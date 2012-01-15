India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights
Australia's players celebrate after winning their third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's players celebrate after winning their third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Virat Kohli of India celebrates reaching 50 runs on the third day of their third cricket test against Australia at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Virat Kohli of India celebrates reaching 50 runs on the third day of their third cricket test against Australia at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Peter Siddle (R) celebrates taking the wicket of Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) on the third day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Peter Siddle (R) celebrates taking the wicket of Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) on the third day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Virat Kohli (R) and Umesh Yadav walk off as Australia celebrates after winning their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Virat Kohli (R) and Umesh Yadav walk off as Australia celebrates after winning their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Peter Siddle (R) and David Warner celebrate after their team won their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Peter Siddle (R) and David Warner celebrate after their team won their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Peter Siddle (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the final wicket as Australia won their third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Peter Siddle (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the final wicket as Australia won their third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ben Hilfenhaus (L) of Australia celebrates with team mate after taking the wicket of Vinay Kumar of India during the third day of the third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ben Hilfenhaus (L) of Australia celebrates with team mate after taking the wicket of Vinay Kumar of India during the third day of the third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ishant Sharma on the third day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ishant Sharma on the third day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ishant Sharma on the third day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ishant Sharma on the third day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Ishant Sharma on the third day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Ishant Sharma on the third day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Peter Siddle (2nd R) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag of India during the second day of their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Peter Siddle (2nd R) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag of India during the second day of their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Sachin Tendulkar of India stretches during the second day of their third test cricket match against Australia at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Sachin Tendulkar of India stretches during the second day of their third test cricket match against Australia at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Mitchell Starc (L) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir of India during the second day of their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Mitchell Starc (L) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir of India during the second day of their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Mitchell Starc of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar of India during the second day of their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Mitchell Starc of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar of India during the second day of their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Mitchel Starc (2nd L) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar of India during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Mitchel Starc (2nd L) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar of India during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Umesh Yadav bowls during the second day of the third cricket test against Australia at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Umesh Yadav bowls during the second day of the third cricket test against Australia at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Vinay Kumar unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Michael Hussey of Australia during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Vinay Kumar unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Michael Hussey of Australia during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Michael Clarke of Australia walks off after losing his wicket off the bowling of Zaheer Khan during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Michael Clarke of Australia walks off after losing his wicket off the bowling of Zaheer Khan during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Zaheer Khan (R) of India celebrates taking the wicket of Australian captain Michael Clarke during the second day of the third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Zaheer Khan (R) of India celebrates taking the wicket of Australian captain Michael Clarke during the second day of the third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Umesh Yadav (L) celebrates taking the wicket of David Warner of Australia with teammate Ishant Sharma (R) during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Umesh Yadav (L) celebrates taking the wicket of David Warner of Australia with teammate Ishant Sharma (R) during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner of Australia walks off after losing his wicket off the bowling of Ishant Sharma of India during the second day of the third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner of Australia walks off after losing his wicket off the bowling of Ishant Sharma of India during the second day of the third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ricky Ponting of Australia (C) walks off after losing his wicket off the bowling of Umesh Yadav of India during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ricky Ponting of Australia (C) walks off after losing his wicket off the bowling of Umesh Yadav of India during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ricky Ponting of Australia walks off after losing his wicket off the bowling of Umesh Yadav of India during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ricky Ponting of Australia walks off after losing his wicket off the bowling of Umesh Yadav of India during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Shaun Marsh (L) of Australia watches as he is caught out by VVS Laxman (R) of India off the bowling of Umesh Yadav during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Shaun Marsh (L) of Australia watches as he is caught out by VVS Laxman (R) of India off the bowling of Umesh Yadav during the second day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ed Cowan of Australia looks back as he loses his wicket to the bowling of Umesh Yadav of India during the second day of the third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ed Cowan of Australia looks back as he loses his wicket to the bowling of Umesh Yadav of India during the second day of the third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner of Australia grimaces after being hit on the arm by the ball during the second day of the third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner of Australia grimaces after being hit on the arm by the ball during the second day of the third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ed Cowan of Australia celebrates after reaching 50 runs during the second day of the third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ed Cowan of Australia celebrates after reaching 50 runs during the second day of the third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ed Cowan (R) of Australia watches as Umesh Yadav (L) of India misses a catch from David Warner of Australia during their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ed Cowan (R) of Australia watches as Umesh Yadav (L) of India misses a catch from David Warner of Australia during their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Peter Siddle (L) of Australia unsuccesfully appeals for the wicket of VVS Laxman of India during their third test cricket match against India at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Peter Siddle (L) of Australia unsuccesfully appeals for the wicket of VVS Laxman of India during their third test cricket match against India at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ben Hilfenhaus of Australia (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag of India during the third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ben Hilfenhaus of Australia (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag of India during the third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ben Hilfenhaus of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag of India during the third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ben Hilfenhaus of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag of India during the third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's players celebrate after Ryan Harris takes the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) of India during the third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's players celebrate after Ryan Harris takes the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) of India during the third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ryan Harris of Australia appeals unnsuccesfully for the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ryan Harris of Australia appeals unnsuccesfully for the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Rahul Dravid (R) of India plays a shot during their third test cricket match against Australia at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Rahul Dravid (R) of India plays a shot during their third test cricket match against Australia at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ryan Harris (L) of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar of India during their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ryan Harris (L) of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar of India during their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Peter Siddle of Australia reacts after missing a catch from Sachin Tendulkar of India during their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Peter Siddle of Australia reacts after missing a catch from Sachin Tendulkar of India during their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner of Australia celebrates reaching 100 runs during the third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner of Australia celebrates reaching 100 runs during the third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner of Australia celebrates reaching 100 runs during the third test cricket match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner of Australia celebrates reaching 100 runs during the third test cricket match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner of Australia rests after being hit by the bowling of Umesh Yadav during the third test cricket match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner of Australia rests after being hit by the bowling of Umesh Yadav during the third test cricket match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner of Australia celebrates reaching 100 runs during the third cricket test match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner of Australia celebrates reaching 100 runs during the third cricket test match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner (L) of Australia rests after being hit by the bowling of Umesh Yadav as Ed Cowan inspects Warner's helmet during the third test cricket match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner (L) of Australia rests after being hit by the bowling of Umesh Yadav as Ed Cowan inspects Warner's helmet during the third test cricket match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Umesh Yadav tries to catch David Warner of Australia out during their third cricket test match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Umesh Yadav tries to catch David Warner of Australia out during their third cricket test match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ed Cowan of Australia plays a shot during the third cricket test match against India at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ed Cowan of Australia plays a shot during the third cricket test match against India at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner of Australia plays a shot during the third cricket test match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner of Australia plays a shot during the third cricket test match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner of Australia hits the ball for 4 to get to 50 runs during their third cricket test match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner of Australia hits the ball for 4 to get to 50 runs during their third cricket test match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke (R) talks to Mitchell Starc during their third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke (R) talks to Mitchell Starc during their third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ben Hilfenhaus of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Zaheer Khan during their third cricket test match at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ben Hilfenhaus of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Zaheer Khan during their third cricket test match at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Peter Siddle of Australia catches the ball during the third cricket test match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Peter Siddle of Australia catches the ball during the third cricket test match against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ben Hilfenhaus (L) of Australia celebrates with Brad Haddin after taking the wicket of Zaheer Khan during their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ben Hilfenhaus (L) of Australia celebrates with Brad Haddin after taking the wicket of Zaheer Khan during their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
VVS Laxman plays a shot during their third cricket test match against Australia at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
VVS Laxman plays a shot during their third cricket test match against Australia at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Peter Siddle (bottom) of Australia rests after taking the wicket of VVS Laxman during their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. Siddle later left the match due to heat exhaustion. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Peter Siddle (bottom) of Australia rests after taking the wicket of VVS Laxman during their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012. Siddle later left the match due to heat exhaustion. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Gautam Gambhir leaves the ball during their third test cricket match against Australia at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Gautam Gambhir leaves the ball during their third test cricket match against Australia at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ben Hilfenhaus of Australia bowls during the third test cricket match against India at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ben Hilfenhaus of Australia bowls during the third test cricket match against India at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Mitchell Starc (L) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir (R) of India during the second day of their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET) more
Mitchell Starc (L) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir (R) of India during the second day of their third test cricket match at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
India's captain Singh Dhoni walks off after losing his wicket to the bowling of Australia's Peter Siddle (not pictured) on the third day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags:...more
India's captain Singh Dhoni walks off after losing his wicket to the bowling of Australia's Peter Siddle (not pictured) on the third day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates after his team won their third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates after his team won their third cricket test against India at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
Next Slideshows
India vs Australia 2nd Test Highlights
Highlights from the second test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
India vs Australia, first test in Melbourne
Highlights from the first test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Sehwag smashes record at Indore
Virender Sehwag's record double ton and other highlights from the cricket ODI between India and West Indies at Indore.
India vs West Indies - 1st ODI
Snapshots from the first ODI between India and the West Indies in Cuttack.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.