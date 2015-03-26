India vs Australia - Cricket World Cup semi-final
A fan of India's cricket team waves his nation's flag before Australia play against India in their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (L) and India's captain MS Dhoni look at a feature of the Sydney Cricket Ground before their World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (C) stands with his team and India's as they listen to national anthems before their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's cricket captain Michael Clarke (C) stands with his team and India's team (L) as they listen to national anthems in front of the Cricket World Cup trophy before their semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's bowler Mohammed Shami reacts after the first ball of the match was delivered to Australian batsman Aaron Finch during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australian batsman David Warner plays the ball for six run during his Cricket World Cup semi-final match against India in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's David Warner hits the ball up to be caught out for 12 runs by India's Virat Kohli (not pictured) during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's David Warner walks off the field after being caught out for 12 runs by India's Virat Kohli (not pictured) during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's bowler Umesh Yadav (R) reacts with team mate Suresh Raina after team mate Virat Kohli (not pictured) caught out Australia's David Warner during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
India's bowler Umesh Yadav (C) reacts with Suresh Raina, after team mate Virat Kohli (not pictured) caught out Australia's David Warner, during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
India's bowler Umesh Yadav (C) hugs team mate Virat Kohli, after Kohli caught out Australia's David Warner for 12 runs off Yadav's bowling, during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's batsman David Warner (L) walks off the field, after he was caught out for 12 runs by India's Virat Kohli (C), during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Virat Kohli celebrates with team mate Shikhar Dhawan, after Kohli caught out Australia's David Warner for 12 runs, during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's bowler Umesh Yadav makes an unsuccessful LBW appeal against Australian batsman Steve Smith (L) during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's batsman Steve Smith plays a shot against India during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
Australia's batsman Steve Smith plays a shot off the bowling of India's Umesh Yadav during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's batsman Aaron Finch prepares to play a hook shot against India during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Umesh Yadav signs autographs at the boundary between balls being delivered to Australia during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's Steve Smith signals for a new bat to replace his damaged one during his Cricket World Cup semi-final match against India in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
Australia's batsman Aaron Finch plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni watches on during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's batsman Aaron Finch plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni watches on during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Australia's batsmen Steve Smith (L) and Aaron Finch run between wickets during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match against India in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
Australia's batsman Steve Smith plays a shot during his Cricket World Cup semi-final match against India in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
Australia's batsman Aaron Finch plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni watches on during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A supporter of India's cricket team waves India's flag during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match against Australia in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
People dressed as oil drops promoting an oil company dance with drummers supporting India's cricket team during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match against Australia in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
Australia's batsman Aaron Finch plays a shot to the boundary off a delivery from India's bowler Mohit Sharma during his Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
Australia's batsman Aaron Finch plays a shot to the boundary as India's wicketkeeper and captain MS Dhoni watches on during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
India's bowler Ravindra Jadeja (R) collides with Australia's batsman Aaron Finch as he attempts to field a shot off Steve Smith (not pictured) during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's bowler Ravindra Jadeja (R) attempts to field a shot off Steve Smith (not pictured) alongside Australia's Aaron Finch (L) during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray TPX IMAGES OF THE...more
India's bowler Ravindra Jadeja (R) collides with Australia's batsman Aaron Finch as he attempts to field a shot off Steve Smith (not pictured) during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
The ball rebounds off the pad of Australia's batsman Aaron Finch, which was unsuccessfully appealed by India as LBW, during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
India's bowler Ravindra Jadeja appeals unsuccessfully for an LBW decision against Australia's batsman Aaron Finch (L) during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
India's bowler Ravindra Jadeja appeals unsuccessfully for an LBW decision against Australia's batsman Aaron Finch during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
India's bowler Ravindra Jadeja (standing L) calls for an official appeal, for an LBW decision against Australia's batsman Aaron Finch, to India's captain MS Dhoni (R) during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015....more
India's bowler Ravindra Jadeja (L) calls for an official appeal for an LBW decision, against Australia's batsman Aaron Finch, to India's captain MS Dhoni (R) during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David...more
India's bowler Ravichandran Ashwin reacts after a failed attempt at a run out of Australia's batsman Aaron Finch (R) during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's bowler Ravichandran Ashwin reacts after a failed attempt at a run out of Australia's batsman Aaron Finch during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's bowler Ravichandran Ashwin reacts after a failed attempt at a run out of Australia's batsman Aaron Finch during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's bowler Mohit Sharma (R) watches as Australian batsman Steve Smith safely makes his ground during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's batsman Aaron Finch (L) resets the stumps as he waits on a decision whether he was run out as India's Ravindra Jadeja and bowler Ravichandran Ashwin prematurely celebrate his dismissal during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in...more
Australia's batsman Steve Smith acknowledges his century during his Cricket World Cup semi-final match against India in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
Australia's batsman Steve Smith reacts after scoring his century during his Cricket World Cup semi-final match against India in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's batsman Steve Smith (R) is congratulated on his century by team mate Aaron Finch during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match against India in Sydney March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's batsman Steve Smith acknowledges the crowd after scoring his century during his Cricket World Cup semi-final match against India in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
Australia's batsman Steve Smith (C) is congratulated on his century by team mate Aaron Finch as India's Suresh Raina watches on during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's batsman Steve Smith acknowledges the crowd after scoring his century during his Cricket World Cup semi-final match against India in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Australia's batsman Steve Smith acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the field after being caught out for 105 runs by India's Rohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Rohit Sharma catches out Australia's batsman Steve Smith for 105 runs during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Ajinkya Rahane catches out Australia's batsman Glenn Maxwell during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after catching out Australia's batsman Glenn Maxwell during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (2nd L) celebrates the wicket of Australia's batsman Glenn Maxwell during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's bowler Mohit Sharma (L) celebrates with team mate Suresh Raina after Australian captain Michael Clarke was caught out by Rohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Mohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal of Australia's captain Michael Clarke during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
Australian batsman James Faulkner is bowled by India's Umesh Yadav during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australian batsman Shane Watson walks past Indian flags in the crowd after being bowled out by India's Umesh Yadav during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's bowler Umesh Yadav (C) looks at Australian batsman Aaron Finch after Finch's team mate Steve Smith was caught by Rohit Sharma off Yadav's bowling during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Umesh Yadav (R) celebrates with team mates after bowling out Australian batsman James Faulkner during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
Australian batsman James Faulkner (R) reacts after being bowled by India's Umesh Yadav (L) during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's batsman Glenn Maxwell hits four runs off India's bowler Umesh Yadav during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
Australian batsman Brad Haddin plays a shot towards India's Virat Kohli during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
Australian batsman Mitchell Johnson plays the ball for six runs during his Cricket World Cup semi-final match against India in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Virat Kohli drops a catch off Australia's Brad Haddin during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australian bowler Mitchell Starc follows through with a delivery during his Cricket World Cup semi-final match against India in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
Australia's bowler Mitchell Starc (2nd L) and David Warner (L) react as India's batsmen Shikhar Dhawan (2nd R) and Rohit Sharma make runs during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
Australian batsman David Warner (C) walks off the pitch after he was caught out by India's Virat Kohli off the bowling of Umesh Yadav (L) during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's bowler Mitchell Starc (R) leaps in the air as his team match watch a replay of a potential catch that was eventually given not out to India's Rohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015....more
Next Slideshows
India vs Bangladesh
Snapshots from the cricket World Cup quarter-final between India and Bangladesh at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
India v Ireland
Images from India's World Cup Pool B match against Ireland.
Cricket World Cup - India vs West Indies
Pictures from the Cricket World Cup Pool B match between India and West Indies at the WACA in Perth.
World Cup: India v S.Africa
Images from Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.