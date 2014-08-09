India vs England: Fourth test match
England's Stuart Broad edges the ball that gets stuck in the grill of his helmet from a delivery from India's Varun Aaron during the fourth cricket test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Stuart Broad leaves the field injured with team doctor Rob Young after a ball went through his helmet from a delivery from India's Varun Aaron during the fourth cricket test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 9, 2014....more
India's Murali Vijay leaves the field after being dismissed during the fourth cricket test match against England at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Ravindra Jadeja leaves the field after being dismissed during the fourth cricket test match against England at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Moeen Ali (C) celebrates after dismissing India's Cheteshwar Pujara (not pictured) during the fourth cricket test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni leaves the field after being dismissed during the fourth test cricket match against England at Old Trafford cricket ground at Manchester August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar is run out after England's Jos Buttler (L) removes the bails during the fourth cricket test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's captain Alastair Cook (L) and James Anderson leave the field after England won the fourth cricket test match against India at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
