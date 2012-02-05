India vs Australia - First ODI
India's Suresh Raina (L) celebrates with his teammate Manoj Tiwary after catching Australia's Ricky Ponting out during their one-day series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
David Warner of Australia is bowled by Vinay Kumar of India during their one-day series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Rohit Sharma (R) celebrates with MS Dhoni (L) after taking the wicket of Australia's Michael Clarke during their one-day series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Matthew Wade (L) of Australia dives for his crease as MS Dhoni (R) of India tries to run him out during their one-day series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Rahul Sharma catches Australia's Michael Clarke out during their one-day series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Suresh Raina of India (L) celebrates with his teammate Manoj Tiwary after catching Australia's Ricky Ponting out during their one-day series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Matthew Wade (L) celebrates reaching 50 runs during their one-day series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Matthew Wade (R) loses his wicket off the bowling of India's Rahul Sharma during their one-day series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Virat Kohli (R) celebrates with Sachin Tendulkar (L) after catching Australia's Michael Hussey out during their one-day series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Matthew Wade loses his wicket off the bowling of India's Rahul Sharma during their one-day series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Matthew Wade of Australia (bottom R) loses his wicket off the bowling of Rahul Sharma (top R) during their one-day series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Ricky Ponting (R) of Australia celebrates with Captain Michael Clarke (L) after catching Sachin Tendulkar out during their one-day series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Sachin Tendulkar of India walks down the tunnel after losing his wicket for 2 runs off the bowling of Mitchell Starc during their one-day series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Australia's Mitchell Starc (C) celebrates taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir of India during their one-day series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Mitchell Starc of Australia bowls during their one-day series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
