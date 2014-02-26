Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 26, 2014 | 10:00pm IST

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2014

<p>Captain Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century against Bangladesh during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Captain Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century against Bangladesh during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Rohit Sharma is bowled out as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Anamul Haque (R) watches during their one-day international (ODI) cricket match for the Asia Cup 2014 in Fatullah February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Rohit Sharma is bowled out as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Anamul Haque (R) watches during their one-day international (ODI) cricket match for the Asia Cup 2014 in Fatullah February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Anamul Haque (L) and Nasir Hossain appeal for the dismissal of India's Shikhar Dhawan (C) successfully during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Anamul Haque (L) and Nasir Hossain appeal for the dismissal of India's Shikhar Dhawan (C) successfully during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj more

<p>Bangladesh's Sohag Gazi plays a ball against India during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Bangladesh's Sohag Gazi plays a ball against India during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Bangladesh's captain Mushfiqur Rahim runs to avoid a run out as India's wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik (R) breaks the wicket to dismiss him unsuccessfully during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Bangladesh's captain Mushfiqur Rahim runs to avoid a run out as India's wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik (R) breaks the wicket to dismiss him unsuccessfully during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 26,...more

<p>Bangladesh's captain Mushfiqur Rahim plays a ball as India's wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik (L) tries to catch during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Bangladesh's captain Mushfiqur Rahim plays a ball as India's wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik (L) tries to catch during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Bangladesh's Shamsur Rahman (2nd R) leaves the field as India's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Bangladesh's Shamsur Rahman (2nd R) leaves the field as India's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Bangladesh's captain Mushfiqur Rahim plays a ball against India during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Bangladesh's captain Mushfiqur Rahim plays a ball against India during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Bangladesh's Mominul Haque (L) tries to make his ground as India's wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik breaks the wickets to dismiss him successfully during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Bangladesh's Mominul Haque (L) tries to make his ground as India's wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik breaks the wickets to dismiss him successfully during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 26, 2014....more

