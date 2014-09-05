India vs England - fifth ODI
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) watches the ball during the fifth one-day international cricket match against England at Headingley cricket ground, in Leeds September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Moeen Ali (L) bowls in front of umpire Paul Reiffel during the fifth one-day international cricket match against India at Headingley cricket ground, in Leeds September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Moeen Ali attempts to catch a ball hit by India's Suresh Raina (L) during the fifth one-day international cricket match at Headingley cricket ground, in Leeds September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Ben Stokes hits out during the fifth one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Moeen Ali (2nd R) is congratulated by team-mate James Anderson (R) after the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan (not pictured) during the fifth one-day international cricket match at Headingley cricket ground, in Leeds September 5, 2014. ...more
England's Joe Root celebrates reaching his century during the fifth one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Jos Buttler hits out watched by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (back) during the fifth one-day international (ODI) cricket match at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Alastair Cook looks on during the fifth one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls during the fifth one-day international (ODI) cricket match against England at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's captain Alastair Cook (R) tosses the coin watched by Mahendra Singh Dhoni and match referee Ranjan Madugalle (L) before the fifth one-day international (ODI) cricket match at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England September 5, 2014....more
Next Slideshows
Off the court
Behind the scenes at the U.S. Open.
India vs England - third ODI
India beat England by six wickets in Nottingham to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.
Cardiff ODI - India beat England
India claim first blood in the one-day international series against England.
Best of Youth Olympics
Highlights from the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.