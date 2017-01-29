India vs England - Second T20
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Ben Stokes plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Ben Stokes (R) plays a shot as India's captain Virat Kohli (L) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni look on. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. Ashish Nehra (L) celebrates the wicket of England's Sam Billings (R). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
ndia v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Chris Jordan runs out Hardik Pandya. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni is bowled. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's Manish Pandey is bowled. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Chris Jordan (C) celebrates the wicket of India's Lokesh Rahul with team mates Joe Root (L) and Jos Buttler (R). REUTERS/Danish...more
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Joe Root (L) and Jos Buttler unsuccessfully appeal for the wicket of India's Yuvraj Singh (R). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's captain Eoin Morgan celebrates the wicket India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Chris Jordan celebrates the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
