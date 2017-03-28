Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 28, 2017 | 2:15pm IST

India vs Australia - Dharamsala test

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - Indian players pose with the trophy after winning the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - Indian players pose with the trophy after winning the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - Indian players pose with the trophy after winning the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli (L) and Ajinkya Rahane (R) receive the trophy from the former Indian cricket player Sunil Gavaskar after winning the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli (L) and Ajinkya Rahane (R) receive the trophy from the former Indian cricket player Sunil Gavaskar...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli (L) and Ajinkya Rahane (R) receive the trophy from the former Indian cricket player Sunil Gavaskar after winning the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli receives the ICC Test Mace from former Indian cricket player Sunil Gavaskar (R) after India won the test series against Australia. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli receives the ICC Test Mace from former Indian cricket player Sunil Gavaskar (R) after India won the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli receives the ICC Test Mace from former Indian cricket player Sunil Gavaskar (R) after India won the test series against Australia. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin, who won the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the year award, poses with the trophies during the award ceremony. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin, who won the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin, who won the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the year award, poses with the trophies during the award ceremony. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli laughs during an award ceremony after winning the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli laughs during an award ceremony after winning the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli laughs during an award ceremony after winning the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami (R) shares a moment during an award ceremony after winning the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami (R) shares a moment during an award ceremony after winning the series....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami (R) shares a moment during an award ceremony after winning the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - Australian players attend the award ceremony after loosing the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - Australian players attend the award ceremony after loosing the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - Australian players attend the award ceremony after loosing the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, - 28/03/17 - India's captain Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, - 28/03/17 - India's captain Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, - 28/03/17 - India's captain Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates after winning the match. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates after winning the match. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates after winning the match. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates after winning the match. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates after winning the match. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates after winning the match. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Lokesh Rahul successfully completes a run. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Lokesh Rahul successfully completes a run. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Lokesh Rahul successfully completes a run. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - Australian players celebrate the dismissal of India's Cheteshwar Pujara. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - Australian players celebrate the dismissal of India's Cheteshwar Pujara. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - Australian players celebrate the dismissal of India's Cheteshwar Pujara. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - Australia's captain Steven Smith reacts during an award ceremony after loosing the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - Australia's captain Steven Smith reacts during an award ceremony after loosing the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - Australia's captain Steven Smith reacts during an award ceremony after loosing the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (R) celebrates after dismissing Australia's Nathan Lyon. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (R) celebrates after dismissing Australia's Nathan Lyon. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (R) celebrates after dismissing Australia's Nathan Lyon. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - Australia's Matthew Wade reacts after his teammate Josh Hazlewood's dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - Australia's Matthew Wade reacts after his teammate Josh Hazlewood's dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - Australia's Matthew Wade reacts after his teammate Josh Hazlewood's dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (L) and Ajinkya Rahane celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Nathan Lyon. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (L) and Ajinkya Rahane celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Nathan Lyon. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (L) and Ajinkya Rahane celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Nathan Lyon. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Wriddhiman Saha ducks to evade a bouncer. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Wriddhiman Saha ducks to evade a bouncer. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Wriddhiman Saha ducks to evade a bouncer. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
17 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (L) celebrates with Karun Nair and Ajinkya Rahane (R) after dismissing Australia's Matt Renshaw. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (L) celebrates with Karun Nair and Ajinkya Rahane (R) after dismissing Australia's Matt...more

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (L) celebrates with Karun Nair and Ajinkya Rahane (R) after dismissing Australia's Matt Renshaw. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
18 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - Australia's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - Australia's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - Australia's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
19 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - Australia's Peter Handscomb (R) reacts after being dismissed. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - Australia's Peter Handscomb (R) reacts after being dismissed. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - Australia's Peter Handscomb (R) reacts after being dismissed. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) and Cheteshwar Pujara celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Shaun Marsh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) and Cheteshwar Pujara celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Shaun Marsh. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) and Cheteshwar Pujara celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Shaun Marsh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
21 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Australia's Matthew Wade (L) argue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Australia's Matthew Wade (L) argue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Australia's Matthew Wade (L) argue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
22 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Pat Cummins (L) celebrates with a teammate after dismissing India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Pat Cummins (L) celebrates with a teammate after dismissing India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Pat Cummins (L) celebrates with a teammate after dismissing India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
23 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after dismissing India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after dismissing India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after dismissing India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
24 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Peter Handscomb dives to take a catch to dismiss India's Cheteshwar Pujara. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Peter Handscomb dives to take a catch to dismiss India's Cheteshwar Pujara. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Peter Handscomb dives to take a catch to dismiss India's Cheteshwar Pujara. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
25 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Glenn Maxwell dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Glenn Maxwell dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Glenn Maxwell dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
26 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Glenn Maxwell walks with blood stains on his pants. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Glenn Maxwell walks with blood stains on his pants. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 26/03/17 - Australia's Glenn Maxwell walks with blood stains on his pants. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
27 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli walks off the field after a drinks break. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli walks off the field after a drinks break. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli walks off the field after a drinks break. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
28 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - Australia's David Warner walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - Australia's David Warner walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - Australia's David Warner walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
29 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - Australia's Peter Handscomb is clean bowled. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - Australia's Peter Handscomb is clean bowled. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - Australia's Peter Handscomb is clean bowled. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
30 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - India's Kuldeep Yadav (L) and Umesh Yadav celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - India's Kuldeep Yadav (L) and Umesh Yadav celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - India's Kuldeep Yadav (L) and Umesh Yadav celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
31 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - Australia's captain Steven Smith celebrates his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - Australia's captain Steven Smith celebrates his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - Australia's captain Steven Smith celebrates his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
32 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - India's captain Ajinkya Rahane takes a successful catch to dismiss Australia's David Warner. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - India's captain Ajinkya Rahane takes a successful catch to dismiss Australia's David Warner. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - India's captain Ajinkya Rahane takes a successful catch to dismiss Australia's David Warner. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
33 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell with his teammates. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell with his teammates. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell with his teammates. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
34 / 35
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - Australia's captain Steven Smith reacts after the dismissal of his teammate Shaun Marsh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - Australia's captain Steven Smith reacts after the dismissal of his teammate Shaun Marsh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 25/03/17 - Australia's captain Steven Smith reacts after the dismissal of his teammate Shaun Marsh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
India vs Australia: Ranchi test

India vs Australia: Ranchi test

Next Slideshows

India vs Australia: Ranchi test

India vs Australia: Ranchi test

India play Australia at Ranchi in the third test of their four-match cricket series.

20 Mar 2017
India beat New Zealand in Kolkata test

India beat New Zealand in Kolkata test

India crush New Zealand by 178 runs in the second test at Kolkata to clinch the three-match series.

03 Oct 2016
Sachin Tendulkar - the man and his game

Sachin Tendulkar - the man and his game

A profile of India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

24 Apr 2016
West Indies win World Twenty20 final

West Indies win World Twenty20 final

West Indies beat England by four wickets to win World Twenty 20 final

03 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast