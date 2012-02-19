India vs Australia - 7th ODI
Australia's Ricky Ponting (L) plays a shot as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Australia's David Warner plays a shot against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
India's Irfan Pathan (L) celebrates with teammate Sachin Tendulkar after he took the wicket of Australia's David Warner during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Australia's Ricky Ponting walks off after being dismissed against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Australia's Ricky Ponting plays a shot against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Australia's Ricky Ponting walks off after being dismissed against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) celebrates as he appeals for the wicket of Australia's Mike Hussey during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. The appeal was overturned and given not out. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien more
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) argues with umpire Billy Bowden after his appeal for the wicket of Mike Hussey was overturned and given not out during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien more
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen on the field during their one-day international cricket match against Australia in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Australia's Mike Hussey hits a shot against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen on the field during their one-day international cricket match against Australia in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason
Australia's Mike Hussey sets off for a run against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Australia's Mike Hussey plays a shot against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Australia's Mike Hussey dives to make a run against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. Also seen is Australia's Peter Forrest. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Australia's Peter Forrest falls over after completing a run during their one-day international cricket match against India in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Australia's Mike Hussey dives in to make a run against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
India's M.S Dhoni lies on the field during their one-day international cricket match against Australia in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
India's Sachin Tendulkar walks off after being dismissed for three runs against Australia during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Australia's Brett Lee (C) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Gautam Gambhir (not pictured) during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
