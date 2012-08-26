Edition:
India vs New Zealand: 1st Test

<p>Pragyan Ojha (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (2nd L) in the second innings during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Pragyan Ojha (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (2nd L) in the second innings during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Pragyan Ojha (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (2nd L) in the second innings during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

1 / 51
<p>Pragyan Ojha (L) jumps as he celebrates with teammate Suresh Raina after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum in the second innings during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Pragyan Ojha (L) jumps as he celebrates with teammate Suresh Raina after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum in the second innings during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Pragyan Ojha (L) jumps as he celebrates with teammate Suresh Raina after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum in the second innings during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2 / 51
<p>Ravichandran Ashwin bowls in the first innings during the third day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Ravichandran Ashwin bowls in the first innings during the third day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Ravichandran Ashwin bowls in the first innings during the third day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

3 / 51
<p>Two men take shelter under an umbrella while crossing over ground covers as it rains at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium during the third day the first test cricket match between New Zealand and India in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Two men take shelter under an umbrella while crossing over ground covers as it rains at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium during the third day the first test cricket match between New Zealand and India in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Two men take shelter under an umbrella while crossing over ground covers as it rains at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium during the third day the first test cricket match between New Zealand and India in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

4 / 51
<p>Storm clouds gather over the Visaka Cricket Stadium as rain covers are brought onto the field during the third day of the first test cricket match between New Zealand and India in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Storm clouds gather over the Visaka Cricket Stadium as rain covers are brought onto the field during the third day of the first test cricket match between New Zealand and India in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Storm clouds gather over the Visaka Cricket Stadium as rain covers are brought onto the field during the third day of the first test cricket match between New Zealand and India in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

5 / 51
<p>Ravichandran Ashwin smiles as he leaves the field after dismissing New Zealand's Chris Martin and forcing a follow-on during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Ravichandran Ashwin smiles as he leaves the field after dismissing New Zealand's Chris Martin and forcing a follow-on during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Ravichandran Ashwin smiles as he leaves the field after dismissing New Zealand's Chris Martin and forcing a follow-on during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

6 / 51
<p>Ravichandran Ashwin (C) leaves the field with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Chris Martin and forcing a follow-on during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Ravichandran Ashwin (C) leaves the field with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Chris Martin and forcing a follow-on during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Ravichandran Ashwin (C) leaves the field with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Chris Martin and forcing a follow-on during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

7 / 51
<p>Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Jeetan Patel during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Jeetan Patel during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Jeetan Patel during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

8 / 51
<p>Ravichandran Ashwin takes a catch off his own bowling to dismiss New Zealand's Jeetan Patel during the third day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Ravichandran Ashwin takes a catch off his own bowling to dismiss New Zealand's Jeetan Patel during the third day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Ravichandran Ashwin takes a catch off his own bowling to dismiss New Zealand's Jeetan Patel during the third day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

9 / 51
<p>New Zealand's Kruger Van Wyk reacts as he returns to the pavilion after being dismissed for a duck during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Kruger Van Wyk reacts as he returns to the pavilion after being dismissed for a duck during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

New Zealand's Kruger Van Wyk reacts as he returns to the pavilion after being dismissed for a duck during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

10 / 51
<p>Virat Kohli (R) gestures after India's Umesh Yadav (2nd R) took the wicket of New Zealand's Kruger Van Wyk (L) during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Virat Kohli (R) gestures after India's Umesh Yadav (2nd R) took the wicket of New Zealand's Kruger Van Wyk (L) during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Virat Kohli (R) gestures after India's Umesh Yadav (2nd R) took the wicket of New Zealand's Kruger Van Wyk (L) during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

11 / 51
<p>New Zealand's Doug Bracewell (L) looks back at the wickets as he is stumped by India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C) during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

New Zealand's Doug Bracewell (L) looks back at the wickets as he is stumped by India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C) during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

New Zealand's Doug Bracewell (L) looks back at the wickets as he is stumped by India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C) during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

12 / 51
<p>Virat Kohli (R) gestures after India's Umesh Yadav (2nd R, obscured) took the wicket of New Zealand's Kruger Van Wyk (L) during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Virat Kohli (R) gestures after India's Umesh Yadav (2nd R, obscured) took the wicket of New Zealand's Kruger Van Wyk (L) during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Virat Kohli (R) gestures after India's Umesh Yadav (2nd R, obscured) took the wicket of New Zealand's Kruger Van Wyk (L) during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

13 / 51
<p>Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

14 / 51
<p>New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (C) watches as India's Virat Kohli (R) dives to takes a catch to dismiss him off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (C) watches as India's Virat Kohli (R) dives to takes a catch to dismiss him off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (C) watches as India's Virat Kohli (R) dives to takes a catch to dismiss him off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

15 / 51
<p>Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate scoring 150 runs during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate scoring 150 runs during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate scoring 150 runs during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

16 / 51
<p>India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) appeals successfully for the LBW wicket of New Zealand's Daniel Flynn (C) off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) appeals successfully for the LBW wicket of New Zealand's Daniel Flynn (C) off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) appeals successfully for the LBW wicket of New Zealand's Daniel Flynn (C) off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

17 / 51
<p>India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) appeals successfully for the LBW wicket of New Zealand's Daniel Flynn (R) off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) appeals successfully for the LBW wicket of New Zealand's Daniel Flynn (R) off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) appeals successfully for the LBW wicket of New Zealand's Daniel Flynn (R) off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

18 / 51
<p>New Zealand's Jeetan Patel bowls during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Jeetan Patel bowls during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

New Zealand's Jeetan Patel bowls during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

19 / 51
<p>Virat Kohli (R) and Cheteshwar Pujara celebrate after Kohli took a catch to dismiss New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Virat Kohli (R) and Cheteshwar Pujara celebrate after Kohli took a catch to dismiss New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Virat Kohli (R) and Cheteshwar Pujara celebrate after Kohli took a catch to dismiss New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

20 / 51
<p>Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

21 / 51
<p>Cheteshwar Pujara jumps to avoid a rising delivery during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Cheteshwar Pujara jumps to avoid a rising delivery during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Cheteshwar Pujara jumps to avoid a rising delivery during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

22 / 51
<p>Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

23 / 51
<p>Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

24 / 51
<p>New Zealand's James Franklin takes a catch off the bowling of Jeetan Patel to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's James Franklin takes a catch off the bowling of Jeetan Patel to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

New Zealand's James Franklin takes a catch off the bowling of Jeetan Patel to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

25 / 51
<p>Incoming batsman Ravichandran Ashwin pats the back of his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara (R) as Pujara returns to the pavilion after being dismissed during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Incoming batsman Ravichandran Ashwin pats the back of his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara (R) as Pujara returns to the pavilion after being dismissed during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Incoming batsman Ravichandran Ashwin pats the back of his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara (R) as Pujara returns to the pavilion after being dismissed during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

26 / 51
<p>Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

27 / 51
<p>Sachin Tendulkar walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand's Trent Boult during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Sachin Tendulkar walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand's Trent Boult during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Sachin Tendulkar walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand's Trent Boult during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

28 / 51
<p>Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate scoring a half century during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate scoring a half century during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate scoring a half century during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

29 / 51
<p>Sachin Tendulkar is clean bowled by New Zealand's Trent Boult during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Sachin Tendulkar is clean bowled by New Zealand's Trent Boult during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Sachin Tendulkar is clean bowled by New Zealand's Trent Boult during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

30 / 51
<p>Sachin Tendulkar hits a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Sachin Tendulkar hits a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Sachin Tendulkar hits a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

31 / 51
<p>Virender Sehwag reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand's Doug Bracewell during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Virender Sehwag reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand's Doug Bracewell during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Virender Sehwag reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand's Doug Bracewell during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

32 / 51
<p>New Zealand's Doug Bracewell celebrates taking the wicket of India's Virender Sehwag (R) during the first day of their first test cricket match against in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Doug Bracewell celebrates taking the wicket of India's Virender Sehwag (R) during the first day of their first test cricket match against in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

New Zealand's Doug Bracewell celebrates taking the wicket of India's Virender Sehwag (R) during the first day of their first test cricket match against in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

33 / 51
<p> Gautam Gambhir hits a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Gautam Gambhir hits a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Gautam Gambhir hits a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

34 / 51
<p>Sachin Tendulkar (L) walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed as New Zealand's Trent Boult (C) celebrates with teammates during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Sachin Tendulkar (L) walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed as New Zealand's Trent Boult (C) celebrates with teammates during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Sachin Tendulkar (L) walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed as New Zealand's Trent Boult (C) celebrates with teammates during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

35 / 51
<p>Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

36 / 51
<p>Cheteshwar Pujara (back) is embraced by teammate Suresh Raina after scoring a century during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Cheteshwar Pujara (back) is embraced by teammate Suresh Raina after scoring a century during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Cheteshwar Pujara (back) is embraced by teammate Suresh Raina after scoring a century during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

37 / 51
<p>Groundsmen pull ground covers onto the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium during the third day the first test cricket match between New Zealand and India in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Groundsmen pull ground covers onto the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium during the third day the first test cricket match between New Zealand and India in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Groundsmen pull ground covers onto the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium during the third day the first test cricket match between New Zealand and India in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

38 / 51
<p>India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Virat Kohli (R) appeal successfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Chris Martin to win their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Virat Kohli (R) appeal successfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Chris Martin to win their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Virat Kohli (R) appeal successfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Chris Martin to win their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

39 / 51
<p>Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the final wicket to win the match on the fourth day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the final wicket to win the match on the fourth day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the final wicket to win the match on the fourth day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

40 / 51
<p>Ravichandran Ashwin (L) celebrates with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Ravichandran Ashwin (L) celebrates with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Ravichandran Ashwin (L) celebrates with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

41 / 51
<p>India's players celebrate after Virender Sehwag (3rd L) took a catch off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin (R) to dismiss New Zealand's captain James Franklin (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's players celebrate after Virender Sehwag (3rd L) took a catch off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin (R) to dismiss New Zealand's captain James Franklin (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

India's players celebrate after Virender Sehwag (3rd L) took a catch off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin (R) to dismiss New Zealand's captain James Franklin (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

42 / 51
<p>India's Pragyan Ojha (L) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Pragyan Ojha (L) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

India's Pragyan Ojha (L) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

43 / 51
<p>New Zealand's Kane Williamson hits a shot during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against India in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Kane Williamson hits a shot during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against India in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

New Zealand's Kane Williamson hits a shot during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against India in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

44 / 51
<p>India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

45 / 51
<p>New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor removes his helmet as he returns to the pavilion after being dismissed by India's Ravichandran Ashwin (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor removes his helmet as he returns to the pavilion after being dismissed by India's Ravichandran Ashwin (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor removes his helmet as he returns to the pavilion after being dismissed by India's Ravichandran Ashwin (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

46 / 51
<p>Umesh Yadav appeals successfully for the LBW wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Umesh Yadav appeals successfully for the LBW wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Umesh Yadav appeals successfully for the LBW wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

47 / 51
<p>Ravichandran Ashwin (C, facing camera) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Ravichandran Ashwin (C, facing camera) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Ravichandran Ashwin (C, facing camera) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

48 / 51
<p>New Zealand's Brendon McCullum avoids a bouncer from India's Zaheer Khan during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Brendon McCullum avoids a bouncer from India's Zaheer Khan during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

New Zealand's Brendon McCullum avoids a bouncer from India's Zaheer Khan during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

49 / 51
<p>New Zealand's Kane Williamson avoids a bouncer from India's Zaheer Khan during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Kane Williamson

Sunday, August 26, 2012

New Zealand's Kane Williamson avoids a bouncer from India's Zaheer Khan during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

50 / 51
<p>Cheteshwar Pujara winces as he lies on the ground after being struck by a shot during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Cheteshwar Pujara winces as he lies on the ground after being struck by a shot during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, August 26, 2012

Cheteshwar Pujara winces as he lies on the ground after being struck by a shot during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

51 / 51
