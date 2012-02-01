India vs Australia, Sydney T20
MS Dhoni loses control of his bat during a T20 cricket match against Australia in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
MS Dhoni loses control of his bat during a T20 cricket match against Australia in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
MS Dhoni plays a shot during a T20 cricket match against Australia in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
MS Dhoni plays a shot during a T20 cricket match against Australia in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Virat Kohli drives a six during a T20 cricket match against Australia in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Virat Kohli drives a six during a T20 cricket match against Australia in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Australia's David Hussey (C) is congratulated by team mates for bowling out Rohit Sharma during their T20 cricket match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Australia's David Hussey (C) is congratulated by team mates for bowling out Rohit Sharma during their T20 cricket match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Rohit Sharma walks from the field after being bowled by Australia's David Hussey during their T20 cricket match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Rohit Sharma walks from the field after being bowled by Australia's David Hussey during their T20 cricket match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Virender Sehwag attempts to field a shot from Australia's David Hussey during their T20 match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Virender Sehwag attempts to field a shot from Australia's David Hussey during their T20 match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
MS Dhoni (rear) looks on as Australia's Matthew Wade reacts after being dismissed during their T20 match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
MS Dhoni (rear) looks on as Australia's Matthew Wade reacts after being dismissed during their T20 match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Australia's Brett Lee (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during their T20 cricket match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Australia's Brett Lee (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during their T20 cricket match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Ravichandran Ashwin appeals successfully for the wicket of Australia's Travis Birt during their T20 match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Ravichandran Ashwin appeals successfully for the wicket of Australia's Travis Birt during their T20 match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Team mates congratulate Vinay Kumar (C) after he took a catch to dismiss Australia's David Warner during their T20 match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Team mates congratulate Vinay Kumar (C) after he took a catch to dismiss Australia's David Warner during their T20 match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Rohit Sharma (L) congratulates team mate Vinay Kumar after he took a catch to dismiss Australia's David Warner during their T20 match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Rohit Sharma (L) congratulates team mate Vinay Kumar after he took a catch to dismiss Australia's David Warner during their T20 match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Next Slideshows
Marrying God
Nepali girls "wed" god in an ancient ritual
The rise of Romney
A look back on Mitt Romney's political career, from senate challenger to governor to two-time presidential candidate.
Cruise ship tragedy
Views of the Costa Concordia off Italy.
Queer Azaadi Parade, Mumbai
Hundreds take part in Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in Mumbai.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.