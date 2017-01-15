India vs England - First ODI at Pune
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17 - England's Ben Stokes plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17. India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jason Roy. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17. England's Jason Roy plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17. England's Jason Roy plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17. India's captain Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Alex Hales. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17. England's Jason Roy plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17. India's Hardik Pandya appeals successfully to dismiss England's captain Eoin Morgan. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17. England's Jason Roy (L) reacts after being dismissed. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17. India's captain Virat Kohli (L) speaks to his team mate Kedar Jadhav. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17 - India's captain Virat Kohli prepares to bat. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17 - India's Kedar Jadhav plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17 - India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17 - England's captain Eoin Morgan (L) and his teammate Ben Stokes appeal successfully to dismiss India's Yuvraj Singh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17 - India's Jasprit Bumrah dives to stop the ball from going over the boundary rope. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17 - England's David Willey celebrates the wicket against India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17 - England's David Willey (2nd L) celebrates with teammates the wicket against India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - 15/01/17 - India's Kedar Jadhav plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First One Day International - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - 15/01/17 - India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
