India vs Australia - fourth ODI
India's Rohit Sharma (2nd L) approaches team mate Vinay Kumar (R) after he took the wicket of Australia's Ricky Ponting (C) during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Vinay Kumar (R) is congratulated by team mates after he took the wicket of Australia's Ricky Ponting (C) during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Vinay Kumar (R) attempts to field a drive from Australia's Michael Clarke during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Suresh Raina (R) pats teammate Rohit Sharma after Sharma was struck in the jaw by a ball while fielding against Australia during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Vinay Kumar (R) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Ricky Ponting (L) during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Michael Clarke chops a ball from India's Umesh Yadav onto his stumps during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (C) collides with Australia's David Hussey as hr attempts to field the ball during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (C) reacts as Australia's Peter Forrest (L) and David Hussey score runs during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Peter Forrest slides to make his ground as India's Ravichandran Ashwin attempts to run him out during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Peter Forrest (R) acknowledges supporters after he reached his half century during their one-day international cricket match against India in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Vinay Kumar takes a catch to dismiss Australia's Peter Forrest during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Virender Sehwag celebrates catching out Australia's David Hussey during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's David Hussey drives the ball during the one-day international cricket match against India in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) reacts as Australia's David Hussey runs between the wickets during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Vinay Kumar assists in the running out of Australia's Clint McKay on the last ball of Australia's innings during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Indian supporters cheer as India's Virender Sehwag scores runs during the one-day international cricket match against Australia in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Ryan Harris (L) reacts as India's Gautam Gambhir scores runs off his bowling during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during the one-day international cricket match against Australia in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australian players congratulate teammate Clint McKay (2nd L) after he dismissed India's Virender Sehwag during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Peter Forrest takes a catch to dismiss India's Virat Kohli during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during the one-day international cricket match against Australia in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Gautam Gambhir reacts after being dismissed by Australia's Clint McKay during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Rohit Sharma reacts after being dismissed by Australia's Mitchell Starc during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
MS Dhoni (R) plays a shot as Australia's Matthew Wade looks on during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) watches as Australia's Xavier Doherty fails to field the ball during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
Australia's David Warner takes a catch on the boundary from MS Dhoni on a no ball on the second last ball of their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
