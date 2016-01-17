Edition:
India vs Australia - MCG ODI

Australia's Kane Richardson (2nd L) is congratulated by team mates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's Kane Richardson (2nd L) is congratulated by team mates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Australia's Kane Richardson (2nd L) is congratulated by team mates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
1 / 24
Australia's James Faulkner (R) shows his frustration at a near miss against India's Virat Kohli (L) during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's James Faulkner (R) shows his frustration at a near miss against India's Virat Kohli (L) during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Australia's James Faulkner (R) shows his frustration at a near miss against India's Virat Kohli (L) during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
2 / 24
India's Shikhar Dhawan (L) cover drives with Australia's Matthew Wade (R) watching during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Shikhar Dhawan (L) cover drives with Australia's Matthew Wade (R) watching during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
India's Shikhar Dhawan (L) cover drives with Australia's Matthew Wade (R) watching during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
3 / 24
Australia's Scott Boland bowling against India during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's Scott Boland bowling against India during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Australia's Scott Boland bowling against India during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
4 / 24
India's Virat Kohli pulls to fine leg against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Virat Kohli pulls to fine leg against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
India's Virat Kohli pulls to fine leg against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
5 / 24
India's Shikhar Dhawan pulls to mid-wicket against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Shikhar Dhawan pulls to mid-wicket against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
India's Shikhar Dhawan pulls to mid-wicket against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
6 / 24
India's Shikhar Dhawan leg glances against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Shikhar Dhawan leg glances against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
India's Shikhar Dhawan leg glances against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
7 / 24
Australia's Shaun Marsh dives to collect a skied shot from India's Virat Kohli on the first bounce during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's Shaun Marsh dives to collect a skied shot from India's Virat Kohli on the first bounce during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Australia's Shaun Marsh dives to collect a skied shot from India's Virat Kohli on the first bounce during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
8 / 24
India's Virat Kohli bats against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Virat Kohli bats against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
India's Virat Kohli bats against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
9 / 24
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
10 / 24
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century as Australia's Steven Smith (L) applauds during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century as Australia's Steven Smith (L) applauds during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century as Australia's Steven Smith (L) applauds during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
11 / 24
Australia's George Bailey (L) and John Hastings (R) celebrate after Bailey caught India's Virat Kohli from the bowling of Hastings during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's George Bailey (L) and John Hastings (R) celebrate after Bailey caught India's Virat Kohli from the bowling of Hastings during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Australia's George Bailey (L) and John Hastings (R) celebrate after Bailey caught India's Virat Kohli from the bowling of Hastings during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
12 / 24
India's Ajinkya Rahane batting against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Ajinkya Rahane batting against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
India's Ajinkya Rahane batting against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
13 / 24
Australia's James Faulkner (L) exchanges words with India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's James Faulkner (L) exchanges words with India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Australia's James Faulkner (L) exchanges words with India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
14 / 24
Australia's Aaron Finch bats against India during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's Aaron Finch bats against India during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Australia's Aaron Finch bats against India during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
15 / 24
Australia's Steven Smith (L) bats as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's Steven Smith (L) bats as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Australia's Steven Smith (L) bats as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
16 / 24
Australia's Steven Smith (L) bats as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's Steven Smith (L) bats as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Australia's Steven Smith (L) bats as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
17 / 24
India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates with team mate Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates with team mate Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates with team mate Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
18 / 24
Australia's George Bailey (L) bats as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's George Bailey (L) bats as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Australia's George Bailey (L) bats as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
19 / 24
Australia's Glenn Maxwell just holds on to a catch to dismiss India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's Glenn Maxwell just holds on to a catch to dismiss India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Australia's Glenn Maxwell just holds on to a catch to dismiss India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
20 / 24
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
21 / 24
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century with Australia's Kane Richardson (L) watching during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century with Australia's Kane Richardson (L) watching during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century with Australia's Kane Richardson (L) watching during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
22 / 24
Australia's Shaun Marsh bats against India during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's Shaun Marsh bats against India during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Australia's Shaun Marsh bats against India during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
23 / 24
India's Umesh Yadav bowls against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Umesh Yadav bowls against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
India's Umesh Yadav bowls against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
24 / 24
India vs South Africa - Nagpur test

India vs South Africa - Nagpur test

India vs South Africa - Nagpur test

India vs South Africa - Nagpur test

Highlights from the India-South Africa third test in Nagpur.

27 Nov 2015
Virender Sehwag - Over the years

Virender Sehwag - Over the years

Virender Sehwag, one of India's greatest opening batsmen.

20 Oct 2015
India vs South Africa- Rajkot ODI

India vs South Africa- Rajkot ODI

Third one-day international cricket match between India and South Africa in Rajkot.

18 Oct 2015
What's Sachin up to

What's Sachin up to

Former cricket great Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates an event aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children in Sri Lanka.

13 Oct 2015

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

