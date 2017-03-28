India vs Australia - Dharamsala test
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - Indian players pose with the trophy after winning the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli (L) and Ajinkya Rahane (R) receive the trophy from the former Indian cricket player Sunil Gavaskar...more
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli receives the ICC Test Mace from former Indian cricket player Sunil Gavaskar (R) after India won the...more
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin, who won the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of...more
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli laughs during an award ceremony after winning the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami (R) shares a moment during an award ceremony after winning the series....more
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - Australian players attend the award ceremony after loosing the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, - 28/03/17 - India's captain Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates after winning the match. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates after winning the match. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Lokesh Rahul successfully completes a run. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - Australian players celebrate the dismissal of India's Cheteshwar Pujara. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - Australia's captain Steven Smith reacts during an award ceremony after loosing the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (R) celebrates after dismissing Australia's Nathan Lyon. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - Australia's Matthew Wade reacts after his teammate Josh Hazlewood's dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (L) and Ajinkya Rahane celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Nathan Lyon. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Wriddhiman Saha ducks to evade a bouncer. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (L) celebrates with Karun Nair and Ajinkya Rahane (R) after dismissing Australia's Matt...more
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - Australia's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - Australia's Peter Handscomb (R) reacts after being dismissed. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) and Cheteshwar Pujara celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Shaun Marsh. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Australia's Matthew Wade (L) argue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Pat Cummins (L) celebrates with a teammate after dismissing India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after dismissing India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Peter Handscomb dives to take a catch to dismiss India's Cheteshwar Pujara. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Glenn Maxwell dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Glenn Maxwell walks with blood stains on his pants. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli walks off the field after a drinks break. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - Australia's David Warner walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - Australia's Peter Handscomb is clean bowled. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - India's Kuldeep Yadav (L) and Umesh Yadav celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - Australia's captain Steven Smith celebrates his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - India's captain Ajinkya Rahane takes a successful catch to dismiss Australia's David Warner. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell with his teammates. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - Australia's captain Steven Smith reacts after the dismissal of his teammate Shaun Marsh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India vs Australia: Ranchi test
India play Australia at Ranchi in the third test of their four-match cricket series.
India beat New Zealand in Kolkata test
India crush New Zealand by 178 runs in the second test at Kolkata to clinch the three-match series.
Sachin Tendulkar - the man and his game
A profile of India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar.
West Indies win World Twenty20 final
West Indies beat England by four wickets to win World Twenty 20 final
