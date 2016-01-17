India vs Australia - MCG ODI
Australia's Kane Richardson (2nd L) is congratulated by team mates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's James Faulkner (R) shows his frustration at a near miss against India's Virat Kohli (L) during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Shikhar Dhawan (L) cover drives with Australia's Matthew Wade (R) watching during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's Scott Boland bowling against India during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Virat Kohli pulls to fine leg against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Shikhar Dhawan pulls to mid-wicket against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Shikhar Dhawan leg glances against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's Shaun Marsh dives to collect a skied shot from India's Virat Kohli on the first bounce during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Virat Kohli bats against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century as Australia's Steven Smith (L) applauds during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's George Bailey (L) and John Hastings (R) celebrate after Bailey caught India's Virat Kohli from the bowling of Hastings during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Ajinkya Rahane batting against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's James Faulkner (L) exchanges words with India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's Aaron Finch bats against India during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's Steven Smith (L) bats as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's Steven Smith (L) bats as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates with team mate Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's George Bailey (L) bats as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's Glenn Maxwell just holds on to a catch to dismiss India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century with Australia's Kane Richardson (L) watching during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's Shaun Marsh bats against India during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Umesh Yadav bowls against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Next Slideshows
India vs South Africa - Nagpur test
Highlights from the India-South Africa third test in Nagpur.
Virender Sehwag - Over the years
Virender Sehwag, one of India's greatest opening batsmen.
India vs South Africa- Rajkot ODI
Third one-day international cricket match between India and South Africa in Rajkot.
What's Sachin up to
Former cricket great Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates an event aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children in Sri Lanka.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.