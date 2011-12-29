Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 29, 2011 | 10:40am IST

India vs Australia, first test in Melbourne

<p>Ishant Sharma appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Australia's Brad Haddin during the first day of their first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Ishant Sharma appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Australia's Brad Haddin during the first day of their first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Ishant Sharma appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Australia's Brad Haddin during the first day of their first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
1 / 72
<p>Teammates congratulate Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (2nd L) for taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

Teammates congratulate Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (2nd L) for taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT...more

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Teammates congratulate Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (2nd L) for taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Close
2 / 72
<p>Virat Kohli reacts as he walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Virat Kohli reacts as he walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Virat Kohli reacts as he walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
3 / 72
<p>Australia's Peter Siddle (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Peter Siddle (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Peter Siddle (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
4 / 72
<p>Gautam Gambhir (R) watches Australia's Ricky Ponting (L) catch him out during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborn</p>

Gautam Gambhir (R) watches Australia's Ricky Ponting (L) catch him out during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborn

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Gautam Gambhir (R) watches Australia's Ricky Ponting (L) catch him out during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborn

Close
5 / 72
<p>Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Virender Sehwag (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Virender Sehwag (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Virender Sehwag (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
6 / 72
<p>Zaheer Khan drops a catch off Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Zaheer Khan drops a catch off Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Zaheer Khan drops a catch off Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
7 / 72
<p>Australia's Mike Hussey walks from the field after being dismissed by Zaheer Khan during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Mike Hussey walks from the field after being dismissed by Zaheer Khan during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Mike Hussey walks from the field after being dismissed by Zaheer Khan during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
8 / 72
<p>Zaheer Khan (2nd R) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Mike Hussey (L) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Zaheer Khan (2nd R) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Mike Hussey (L) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Zaheer Khan (2nd R) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Mike Hussey (L) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
9 / 72
<p>Zaheer Khan makes an unsuccessful appeal during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Zaheer Khan makes an unsuccessful appeal during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Zaheer Khan makes an unsuccessful appeal during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
10 / 72
<p>Zaheer Khan celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Mike Hussey during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Zaheer Khan celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Mike Hussey during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Zaheer Khan celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Mike Hussey during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
11 / 72
<p>Australia's Mike Hussey cuts to the boundary during the first cricket test match against India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Mike Hussey cuts to the boundary during the first cricket test match against India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Mike Hussey cuts to the boundary during the first cricket test match against India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
12 / 72
<p>Australia's David Warner is bowled by India's Umesh Yadav during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's David Warner is bowled by India's Umesh Yadav during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's David Warner is bowled by India's Umesh Yadav during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
13 / 72
<p>Umesh Yadav celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Umesh Yadav celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Umesh Yadav celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
14 / 72
<p>Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
15 / 72
<p>Australia's Mike Hussey drives to the boundary during the first cricket test match against India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Mike Hussey drives to the boundary during the first cricket test match against India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Mike Hussey drives to the boundary during the first cricket test match against India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
16 / 72
<p>Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (C) celebrates taking the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (C) celebrates taking the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (C) celebrates taking the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
17 / 72
<p>Australia's Mike Hussey drives the ball during the first cricket test match against India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Mike Hussey drives the ball during the first cricket test match against India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Mike Hussey drives the ball during the first cricket test match against India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
18 / 72
<p>Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (C) celebrates taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma (L) during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (C) celebrates taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma (L) during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (C) celebrates taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma (L) during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
19 / 72
<p>Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma (R) during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma (R) during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma (R) during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
20 / 72
<p>Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus celebrates taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus celebrates taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus celebrates taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
21 / 72
<p>Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus celebrates taking the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus celebrates taking the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus celebrates taking the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
22 / 72
<p>Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) celebrates with teammates after bowling out Rahul Dravid during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) celebrates with teammates after bowling out Rahul Dravid during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) celebrates with teammates after bowling out Rahul Dravid during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
23 / 72
<p>Australia's Peter Siddle (L) celebrates taking the wicket of VVS Laxman (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Peter Siddle (L) celebrates taking the wicket of VVS Laxman (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Peter Siddle (L) celebrates taking the wicket of VVS Laxman (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
24 / 72
<p>Ishant Sharma (R) talks to Australia's Ed Cowan (L) after Cowan was hit in the helmet grill by a shot from Sharma during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011.REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Ishant Sharma (R) talks to Australia's Ed Cowan (L) after Cowan was hit in the helmet grill by a shot from Sharma during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011.REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Ishant Sharma (R) talks to Australia's Ed Cowan (L) after Cowan was hit in the helmet grill by a shot from Sharma during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011.REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
25 / 72
<p>Rahul Dravid leaves the field after being bowled by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Rahul Dravid leaves the field after being bowled by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Rahul Dravid leaves the field after being bowled by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
26 / 72
<p>Virat Kohli walks past celebrating Australian players after he was dismissed by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Virat Kohli walks past celebrating Australian players after he was dismissed by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Virat Kohli walks past celebrating Australian players after he was dismissed by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
27 / 72
<p>Ishant Sharma works hard to avoid a bouncer from Australia's Peter Siddle during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Ishant Sharma works hard to avoid a bouncer from Australia's Peter Siddle during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Ishant Sharma works hard to avoid a bouncer from Australia's Peter Siddle during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
28 / 72
<p>Ishant Sharma falls as he avoids a bouncer from Australia's Peter Siddle during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Ishant Sharma falls as he avoids a bouncer from Australia's Peter Siddle during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Ishant Sharma falls as he avoids a bouncer from Australia's Peter Siddle during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
29 / 72
<p>VVS Laxman walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's Peter Siddle during the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

VVS Laxman walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's Peter Siddle during the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

VVS Laxman walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's Peter Siddle during the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
30 / 72
<p>Sachin Tendulkar walks from the field after he was bowled out by Australia's Peter Siddle during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sachin Tendulkar walks from the field after he was bowled out by Australia's Peter Siddle during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar walks from the field after he was bowled out by Australia's Peter Siddle during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
31 / 72
<p>Sachin Tendulkar reacts after he was bowled out by Australia's Peter Siddle (R) during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sachin Tendulkar reacts after he was bowled out by Australia's Peter Siddle (R) during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar reacts after he was bowled out by Australia's Peter Siddle (R) during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
32 / 72
<p>Sachin Tendulkar is struck on the torso by a delivery from Australia's David Warner during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sachin Tendulkar is struck on the torso by a delivery from Australia's David Warner during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar is struck on the torso by a delivery from Australia's David Warner during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
33 / 72
<p>Sachin Tendulkar is struck on the torso by a delivery from Australia's David Warner as Brad Haddin (L) looks on during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sachin Tendulkar is struck on the torso by a delivery from Australia's David Warner as Brad Haddin (L) looks on during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar is struck on the torso by a delivery from Australia's David Warner as Brad Haddin (L) looks on during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
34 / 72
<p>Rahul Dravid receives medical attention during the first cricket test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Rahul Dravid receives medical attention during the first cricket test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Rahul Dravid receives medical attention during the first cricket test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
35 / 72
<p>Sachin Tendulkar drives to the boundary during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sachin Tendulkar drives to the boundary during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar drives to the boundary during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
36 / 72
<p>Indian fans celebrate a boundary hit by India's Virender Sehwag during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Indian fans celebrate a boundary hit by India's Virender Sehwag during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Indian fans celebrate a boundary hit by India's Virender Sehwag during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
37 / 72
<p>Virender Sehwag looks at his stumps after being bowled out by Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Virender Sehwag looks at his stumps after being bowled out by Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Virender Sehwag looks at his stumps after being bowled out by Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
38 / 72
<p>Australia's Brad Haddin (front) takes a return as Virender Sehwag stretches to make his ground during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Brad Haddin (front) takes a return as Virender Sehwag stretches to make his ground during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Brad Haddin (front) takes a return as Virender Sehwag stretches to make his ground during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
39 / 72
<p>Rahul Dravid ducks under a bouncer from Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Rahul Dravid ducks under a bouncer from Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Rahul Dravid ducks under a bouncer from Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
40 / 72
<p>Australia's captain Michael Clarke (L) assists a television cameraman who fell after he crashed his segway into a helmet on the ground during the first cricket test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's captain Michael Clarke (L) assists a television cameraman who fell after he crashed his segway into a helmet on the ground during the first cricket test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim...more

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's captain Michael Clarke (L) assists a television cameraman who fell after he crashed his segway into a helmet on the ground during the first cricket test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
41 / 72
<p>Australia's Mike Hussey (R) reacts as he avoids Rahul Dravid during the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Mike Hussey (R) reacts as he avoids Rahul Dravid during the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Mike Hussey (R) reacts as he avoids Rahul Dravid during the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
42 / 72
<p>Australia's James Pattinson (C) reacts after dismissing Virender Sehwag during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's James Pattinson (C) reacts after dismissing Virender Sehwag during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's James Pattinson (C) reacts after dismissing Virender Sehwag during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
43 / 72
<p>Australia's James Pattinson appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's James Pattinson appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's James Pattinson appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
44 / 72
<p>Virender Sehwag (R) calls out to Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Virender Sehwag (R) calls out to Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Virender Sehwag (R) calls out to Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
45 / 72
<p>Umpire Marais Erasmus of South Africa gestures during pause in play between India and Australia, during the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Umpire Marais Erasmus of South Africa gestures during pause in play between India and Australia, during the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Umpire Marais Erasmus of South Africa gestures during pause in play between India and Australia, during the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
46 / 72
<p>Gautam Gambhir reacts after being dismissed by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Gautam Gambhir reacts after being dismissed by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Gautam Gambhir reacts after being dismissed by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
47 / 72
<p>Virender Sehwag (R) calls out to Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Virender Sehwag (R) calls out to Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Virender Sehwag (R) calls out to Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
48 / 72
<p>Indian fans react as Sachin Tendulkar (not pictured) walks onto the field to bat during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Indian fans react as Sachin Tendulkar (not pictured) walks onto the field to bat during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Indian fans react as Sachin Tendulkar (not pictured) walks onto the field to bat during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
49 / 72
<p>Australia's Nathan Lyon (L) is bowled as Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Nathan Lyon (L) is bowled as Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Nathan Lyon (L) is bowled as Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
50 / 72
<p>Virat Kohli (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate after they combined to dismiss Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Virat Kohli (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate after they combined to dismiss Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Virat Kohli (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate after they combined to dismiss Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
51 / 72
<p>Ravichandran Ashwin dives to field the ball during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Ravichandran Ashwin dives to field the ball during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin dives to field the ball during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
52 / 72
<p>Australia's Peter Siddle walks from the field with his bat on his shoulder after being dismissed by Zaheer Khan during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011.REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Peter Siddle walks from the field with his bat on his shoulder after being dismissed by Zaheer Khan during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011.REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Peter Siddle walks from the field with his bat on his shoulder after being dismissed by Zaheer Khan during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011.REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
53 / 72
<p>Australia's Brad Haddin waits in the outfield for a third umpire's decision to confirm he was dismissed by Zaheer Khan during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Brad Haddin waits in the outfield for a third umpire's decision to confirm he was dismissed by Zaheer Khan during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne more

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Brad Haddin waits in the outfield for a third umpire's decision to confirm he was dismissed by Zaheer Khan during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
54 / 72
<p>Ishant Sharma (L) congratulates team mate Zaheer Khan for taking the wicket of Australia's Brad Haddin during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Ishant Sharma (L) congratulates team mate Zaheer Khan for taking the wicket of Australia's Brad Haddin during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Ishant Sharma (L) congratulates team mate Zaheer Khan for taking the wicket of Australia's Brad Haddin during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
55 / 72
<p>Umesh Yadav (C) is congratulated by teammates for taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Umesh Yadav (C) is congratulated by teammates for taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Umesh Yadav (C) is congratulated by teammates for taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
56 / 72
<p> Ravichandran Ashwin reacts while bowling to Australia's Ricky Ponting during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Ravichandran Ashwin reacts while bowling to Australia's Ricky Ponting during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin reacts while bowling to Australia's Ricky Ponting during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
57 / 72
<p>Australia's Shaun Marsh reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed by Umesh Yadav during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Shaun Marsh reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed by Umesh Yadav during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Shaun Marsh reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed by Umesh Yadav during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
58 / 72
<p>Zaheer Khan (R) appeals for the wicket of Australia's David Warner (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Zaheer Khan (R) appeals for the wicket of Australia's David Warner (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Zaheer Khan (R) appeals for the wicket of Australia's David Warner (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
59 / 72
<p>Ishant Sharma reacts while bowling to Australia's David Warner (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Ishant Sharma reacts while bowling to Australia's David Warner (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Ishant Sharma reacts while bowling to Australia's David Warner (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
60 / 72
<p>Spectators dressed in Santa suits react during the first day of the first cricket test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Spectators dressed in Santa suits react during the first day of the first cricket test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Spectators dressed in Santa suits react during the first day of the first cricket test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
61 / 72
<p>Umesh Yadav (R) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Umesh Yadav (R) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Umesh Yadav (R) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
62 / 72
<p>Umesh Yadav (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner (R) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Umesh Yadav (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner (R) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Umesh Yadav (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner (R) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
63 / 72
<p>Ishant Sharma (L) appeals for the wicket of Australia's Ricky Ponting (R) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Ishant Sharma (L) appeals for the wicket of Australia's Ricky Ponting (R) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Ishant Sharma (L) appeals for the wicket of Australia's Ricky Ponting (R) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
64 / 72
<p>Zaheer Khan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's captain Michael Clarke during the first day of their first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Zaheer Khan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's captain Michael Clarke during the first day of their first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Zaheer Khan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's captain Michael Clarke during the first day of their first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
65 / 72
<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) catches out Australia's Ed Cowan (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) catches out Australia's Ed Cowan (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) catches out Australia's Ed Cowan (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
66 / 72
<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) appeals for the caught behind wicket of Australia's Ed Cowan (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) appeals for the caught behind wicket of Australia's Ed Cowan (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) appeals for the caught behind wicket of Australia's Ed Cowan (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
67 / 72
<p>Ishant Sharma (L) shares some words with Australia's Peter Siddle during the first day of the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Ishant Sharma (L) shares some words with Australia's Peter Siddle during the first day of the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Ishant Sharma (L) shares some words with Australia's Peter Siddle during the first day of the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
68 / 72
<p>Zaheer Khan (C) is congratulated after taking the wicket of Australia's captain Michael Clarke during the first day of their first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Zaheer Khan (C) is congratulated after taking the wicket of Australia's captain Michael Clarke during the first day of their first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Zaheer Khan (C) is congratulated after taking the wicket of Australia's captain Michael Clarke during the first day of their first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
69 / 72
<p>Australia's Ed Cowan (L) runs past his captain Michael Clarke during the first day of their first cricket test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Ed Cowan (L) runs past his captain Michael Clarke during the first day of their first cricket test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Ed Cowan (L) runs past his captain Michael Clarke during the first day of their first cricket test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
70 / 72
<p>Australia's Ed Cowan drives the ball during the first day of their first cricket test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Ed Cowan drives the ball during the first day of their first cricket test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Ed Cowan drives the ball during the first day of their first cricket test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
71 / 72
<p>Australia's Peter Siddle (2nd L) and James Pattinson (C) swap their left shoes during the first cricket test match against India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Peter Siddle (2nd L) and James Pattinson (C) swap their left shoes during the first cricket test match against India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Australia's Peter Siddle (2nd L) and James Pattinson (C) swap their left shoes during the first cricket test match against India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
72 / 72
View Again
View Next
Sehwag smashes record at Indore

Sehwag smashes record at Indore

Next Slideshows

Sehwag smashes record at Indore

Sehwag smashes record at Indore

Virender Sehwag's record double ton and other highlights from the cricket ODI between India and West Indies at Indore.

08 Dec 2011
India vs West Indies - 1st ODI

India vs West Indies - 1st ODI

Snapshots from the first ODI between India and the West Indies in Cuttack.

29 Nov 2011
India vs West Indies - 2nd test

India vs West Indies - 2nd test

Snapshots from the second test between India and the West Indies in Kolkata.

17 Nov 2011
India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies

Snapshots from the first test between India and the West Indies in New Delhi.

09 Nov 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast