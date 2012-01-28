Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 28, 2012 | 3:05pm IST

India vs Australia, 4th Test

<p>The Australian team pose with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the series 4-0 against India in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

The Australian team pose with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the series 4-0 against India in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Brad Haddin (C) of Australia celebrates with Ricky Ponting (L) after catching Umesh Yadav (R) of India and winning the series 4-0 during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Brad Haddin (C) of Australia celebrates with Ricky Ponting (L) after catching Umesh Yadav (R) of India and winning the series 4-0 during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha of India walks off after losing his wicket during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha of India walks off after losing his wicket during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke walks with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the series 4-0 against India in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Australian captain Michael Clarke walks with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the series 4-0 against India in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke poses with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the series 4-0 against India in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Australian captain Michael Clarke poses with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the series 4-0 against India in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ricky Ponting (L) and Peter Siddle (R) of Australia celebrate after winning the series 4-0 against India in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Ricky Ponting (L) and Peter Siddle (R) of Australia celebrate after winning the series 4-0 against India in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>David Warner (L) of Australia celebrates with Ben Hilfenhaus (R) after catching Zaheer Khan of India during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

David Warner (L) of Australia celebrates with Ben Hilfenhaus (R) after catching Zaheer Khan of India during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>David Warner (R) of Australia celebrates after catching Zaheer Khan (L) of India during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

David Warner (R) of Australia celebrates after catching Zaheer Khan (L) of India during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Sachin Tendulkar of India walks off after losing his wicket during the fourth day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 27, 2012. </p>

Sachin Tendulkar of India walks off after losing his wicket during the fourth day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 27, 2012.

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Sachin Tendulkar of India walks off after losing his wicket during the fourth day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Sachin Tendulkar of India walks off after losing his wicket during the fourth day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Michael Hussey (R) of Australia celebrates catching Rahul Dravid of India out with bowler Ryan Harris (L) during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Michael Hussey (R) of Australia celebrates catching Rahul Dravid of India out with bowler Ryan Harris (L) during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ed Cowan (R) of Australia catches Sachin Tendulkar of India out as Ricky Ponting looks on during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Ed Cowan (R) of Australia catches Sachin Tendulkar of India out as Ricky Ponting looks on during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Gautam Gambhir of India reacts after being hit by a ball from Ben Hilfenhaus during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Gautam Gambhir of India reacts after being hit by a ball from Ben Hilfenhaus during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ryan Harris (R) of Australia celebrates with Ed Cowan (L) after taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma of India during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Ryan Harris (R) of Australia celebrates with Ed Cowan (L) after taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma of India during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ryan Harris (R) of Australia celebrates with Ed Cowan (L) after taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma (C) of India during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Ryan Harris (R) of Australia celebrates with Ed Cowan (L) after taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma (C) of India during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ishant Sharma (R) of India dodges a ball from Ryan Harris (L) of Australia during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Ishant Sharma (R) of India dodges a ball from Ryan Harris (L) of Australia during the fifth day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Gautam Gambhir of India walks off after losing his wicket during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Gautam Gambhir of India walks off after losing his wicket during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke (2ndL) plays a shot as Ricky Ponting of Australia waits during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Australian captain Michael Clarke (2ndL) plays a shot as Ricky Ponting of Australia waits during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Michael Hussey of Australia ducks to avoid the ball during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Michael Hussey of Australia ducks to avoid the ball during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Rahul Dravid of India drops a catch from Ricky Ponting of Australia during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Rahul Dravid of India drops a catch from Ricky Ponting of Australia during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ricky Ponting of Australia celebrates reaching 50 runs during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Ricky Ponting of Australia celebrates reaching 50 runs during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke (L) watches as Ricky Ponting of Australia stretches during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Australian captain Michael Clarke (L) watches as Ricky Ponting of Australia stretches during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>David Warner of Australia walks off after losing his wicket during the third day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

David Warner of Australia walks off after losing his wicket during the third day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Peter Siddle (L) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin (R) of India during the third day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Peter Siddle (L) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin (R) of India during the third day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Virat Kohli (R) of India celebrates after reaching 100 runs during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Virat Kohli (R) of India celebrates after reaching 100 runs during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Virat Kohli of India celebrates after reaching 100 runs during their third day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Virat Kohli of India celebrates after reaching 100 runs during their third day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha (R) of India walks off after losing his wicket during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malon</p>

Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha (R) of India walks off after losing his wicket during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malon

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Virat Kohli of India dives for his crease on 99 runs during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Virat Kohli of India dives for his crease on 99 runs during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Virat Kohli of India celebrates after reaching 100 runs during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Virat Kohli of India celebrates after reaching 100 runs during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Peter Siddle (C) of Australia celebrates after taking 5 wickets as teammates Michael Hussey (R) and David Warner (L) look on during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Peter Siddle (C) of Australia celebrates after taking 5 wickets as teammates Michael Hussey (R) and David Warner (L) look on during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon...more

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Virat Kohli (R) celebrates with teammate Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha after reaching 50 runs during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Virat Kohli (R) celebrates with teammate Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha after reaching 50 runs during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>VVS Laxman (R) watches as Brad Haddin of Australia catches him out during the third day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

VVS Laxman (R) watches as Brad Haddin of Australia catches him out during the third day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ben Hilfenhaus of Australia catches the ball during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Ben Hilfenhaus of Australia catches the ball during the third day of their fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>VVS Laxman (R) looks on as Brad Haddin of Australia celebrates catching him out with Ricky Ponting (L) during the third day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

VVS Laxman (R) looks on as Brad Haddin of Australia celebrates catching him out with Ricky Ponting (L) during the third day of their fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Peter Siddle (R) of Australia celebrates with Ricky Ponting after taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar during the third day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Peter Siddle (R) of Australia celebrates with Ricky Ponting after taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar during the third day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Sachin Tendulkar walks off after losing his wicket during the third day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Sachin Tendulkar walks off after losing his wicket during the third day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Sachin Tendulkar walks off after losing his wicket during the third day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Sachin Tendulkar walks off after losing his wicket during the third day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Peter Siddle (C) of Australia celebrates with Ricky Ponting (R) and Brad Haddin (L) after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Peter Siddle (C) of Australia celebrates with Ricky Ponting (R) and Brad Haddin (L) after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Peter Siddle of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Peter Siddle of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Peter Siddle (top) of Australia celebrates with his teammates Brad Haddin (L) and Ricky Ponting (R) after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Peter Siddle (top) of Australia celebrates with his teammates Brad Haddin (L) and Ricky Ponting (R) after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon...more

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Peter Siddle (2nd L) of Australia celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Peter Siddle (2nd L) of Australia celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Peter Siddle (C) of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Peter Siddle (C) of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Peter Siddle (L) of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag (R) on the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

Peter Siddle (L) of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag (R) on the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ryan Harris of Australia plays a shot during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Ryan Harris of Australia plays a shot during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin (L) of celebrates taking the wicket of Peter Siddle during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Ravichandran Ashwin (L) of celebrates taking the wicket of Peter Siddle during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ricky Ponting (C) of Australia walks off as Sachin Tendulkar (R) celebrates with Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha (L) after catching him out during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Ricky Ponting (C) of Australia walks off as Sachin Tendulkar (R) celebrates with Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha (L) after catching him out during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Umesh Yadav (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Australian captain Michael Clarke with Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Umesh Yadav (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Australian captain Michael Clarke with Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ricky Ponting of Australia celebrates after reaching 200 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Ricky Ponting of Australia celebrates after reaching 200 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ricky Ponting of Australia hits a four to reach 200 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Ricky Ponting of Australia hits a four to reach 200 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke acknowledges the crowd as he walks off after losing his wicket for 210 during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Australian captain Michael Clarke acknowledges the crowd as he walks off after losing his wicket for 210 during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha (R) watches the ball after Australia's Michael Clarke plays a shot during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha (R) watches the ball after Australia's Michael Clarke plays a shot during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ricky Ponting (R) of Australia celebrates with teammate Michael Hussey after reaching 200 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Ricky Ponting (R) of Australia celebrates with teammate Michael Hussey after reaching 200 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australia's Ricky Ponting plays a shot during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Australia's Ricky Ponting plays a shot during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke celebrates after reaching 200 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Australian captain Michael Clarke celebrates after reaching 200 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke plays a shot during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

Australian captain Michael Clarke plays a shot during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke (L) celebrates reaching 200 runs with teammate Ricky Ponting during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Australian captain Michael Clarke (L) celebrates reaching 200 runs with teammate Ricky Ponting during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke (L) shakes hands with teammate Ricky Ponting as they walk off for lunch during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Australian captain Michael Clarke (L) shakes hands with teammate Ricky Ponting as they walk off for lunch during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke celebrates after reaching 200 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Australian captain Michael Clarke celebrates after reaching 200 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke celebrates after reaching 200 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Australian captain Michael Clarke celebrates after reaching 200 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australia's Ricky Ponting plays a shot during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Australia's Ricky Ponting plays a shot during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke celebrates after reaching 150 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Australian captain Michael Clarke celebrates after reaching 150 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ishant Sharma (C) watches as Australian captain Michael Clarke (L) and Ricky Ponting (R) run between the wickets during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Ishant Sharma (C) watches as Australian captain Michael Clarke (L) and Ricky Ponting (R) run between the wickets during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ricky Ponting of Australia celebrates after reaching 150 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Ricky Ponting of Australia celebrates after reaching 150 runs during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke plays a shot during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Australian captain Michael Clarke plays a shot during the second day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke appears to stop the ball from hitting the wicket while running during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Australian captain Michael Clarke appears to stop the ball from hitting the wicket while running during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates reaching 100 runs during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates reaching 100 runs during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates reaching 100 runs during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates reaching 100 runs during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates after reaching 100 runs during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates after reaching 100 runs during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke kisses his helmet in celebration after reaching 100 runs during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Australian captain Michael Clarke kisses his helmet in celebration after reaching 100 runs during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Zaheer Khan (R) bowls and takes the wicket of David Warner during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Zaheer Khan (R) bowls and takes the wicket of David Warner during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Zaheer Khan (4th R) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner (2nd L) during the first day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Zaheer Khan (4th R) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner (2nd L) during the first day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ricky Ponting of Australia plays a cover drive during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Ricky Ponting of Australia plays a cover drive during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australia's Ed Cowan plays a shot and is caught out by VVS Laxman during the first day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Australia's Ed Cowan plays a shot and is caught out by VVS Laxman during the first day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Zaheer Khan celebrates taking the wicket of David Warner during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Zaheer Khan celebrates taking the wicket of David Warner during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australia's Ricky Ponting plays a shot during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Australia's Ricky Ponting plays a shot during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke plays a shot during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Australian captain Michael Clarke plays a shot during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke (R) talks to Ricky Ponting during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Australian captain Michael Clarke (R) talks to Ricky Ponting during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>VVS Laxman (R) celebrates catching Ed Cowan out during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

VVS Laxman (R) celebrates catching Ed Cowan out during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australia's Ricky Ponting plays a shot during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Australia's Ricky Ponting plays a shot during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates reaching 50 runs during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates reaching 50 runs during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates reaching 50 runs during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates reaching 50 runs during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australian captain Michael Clarke plays a shot during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Australian captain Michael Clarke plays a shot during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin (R) reacts to a missed run-out opportunity during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Ravichandran Ashwin (R) reacts to a missed run-out opportunity during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ricky Ponting (2nd L) of Australia runs as Ravichandran Ashwin (R) reacts to a missed run-out opportunity during the first day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Ricky Ponting (2nd L) of Australia runs as Ravichandran Ashwin (R) reacts to a missed run-out opportunity during the first day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Australia's Ricky Ponting plays a shot during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Australia's Ricky Ponting plays a shot during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Ishant Sharma runs in to bowl during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Ishant Sharma runs in to bowl during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

<p>Shaun Marsh (R) of Australia celebrates with Ed Cowan (C) and Michael Hussey (L) after catching VVS Laxman of India out during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Shaun Marsh (R) of Australia celebrates with Ed Cowan (C) and Michael Hussey (L) after catching VVS Laxman of India out during the fourth day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Saturday, January 28, 2012

India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights

India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights

India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights

India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights

India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights

15 Jan 2012
India vs Australia 2nd Test Highlights

India vs Australia 2nd Test Highlights

Highlights from the second test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

06 Jan 2012
India vs Australia, first test in Melbourne

India vs Australia, first test in Melbourne

Highlights from the first test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

29 Dec 2011
Sehwag smashes record at Indore

Sehwag smashes record at Indore

Virender Sehwag's record double ton and other highlights from the cricket ODI between India and West Indies at Indore.

08 Dec 2011

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

