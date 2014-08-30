Edition:
India vs England - third ODI

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wearing cap) sits between coach Duncan Fletcher and director of cricket Ravi Shastri for a team photo before the third one-day international cricket match against England at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Saturday, August 30, 2014
England's Alex Hales hits the ball past Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) during the third one-day international cricket match at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Alastair Cook leaves the field after being dismissed for 44 runs during the third one-day international cricket match against India at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) leaps after catching England's Eoin Morgan (2nd R) for 10 runs during the third one-day international cricket match at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Eoin Morgan leaves the field after being dismissed for 10 runs during the third one-day international cricket match against India at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Ravindra Jadeja fails to stop a ball hit by England's Ian Bell during the third one-day international cricket match against India at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Mohit Sharma (R) is congratulated by team-mates after running out England's Ian Bell during the third one-day international cricket match at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Ben Stokes looks back as he is caught by Suresh Raina during the third one-day international cricket match at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Jos Buttler prepares to hit the ball during the third one-day international cricket match against India at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Virat Kohli leaves the field after being dismissed during the third one-day international cricket match against England at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

England's captain Alastair Cook and team-mate Eoin Morgan (L) leave the field after India won the third one-day international cricket match at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

