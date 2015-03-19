India vs Bangladesh
India's Rohit Sharma hits a boundary during his team's Cricket World Cup quarter final match against Bangladesh in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Shikhar Dhawan watches the ball delivered by Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Shikhar Dhawan (L) hits the ball watched by Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan walks off the field after being stumped by Bangladesh's wicket keeper Mushfiqur Rahim during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Bangladesh's bowler Rubel Hossain (2nd L) celebrates with team-mates after dismissing India's Virat Kohli (R) for three runs during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Bangladesh's bowler Rubel Hossain (C) celebrates with team-mates after dismissing India's Virat Kohli (R) for three runs during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Bangladesh's bowler Rubel Hossain (2nd L) celebrates with team mates after dismissing India's Virat Kohli (R) for three runs during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match in Melbourne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Bangladesh's wicket keeper Mushfiqur Rahim (R) stumps India's Shikhar Dhawan during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Bangladesh's bowler Rubel Hossain (2nd L) celebrates with team mates after dismissing India's Virat Kohli (R) for three runs during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match in Melbourne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Bangladesh's bowler Rubel Hossain (R) celebrates with team mates after dismissing India's Virat Kohli (2nd L) for three runs during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Bangladesh's wicket keeper Mushfiqur Rahim (R) reacts after stumping India's Shikhar Dhawan during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match in Melbourne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Bangladesh bowler Taskin Ahmed (R) celebrates with team mate Shakib Al Hasan after Al Hasan caught out India's Ajinkya Rahane during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match in Melbourne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Bangladesh bowler Taskin Ahmed (2nd R) celebrates with team mate Shakib Al Hasan (R) after Al Hasan caught out India's Ajinkya Rahane (L) during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match in Melbourne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Bangladesh fieldsman Shakib Al Hasan catches India's Ajinkya Rahane during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Bangladesh fields man Shakib Al Hasan (R) playfully falls to the ground after chest-bumping with bowler Taskin Ahmed (not pictured) after Al Hasan caught out India's Ajinkya Rahane (C) during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Melbourne,...more
Bangladesh bowler Taskin Ahmed (L) and team mate Shakib Al Hasan (R) fall to the ground after chest-bumping in celebration after Al Hasan caught out India's Ajinkya Rahane during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Melbourne, March 19,...more
India's batsman Rohit Sharma hits to the boundary during his Cricket World Cup quarter final match against Bangladesh in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's batsman Suresh Raina acknowledges the crowd upon scoring his 50 runs during his Cricket World Cup quarter final match against Bangladesh in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
A fan of India's cricket team blows into a sea shell during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match against Bangladesh in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's batsman Rohit Sharma celebrates reaching his century during his Cricket World Cup quarter final match against Bangladesh in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's batsman Rohit Sharma reacts after eaching his century during his Cricket World Cup quarter final match against Bangladesh in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's batsman Rohit Sharma reacts after eaching his century during his Cricket World Cup quarter final match against Bangladesh in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Rohit Sharma (R) hugs team mate Suresh Raina after Sharma scored his century during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match against Bangladesh in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's MS Dhoni reaches for a ball during his Cricket World Cup quarter final match against Bangladesh in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Rohit Sharma is bowled by Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed reacts after bowling out India's batsman Rohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) plays a shot as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim watches during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin fist-bump as they walk off the field at the end of their batting innings during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match against Bangladesh in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Rohit Sharma hits the ball for six runs during his Cricket World Cup quarter final match against Bangladesh in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's fieldsman Ravindra Jadeja stops the ball from hitting the boundary line during his Cricket World Cup quarter final match against Bangladesh in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Bangladesh batsman Imrul Kayes (R) lies on ground after being run out by India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) as he hugs team mate Virat Kohli during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Bangladesh batsman Imrul Kayes (C) lies on ground after being run out by India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Bangladesh batsman Imrul Kayes walks off the field after being run out by India's Ravindra Jadeja during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
The setting sun reflects off passing clouds as India plays against Bangladesh in their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar prepares to hit a shot as India's wicketkeeper MS Dhoni watches on during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar misses a delivery from India's Mohit Sharma during his Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Shikhar Dhawan juggles the ball but takes the catch to dismiss Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Shikhar Dhawan juggles the ball but takes the catch to dismiss Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's wicketkeeper MS Dhoni celebrates with team mate Suresh Raina after catching Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Mohammed Shami (R) celebrates dismissing Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's wicketkeeper MS Dhoni (L) celebrates with team mate Suresh Raina after catching Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar walks off the field after being dismissed, caught by India's wicket keeper MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's wicketkeeper MS Dhoni (C) celebrates with team mates after catching Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Shikhar Dhawan juggles the ball but takes the catch to dismiss Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Shikhar Dhawan juggles the ball but takes the catch to dismiss Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Shikhar Dhawan juggles the ball but takes the catch to dismiss Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Shikhar Dhawan juggles the ball but takes the catch to dismiss Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates taking wicket of Bangladesh batsman Shakib Al Hasan, caught by Mohammed Shami during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Bangladesh batsman Shakib Al Hasan walks off the field after being caught by India's Mohammed Shami during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Shikhar Dhawan wears sport sunglasses as he fields against Bangladesh at night during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim hits a boundary as India's wicket keeper MS Dhoni (R) and Suresh Raina watch on during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Strapping covers the hand of India's Shikhar Dhawan as he fields against Bangladesh at night during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim walks off the field after being caught by India's MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Tattoos feature on the forearms of India's Shikhar Dhawan as he fields against Bangladesh during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Suresh Raina (C) jumps on team mate Umesh Yadav after he and MS Dhoni dismissed Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
