Pictures | Fri Feb 3, 2012 | 7:35pm IST

India vs Australia second T20 match at Melbourne

Gautam Gambhir (R) shakes hands with Mahendra Singh Dhoni after winning the T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012.

Gautam Gambhir (R) shakes hands with Mahendra Singh Dhoni after winning the T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Friday, February 03, 2012

Gautam Gambhir of India celebrates reaching 50 runs during their T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012.

Gautam Gambhir of India celebrates reaching 50 runs during their T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during their T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during their T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during their T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during their T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Mitchell Marsh (L) of Australia celebrates with compatriot Shaun Marsh (R) after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012.

Mitchell Marsh (L) of Australia celebrates with compatriot Shaun Marsh (R) after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon...more

Mitchell Marsh (R) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Virat Kohli (L) during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012.

Mitchell Marsh (R) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Virat Kohli (L) during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Virat Kohli plays a shot during their T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012.

Virat Kohli plays a shot during their T20 International series cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Police hold down a spectator who ran on to the field during the T20 International series cricket match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012.

Police hold down a spectator who ran on to the field during the T20 International series cricket match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Brad Hogg (C) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012.

Brad Hogg (C) of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during the T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Brett Lee of Australia catches the ball during their T20 International series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012.

Brett Lee of Australia catches the ball during their T20 International series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Gautam Gambhir (L) plays a shot as Brett Lee (R) of Australia runs in during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012.

Gautam Gambhir (L) plays a shot as Brett Lee (R) of Australia runs in during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Matthew Wade of Australia is run out during the T20 International series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012.

Matthew Wade of Australia is run out during the T20 International series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Matthew Wade of Australia plays a shot during the T20 International series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne February 3, 2012.

Matthew Wade of Australia plays a shot during the T20 International series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Matthew Wade of Australia plays a shot during their T20 International series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012.

Matthew Wade of Australia plays a shot during their T20 International series cricket match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Virat Kohli (R) celebrates with compatriot Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) after stumping Aaron Finch of Australia during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012.

Virat Kohli (R) celebrates with compatriot Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) after stumping Aaron Finch of Australia during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone more

Aaron Finch of Australia (R) plays a shot as Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) watches during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012.

Aaron Finch of Australia (R) plays a shot as Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) watches during their T20 International series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

