India vs Australia - 7th ODI

Australia's Ricky Ponting (L) plays a shot as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Sunday, February 19, 2012

Australia's David Warner plays a shot against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

India's Irfan Pathan (L) celebrates with teammate Sachin Tendulkar after he took the wicket of Australia's David Warner during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Australia's Ricky Ponting walks off after being dismissed against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Australia's Ricky Ponting plays a shot against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Australia's Ricky Ponting walks off after being dismissed against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) celebrates as he appeals for the wicket of Australia's Mike Hussey during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. The appeal was overturned and given not out. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) argues with umpire Billy Bowden after his appeal for the wicket of Mike Hussey was overturned and given not out during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen on the field during their one-day international cricket match against Australia in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Australia's Mike Hussey hits a shot against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen on the field during their one-day international cricket match against Australia in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason

Australia's Mike Hussey sets off for a run against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Australia's Mike Hussey plays a shot against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Australia's Mike Hussey dives to make a run against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. Also seen is Australia's Peter Forrest. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Australia's Peter Forrest falls over after completing a run during their one-day international cricket match against India in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Australia's Mike Hussey dives in to make a run against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

India's M.S Dhoni lies on the field during their one-day international cricket match against Australia in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

India's Sachin Tendulkar walks off after being dismissed for three runs against Australia during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Australia's Brett Lee (C) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Gautam Gambhir (not pictured) during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

