Pictures | Wed Feb 1, 2012 | 6:45pm IST

India vs Australia, Sydney T20

<p>MS Dhoni loses control of his bat during a T20 cricket match against Australia in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

<p>MS Dhoni plays a shot during a T20 cricket match against Australia in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

<p>Virat Kohli drives a six during a T20 cricket match against Australia in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

<p>Australia's David Hussey (C) is congratulated by team mates for bowling out Rohit Sharma during their T20 cricket match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

<p>Rohit Sharma walks from the field after being bowled by Australia's David Hussey during their T20 cricket match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

<p>Virender Sehwag attempts to field a shot from Australia's David Hussey during their T20 match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

<p>MS Dhoni (rear) looks on as Australia's Matthew Wade reacts after being dismissed during their T20 match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

<p>Australia's Brett Lee (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during their T20 cricket match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin appeals successfully for the wicket of Australia's Travis Birt during their T20 match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

<p>Team mates congratulate Vinay Kumar (C) after he took a catch to dismiss Australia's David Warner during their T20 match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

<p>Rohit Sharma (L) congratulates team mate Vinay Kumar after he took a catch to dismiss Australia's David Warner during their T20 match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

