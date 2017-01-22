India vs England - Third ODI
Cricket - India v England - Third One Day International - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 22/01/2017. India's Kedar Jadhav (R) holds his man of the series trophy and teammate Hardik Pandya holds their team's series winner's trophy after the...more
Cricket - India v England - Third One Day International - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 22/01/2017. India's players pose with the trophy after winning the series. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v England - Third One Day International - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 22/01/2017. England's Ben Stokes leaps in the air. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v England - Third One Day International - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 22/01/2017. England's players celebrate after winning the match. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v England - Third One Day International - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 22/01/2017. India's Hardik Pandya is bowled off the bowling of England's Ben Stokes. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v England - Third One Day International - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 22/01/2017. India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v England - Third One Day International - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 22/01/2017. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v England - Third One Day International - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 22/01/2017. India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v England - Third One Day International - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 22/01/2017. England's Moeen Ali walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v England - Third One Day International - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 22/01/2017. India's Lokesh Rahul falls as he tries to field the ball past his captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v England - Third One Day International - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 22/01/2017. England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v England - Third One Day International - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 22/01/2017. England's captain Eoin Morgan (R) plays a shot as India's wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v England - Third One Day International - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 22/01/2017. England's Jason Roy (R) plays a shot as India's wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v England - Third One Day International - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 22/01/2017. England's Ben Stokes reacts as he slips while running between the wickets. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v England - Third One Day International - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 22/01/2017. England's Ben Stokes loses his balance after playing a shot. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v England - Third One Day International - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 22/01/2017. England's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v England - Third One Day International - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 22/01/2017. England's Jason Roy plays a shot. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
