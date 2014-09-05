Edition:
India vs England - fifth ODI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) watches the ball during the fifth one-day international cricket match against England at Headingley cricket ground, in Leeds September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Moeen Ali (L) bowls in front of umpire Paul Reiffel during the fifth one-day international cricket match against India at Headingley cricket ground, in Leeds September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Moeen Ali attempts to catch a ball hit by India's Suresh Raina (L) during the fifth one-day international cricket match at Headingley cricket ground, in Leeds September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Ben Stokes hits out during the fifth one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Moeen Ali (2nd R) is congratulated by team-mate James Anderson (R) after the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan (not pictured) during the fifth one-day international cricket match at Headingley cricket ground, in Leeds September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Joe Root celebrates reaching his century during the fifth one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Jos Buttler hits out watched by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (back) during the fifth one-day international (ODI) cricket match at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Alastair Cook looks on during the fifth one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls during the fifth one-day international (ODI) cricket match against England at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's captain Alastair Cook (R) tosses the coin watched by Mahendra Singh Dhoni and match referee Ranjan Madugalle (L) before the fifth one-day international (ODI) cricket match at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

