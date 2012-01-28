India vs Australia, 4th Test
The Australian team pose with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the series 4-0 against India in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Brad Haddin (C) of Australia celebrates with Ricky Ponting (L) after catching Umesh Yadav (R) of India and winning the series 4-0 during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha of India walks off after losing his wicket during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke walks with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the series 4-0 against India in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke poses with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the series 4-0 against India in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ricky Ponting (L) and Peter Siddle (R) of Australia celebrate after winning the series 4-0 against India in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner (L) of Australia celebrates with Ben Hilfenhaus (R) after catching Zaheer Khan of India during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner (R) of Australia celebrates after catching Zaheer Khan (L) of India during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Sachin Tendulkar of India walks off after losing his wicket during the fourth day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 27, 2012.
Sachin Tendulkar of India walks off after losing his wicket during the fourth day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Michael Hussey (R) of Australia celebrates catching Rahul Dravid of India out with bowler Ryan Harris (L) during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ed Cowan (R) of Australia catches Sachin Tendulkar of India out as Ricky Ponting looks on during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Gautam Gambhir of India reacts after being hit by a ball from Ben Hilfenhaus during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ryan Harris (R) of Australia celebrates with Ed Cowan (L) after taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma of India during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ryan Harris (R) of Australia celebrates with Ed Cowan (L) after taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma (C) of India during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ishant Sharma (R) of India dodges a ball from Ryan Harris (L) of Australia during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Gautam Gambhir of India walks off after losing his wicket during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke (2ndL) plays a shot as Ricky Ponting of Australia waits during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Michael Hussey of Australia ducks to avoid the ball during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Rahul Dravid of India drops a catch from Ricky Ponting of Australia during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ricky Ponting of Australia celebrates reaching 50 runs during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke (L) watches as Ricky Ponting of Australia stretches during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner of Australia walks off after losing his wicket during the third day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Peter Siddle (L) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin (R) of India during the third day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Virat Kohli (R) of India celebrates after reaching 100 runs during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Virat Kohli of India celebrates after reaching 100 runs during their third day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha (R) of India walks off after losing his wicket during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malon
Virat Kohli of India dives for his crease on 99 runs during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Virat Kohli of India celebrates after reaching 100 runs during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Peter Siddle (C) of Australia celebrates after taking 5 wickets as teammates Michael Hussey (R) and David Warner (L) look on during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon...more
Virat Kohli (R) celebrates with teammate Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha after reaching 50 runs during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
VVS Laxman (R) watches as Brad Haddin of Australia catches him out during the third day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ben Hilfenhaus of Australia catches the ball during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
VVS Laxman (R) looks on as Brad Haddin of Australia celebrates catching him out with Ricky Ponting (L) during the third day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Peter Siddle (R) of Australia celebrates with Ricky Ponting after taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar during the third day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Sachin Tendulkar walks off after losing his wicket during the third day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Sachin Tendulkar walks off after losing his wicket during the third day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Peter Siddle (C) of Australia celebrates with Ricky Ponting (R) and Brad Haddin (L) after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Peter Siddle of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Peter Siddle (top) of Australia celebrates with his teammates Brad Haddin (L) and Ricky Ponting (R) after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon...more
Peter Siddle (2nd L) of Australia celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Peter Siddle (C) of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Peter Siddle (L) of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag (R) on the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
Ryan Harris of Australia plays a shot during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ravichandran Ashwin (L) of celebrates taking the wicket of Peter Siddle during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ricky Ponting (C) of Australia walks off as Sachin Tendulkar (R) celebrates with Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha (L) after catching him out during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Umesh Yadav (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Australian captain Michael Clarke with Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ricky Ponting of Australia celebrates after reaching 200 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ricky Ponting of Australia hits a four to reach 200 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke acknowledges the crowd as he walks off after losing his wicket for 210 during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha (R) watches the ball after Australia's Michael Clarke plays a shot during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ricky Ponting (R) of Australia celebrates with teammate Michael Hussey after reaching 200 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Ricky Ponting plays a shot during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke celebrates after reaching 200 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke plays a shot during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
Australian captain Michael Clarke (L) celebrates reaching 200 runs with teammate Ricky Ponting during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke (L) shakes hands with teammate Ricky Ponting as they walk off for lunch during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke celebrates after reaching 200 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke celebrates after reaching 200 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Ricky Ponting plays a shot during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke celebrates after reaching 150 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ishant Sharma (C) watches as Australian captain Michael Clarke (L) and Ricky Ponting (R) run between the wickets during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ricky Ponting of Australia celebrates after reaching 150 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke plays a shot during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke appears to stop the ball from hitting the wicket while running during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates reaching 100 runs during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates reaching 100 runs during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates after reaching 100 runs during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke kisses his helmet in celebration after reaching 100 runs during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Zaheer Khan (R) bowls and takes the wicket of David Warner during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Zaheer Khan (4th R) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner (2nd L) during the first day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ricky Ponting of Australia plays a cover drive during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Ed Cowan plays a shot and is caught out by VVS Laxman during the first day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Zaheer Khan celebrates taking the wicket of David Warner during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Ricky Ponting plays a shot during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke plays a shot during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke (R) talks to Ricky Ponting during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
VVS Laxman (R) celebrates catching Ed Cowan out during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Ricky Ponting plays a shot during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates reaching 50 runs during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates reaching 50 runs during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australian captain Michael Clarke plays a shot during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ravichandran Ashwin (R) reacts to a missed run-out opportunity during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ricky Ponting (2nd L) of Australia runs as Ravichandran Ashwin (R) reacts to a missed run-out opportunity during the first day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Ricky Ponting plays a shot during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ishant Sharma runs in to bowl during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Shaun Marsh (R) of Australia celebrates with Ed Cowan (C) and Michael Hussey (L) after catching VVS Laxman of India out during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
