second day of the third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Ed Cowan of Australia celebrates after reaching 50 runs during the second day of the third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Ed Cowan (R) of Australia watches as Umesh Yadav (L) of India misses a catch from David Warner of Australia during their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Peter Siddle (L) of Australia unsuccesfully appeals for the wicket of VVS Laxman of India during their third test cricket match against India at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Ben Hilfenhaus of Australia (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag of India during the third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Ben Hilfenhaus of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag of India during the third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Australia's players celebrate after Ryan Harris takes the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) of India during the third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Ryan Harris of Australia appeals unnsuccesfully for the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Rahul Dravid (R) of India plays a shot during their third test cricket match against Australia at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Ryan Harris (L) of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar of India during their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Peter Siddle of Australia reacts after missing a catch from Sachin Tendulkar of India during their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>David Warner of Australia celebrates reaching 100 runs during the third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>David Warner of Australia celebrates reaching 100 runs during the third test cricket match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>David Warner of Australia rests after being hit by the bowling of Umesh Yadav during the third test cricket match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>David Warner of Australia celebrates reaching 100 runs during the third cricket test match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>David Warner (L) of Australia rests after being hit by the bowling of Umesh Yadav as Ed Cowan inspects Warner's helmet during the third test cricket match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Umesh Yadav tries to catch David Warner of Australia out during their third cricket test match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Ed Cowan of Australia plays a shot during the third cricket test match against India at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>David Warner of Australia plays a shot during the third cricket test match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>David Warner of Australia hits the ball for 4 to get to 50 runs during their third cricket test match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke (R) talks to Mitchell Starc during their third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Ben Hilfenhaus of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Zaheer Khan during their third cricket test match at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Peter Siddle of Australia catches the ball during the third cricket test match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Ben Hilfenhaus (L) of Australia celebrates with Brad Haddin after taking the wicket of Zaheer Khan during their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>VVS Laxman plays a shot during their third cricket test match against Australia at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Peter Siddle (bottom) of Australia rests after taking the wicket of VVS Laxman during their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. Siddle later left the match due to heat exhaustion. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Gautam Gambhir leaves the ball during their third test cricket match against Australia at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Ben Hilfenhaus of Australia bowls during the third test cricket match against India at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Mitchell Starc (L) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir (R) of India during the second day of their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

<p>India's captain Singh Dhoni walks off after losing his wicket to the bowling of Australia's Peter Siddle (not pictured) on the third day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

<p>Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates after his team won their third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

