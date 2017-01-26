India vs England - First T20 at Kanpur
Cricket - India v England - First T20 International - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/01/17 - England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First T20 International - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/01/17 - England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First T20 International - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/01/17 - England's Jason Roy is bowled. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First T20 International - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/01/17 - Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of England's Sam Billings. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First T20 International - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/01/17. India's captain Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal celebrate the wicket of England's Sam Billings. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First T20 International - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/01/17 - England's Sam Billings plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First T20 International - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/01/17 - Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First T20 International - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/01/17 - Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First T20 International - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/01/17. England's Tymal Mills celebrates the wicket of Hardik Pandya. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First T20 International - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/01/17. England's team celebrates the wicket of Suresh Raina. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First T20 International - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/01/17 - England's players celebrate the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First T20 International - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/01/17 - India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First T20 International - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/01/17 - England's Chris Jordan celebrates with team mate Eoin Morgan the wicket of India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First T20 International - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/01/17 - Suresh Raina plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - First T20 International - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/01/17. England's Moeen Ali and captain Eoin Morgan celebrate the wicket of Manish Pandey. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Mosul residents living in limbo
Khazer Camp is home to 29,000 Iraqis who have fled the fighting against the Islamic State as they wait to return home.
Snake charmers of Jogi Dera
Pictures of snake charmers of Jogi Dera in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh.
White flags of Mosul
Residents fleeing the battle of Mosul display white flags to show they aren't members of Islamic State or suicide bombers.
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.