India vs Australia, first test in Melbourne
Ishant Sharma appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Australia's Brad Haddin during the first day of their first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Teammates congratulate Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (2nd L) for taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT...more
Virat Kohli reacts as he walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Peter Siddle (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Gautam Gambhir (R) watches Australia's Ricky Ponting (L) catch him out during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborn
Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Virender Sehwag (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Zaheer Khan drops a catch off Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Mike Hussey walks from the field after being dismissed by Zaheer Khan during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Zaheer Khan (2nd R) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Mike Hussey (L) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Zaheer Khan makes an unsuccessful appeal during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Zaheer Khan celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Mike Hussey during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Mike Hussey cuts to the boundary during the first cricket test match against India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's David Warner is bowled by India's Umesh Yadav during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Umesh Yadav celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Mike Hussey drives to the boundary during the first cricket test match against India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (C) celebrates taking the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Mike Hussey drives the ball during the first cricket test match against India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (C) celebrates taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma (L) during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma (R) during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus celebrates taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus celebrates taking the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) celebrates with teammates after bowling out Rahul Dravid during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Peter Siddle (L) celebrates taking the wicket of VVS Laxman (R) during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Ishant Sharma (R) talks to Australia's Ed Cowan (L) after Cowan was hit in the helmet grill by a shot from Sharma during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011.REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Rahul Dravid leaves the field after being bowled by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Virat Kohli walks past celebrating Australian players after he was dismissed by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Ishant Sharma works hard to avoid a bouncer from Australia's Peter Siddle during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Ishant Sharma falls as he avoids a bouncer from Australia's Peter Siddle during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
VVS Laxman walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's Peter Siddle during the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sachin Tendulkar walks from the field after he was bowled out by Australia's Peter Siddle during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sachin Tendulkar reacts after he was bowled out by Australia's Peter Siddle (R) during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sachin Tendulkar is struck on the torso by a delivery from Australia's David Warner during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sachin Tendulkar is struck on the torso by a delivery from Australia's David Warner as Brad Haddin (L) looks on during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Rahul Dravid receives medical attention during the first cricket test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sachin Tendulkar drives to the boundary during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Indian fans celebrate a boundary hit by India's Virender Sehwag during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Virender Sehwag looks at his stumps after being bowled out by Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Brad Haddin (front) takes a return as Virender Sehwag stretches to make his ground during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Rahul Dravid ducks under a bouncer from Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (L) assists a television cameraman who fell after he crashed his segway into a helmet on the ground during the first cricket test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim...more
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (L) assists a television cameraman who fell after he crashed his segway into a helmet on the ground during the first cricket test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Mike Hussey (R) reacts as he avoids Rahul Dravid during the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's James Pattinson (C) reacts after dismissing Virender Sehwag during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's James Pattinson appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Virender Sehwag (R) calls out to Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Umpire Marais Erasmus of South Africa gestures during pause in play between India and Australia, during the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Gautam Gambhir reacts after being dismissed by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Virender Sehwag (R) calls out to Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Indian fans react as Sachin Tendulkar (not pictured) walks onto the field to bat during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Nathan Lyon (L) is bowled as Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Virat Kohli (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate after they combined to dismiss Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Ravichandran Ashwin dives to field the ball during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Peter Siddle walks from the field with his bat on his shoulder after being dismissed by Zaheer Khan during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011.REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Brad Haddin waits in the outfield for a third umpire's decision to confirm he was dismissed by Zaheer Khan during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne more
Australia's Brad Haddin waits in the outfield for a third umpire's decision to confirm he was dismissed by Zaheer Khan during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Ishant Sharma (L) congratulates team mate Zaheer Khan for taking the wicket of Australia's Brad Haddin during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Umesh Yadav (C) is congratulated by teammates for taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Ravichandran Ashwin reacts while bowling to Australia's Ricky Ponting during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Shaun Marsh reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed by Umesh Yadav during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Zaheer Khan (R) appeals for the wicket of Australia's David Warner (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Ishant Sharma reacts while bowling to Australia's David Warner (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Spectators dressed in Santa suits react during the first day of the first cricket test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Umesh Yadav (R) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Umesh Yadav (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner (R) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Ishant Sharma (L) appeals for the wicket of Australia's Ricky Ponting (R) during the first day of the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Zaheer Khan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's captain Michael Clarke during the first day of their first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) catches out Australia's Ed Cowan (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) appeals for the caught behind wicket of Australia's Ed Cowan (L) during the first day of the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Ishant Sharma (L) shares some words with Australia's Peter Siddle during the first day of the first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Zaheer Khan (C) is congratulated after taking the wicket of Australia's captain Michael Clarke during the first day of their first cricket test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Ed Cowan (L) runs past his captain Michael Clarke during the first day of their first cricket test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Ed Cowan drives the ball during the first day of their first cricket test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Peter Siddle (2nd L) and James Pattinson (C) swap their left shoes during the first cricket test match against India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
