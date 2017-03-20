India vs Australia: Ranchi test
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 16/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (R) celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Peter Handscomb. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 16/03/17 - Australia's Steven Smith (L) celebrates his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 16/03/17 - Australia's Steven Smith plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 16/03/17 - Australia's Steven Smith celebrates his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 16/03/17 - Australia's Steven Smith celebrates his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 16/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (R) celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Peter Handscomb. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 16/03/17 - Australia's Steven Smith (L) plays a shot . REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 16/03/17 - Indian players successfully appeals for the dismissal of Australia's Shaun Marsh (R). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 16/03/17 - India's Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Cheteshwar Pujara (C) successfully appeals for the dismissal of Australia's Shaun Marsh....more
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 16/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (2nd L) celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Matt Renshaw with his teammates. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 16/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (C) celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Matt Renshaw. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 16/03/17 - India�s Ravichandran Ashwin (R) collides with Australia's Matt Renshaw. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 17/03/17 - Australia's Pat Cummins (2nd R) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 17/03/17 - India's Murali Vijay plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 17/03/17 - India's Lokesh Rahul evades a bouncer. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 17/03/17 - India's Murali Vijay plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 17/03/17 - Australia's Pat Cummins dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 17/03/17 - India's Murali Vijay plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 17/03/17 - Australia's Josh Hazlewood (L) is run out by India's Ravindra Jadeja. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 17/03/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing Australia's Nathan Lyon. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 17/03/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (C) celebrates after dismissing Australia's Pat Cummins. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 17/03/17 - Australia's Steven Smith plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 17/03/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd R) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Australia's Nathan Lyon. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 17/03/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates after dismissing Australia's Matthew Wade. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 17/03/17 - Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 17/03/17 - Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century as his team captain Steven Smith (L) watches. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 17/03/17 - Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - Australian players celebrate the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - Australian players celebrate the dismissal of India's Murali Vijay (top-R). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - India's Murali Vijay plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - Australia's Nathan Lyon dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - Australia's Josh Hazlewood unsuccesfully appeals for India's Murali Vijay (R). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - India's Murali Vijay plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - India's Murali Vijay plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara evades a bouncer. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - Australia's Pat Cummins (C) celebrates the dismissal of India's Ravichandran Ashwin with his teammates. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - Australia's Pat Cummins drops a catch. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates the dismissal of Ravichandran Ashwin. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - Australian players celebrate the dismissal of Karun Nair. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot as Australia's Glenn Maxwell watches. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin jumps as he completes a run. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - Australia's Pat Cummins drops a catch. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - Australia's Josh Hazlewood dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates after dismissing India's Karun Nair. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates after dismissing India's Karun Nair. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara successfully completes a run as Australia's Nathan Lyon watches. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 18/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - Australia's Glenn Maxwell dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Wriddhiman Saha plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara (R) and Wriddhiman Saha run between the wickets. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Wriddhiman Saha plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara dives to avoid being run out. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara dives to avoid being run out as Australia's Steve O'Keefe (R) watches. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his double century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Australia's Nathan Lyon. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (C) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Australia's Nathan Lyon. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (facing camera) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Australia's David Warner....more
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (C) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Australia's David Warner. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara (R) and Wriddhiman Saha run between the wickets. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Wriddhiman Saha celebrates his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Wriddhiman Saha celebrates his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his double century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his double century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his double century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his double century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 20/03/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (3rd L) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Australia's captain Steven Smith....more
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 20/03/17 - Australia's Matt Renshaw is struck by a ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 20/03/17 - Australia's Matt Renshaw (2nd L) walks off the field as Indian players celebrate his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 20/03/17 - India's Ishant Sharma and Murali Vijay (R) celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Matt Renshaw. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 20/03/17 - Australia's captain Steven Smith (R) is clean bowled. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 20/03/17 - India's captain Virat Kohli (C) celebrates the dismissal of his Australian counterpart Steven Smith with his teammates....more
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 20/03/17 - Australia's Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh (R) run between the wickets. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, - 20/03/17 - Australia's Peter Handscomb plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi - 20/03/17 - Australia's Shaun Marsh plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 20/03/17 - Australia's Peter Handscomb plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 20/03/17 - Australia's Shaun Marsh plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 20/03/17 - Australia's captain Steven Smith is clean bowled as Indian players celebrate. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
