Sun Feb 12, 2012

India vs Australia - fourth ODI

<p>India's Rohit Sharma (2nd L) approaches team mate Vinay Kumar (R) after he took the wicket of Australia's Ricky Ponting (C) during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>India's Vinay Kumar (R) is congratulated by team mates after he took the wicket of Australia's Ricky Ponting (C) during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>India's Vinay Kumar (R) attempts to field a drive from Australia's Michael Clarke during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>India's Suresh Raina (R) pats teammate Rohit Sharma after Sharma was struck in the jaw by a ball while fielding against Australia during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>India's Vinay Kumar (R) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Ricky Ponting (L) during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>Australia's Michael Clarke chops a ball from India's Umesh Yadav onto his stumps during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>India's Ravichandran Ashwin (C) collides with Australia's David Hussey as hr attempts to field the ball during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>India's Ravichandran Ashwin (C) reacts as Australia's Peter Forrest (L) and David Hussey score runs during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>Australia's Peter Forrest slides to make his ground as India's Ravichandran Ashwin attempts to run him out during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>Australia's Peter Forrest (R) acknowledges supporters after he reached his half century during their one-day international cricket match against India in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>India's Vinay Kumar takes a catch to dismiss Australia's Peter Forrest during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>India's Virender Sehwag celebrates catching out Australia's David Hussey during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>Australia's David Hussey drives the ball during the one-day international cricket match against India in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) reacts as Australia's David Hussey runs between the wickets during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>India's Vinay Kumar assists in the running out of Australia's Clint McKay on the last ball of Australia's innings during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>Indian supporters cheer as India's Virender Sehwag scores runs during the one-day international cricket match against Australia in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>Australia's Ryan Harris (L) reacts as India's Gautam Gambhir scores runs off his bowling during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>India's Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during the one-day international cricket match against Australia in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>Australian players congratulate teammate Clint McKay (2nd L) after he dismissed India's Virender Sehwag during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>Australia's Peter Forrest takes a catch to dismiss India's Virat Kohli during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during the one-day international cricket match against Australia in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>Gautam Gambhir reacts after being dismissed by Australia's Clint McKay during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>Rohit Sharma reacts after being dismissed by Australia's Mitchell Starc during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>MS Dhoni (R) plays a shot as Australia's Matthew Wade looks on during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) watches as Australia's Xavier Doherty fails to field the ball during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

<p>Australia's David Warner takes a catch on the boundary from MS Dhoni on a no ball on the second last ball of their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sunday, February 12, 2012

Pictures from the second match of the tri-nation series at Perth.

08 Feb 2012
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh

A collection of pictures showcasing cricketer Yuvraj Singh's career so far.

06 Feb 2012
India vs Australia - First ODI

India vs Australia - First ODI

Snapshots from the first ODI between India and Australia in Melbourne.

05 Feb 2012
India vs Australia, 4th Test

India vs Australia, 4th Test

A selection of pictures from the fourth and final Test between India and Australia at Adelaide.

28 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

