Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jan 29, 2017 | 10:50pm IST

India vs England - Second T20

India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 18
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Ben Stokes plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Ben Stokes plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Ben Stokes plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 18
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Ben Stokes (R) plays a shot as India's captain Virat Kohli (L) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni look on. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Ben Stokes (R) plays a shot as India's captain Virat Kohli (L) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni look on. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Ben Stokes (R) plays a shot as India's captain Virat Kohli (L) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni look on. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 18
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 18
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 18
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. Ashish Nehra (L) celebrates the wicket of England's Sam Billings (R). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. Ashish Nehra (L) celebrates the wicket of England's Sam Billings (R). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. Ashish Nehra (L) celebrates the wicket of England's Sam Billings (R). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 18
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 18
ndia v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

ndia v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
ndia v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 18
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Chris Jordan runs out Hardik Pandya. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Chris Jordan runs out Hardik Pandya. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Chris Jordan runs out Hardik Pandya. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 18
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni is bowled. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni is bowled. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni is bowled. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 18
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's Manish Pandey is bowled. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's Manish Pandey is bowled. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's Manish Pandey is bowled. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 18
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Chris Jordan (C) celebrates the wicket of India's Lokesh Rahul with team mates Joe Root (L) and Jos Buttler (R). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Chris Jordan (C) celebrates the wicket of India's Lokesh Rahul with team mates Joe Root (L) and Jos Buttler (R). REUTERS/Danish...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Chris Jordan (C) celebrates the wicket of India's Lokesh Rahul with team mates Joe Root (L) and Jos Buttler (R). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 18
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Joe Root (L) and Jos Buttler unsuccessfully appeal for the wicket of India's Yuvraj Singh (R). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Joe Root (L) and Jos Buttler unsuccessfully appeal for the wicket of India's Yuvraj Singh (R). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Joe Root (L) and Jos Buttler unsuccessfully appeal for the wicket of India's Yuvraj Singh (R). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 18
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 18
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 18
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's captain Eoin Morgan celebrates the wicket India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's captain Eoin Morgan celebrates the wicket India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's captain Eoin Morgan celebrates the wicket India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
16 / 18
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Chris Jordan celebrates the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Chris Jordan celebrates the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Chris Jordan celebrates the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 18
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Beating the Retreat

Beating the Retreat

Next Slideshows

Beating the Retreat

Beating the Retreat

Beating the Retreat ceremony marks the end of the Republic Day celebrations.

29 Jan 2017
The state of the banned nations

The state of the banned nations

President Trump put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred visitors from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan...

28 Jan 2017
India This Week

India This Week

A collection of some of our India pictures released this week.

28 Jan 2017
The Syrian refugees

The Syrian refugees

A look at those who have fled Syria's civil war.

28 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast