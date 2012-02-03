India vs Australia second T20 match at Melbourne
Gautam Gambhir (R) shakes hands with Mahendra Singh Dhoni after winning the T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Gautam Gambhir (R) shakes hands with Mahendra Singh Dhoni after winning the T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Gautam Gambhir of India celebrates reaching 50 runs during their T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
Gautam Gambhir of India celebrates reaching 50 runs during their T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during their T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during their T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during their T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during their T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Mitchell Marsh (L) of Australia celebrates with compatriot Shaun Marsh (R) after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon...more
Mitchell Marsh (L) of Australia celebrates with compatriot Shaun Marsh (R) after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Mitchell Marsh (R) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Virat Kohli (L) during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Mitchell Marsh (R) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Virat Kohli (L) during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Virat Kohli plays a shot during their T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Virat Kohli plays a shot during their T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Police hold down a spectator who ran on to the field during the T20 International series cricket match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Police hold down a spectator who ran on to the field during the T20 International series cricket match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Brad Hogg (C) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Brad Hogg (C) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Brett Lee of Australia catches the ball during their T20 International series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Brett Lee of Australia catches the ball during their T20 International series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Gautam Gambhir (L) plays a shot as Brett Lee (R) of Australia runs in during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Gautam Gambhir (L) plays a shot as Brett Lee (R) of Australia runs in during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Matthew Wade of Australia is run out during the T20 International series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Matthew Wade of Australia is run out during the T20 International series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Matthew Wade of Australia plays a shot during the T20 International series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Matthew Wade of Australia plays a shot during the T20 International series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Matthew Wade of Australia plays a shot during their T20 International series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Matthew Wade of Australia plays a shot during their T20 International series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Virat Kohli (R) celebrates with compatriot Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) after stumping Aaron Finch of Australia during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone more
Virat Kohli (R) celebrates with compatriot Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) after stumping Aaron Finch of Australia during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Aaron Finch of Australia (R) plays a shot as Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) watches during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Aaron Finch of Australia (R) plays a shot as Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) watches during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Next Slideshows
Weekly sports highlights
Our top sports images from the past week.
Best of the Australian Open
The top seeds face off in Melbourne.
India vs Australia, 4th Test
A selection of pictures from the fourth and final Test between India and Australia at Adelaide.
Funeral for Paterno
Penn State football fans mourn the death of coach Joe Paterno, whose towering image was shaken by a child sex abuse scandal at the school.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.