India vs New Zealand: 1st Test
Pragyan Ojha (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (2nd L) in the second innings during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Pragyan Ojha (L) jumps as he celebrates with teammate Suresh Raina after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum in the second innings during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek...more
Ravichandran Ashwin bowls in the first innings during the third day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Two men take shelter under an umbrella while crossing over ground covers as it rains at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium during the third day the first test cricket match between New Zealand and India in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012....more
Storm clouds gather over the Visaka Cricket Stadium as rain covers are brought onto the field during the third day of the first test cricket match between New Zealand and India in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin smiles as he leaves the field after dismissing New Zealand's Chris Martin and forcing a follow-on during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin (C) leaves the field with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Chris Martin and forcing a follow-on during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Jeetan Patel during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin takes a catch off his own bowling to dismiss New Zealand's Jeetan Patel during the third day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Kruger Van Wyk reacts as he returns to the pavilion after being dismissed for a duck during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Virat Kohli (R) gestures after India's Umesh Yadav (2nd R) took the wicket of New Zealand's Kruger Van Wyk (L) during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Doug Bracewell (L) looks back at the wickets as he is stumped by India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C) during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Virat Kohli (R) gestures after India's Umesh Yadav (2nd R, obscured) took the wicket of New Zealand's Kruger Van Wyk (L) during the third day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (C) watches as India's Virat Kohli (R) dives to takes a catch to dismiss him off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek...more
Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate scoring 150 runs during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) appeals successfully for the LBW wicket of New Zealand's Daniel Flynn (C) off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012....more
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) appeals successfully for the LBW wicket of New Zealand's Daniel Flynn (R) off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012....more
New Zealand's Jeetan Patel bowls during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Virat Kohli (R) and Cheteshwar Pujara celebrate after Kohli took a catch to dismiss New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Cheteshwar Pujara jumps to avoid a rising delivery during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's James Franklin takes a catch off the bowling of Jeetan Patel to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Incoming batsman Ravichandran Ashwin pats the back of his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara (R) as Pujara returns to the pavilion after being dismissed during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 24, 2012....more
Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand's Trent Boult during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat to celebrate scoring a half century during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar is clean bowled by New Zealand's Trent Boult during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar hits a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Virender Sehwag reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand's Doug Bracewell during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Doug Bracewell celebrates taking the wicket of India's Virender Sehwag (R) during the first day of their first test cricket match against in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Gautam Gambhir hits a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar (L) walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed as New Zealand's Trent Boult (C) celebrates with teammates during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Cheteshwar Pujara (back) is embraced by teammate Suresh Raina after scoring a century during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Groundsmen pull ground covers onto the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium during the third day the first test cricket match between New Zealand and India in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Virat Kohli (R) appeal successfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Chris Martin to win their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the final wicket to win the match on the fourth day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin (L) celebrates with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek...more
India's players celebrate after Virender Sehwag (3rd L) took a catch off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin (R) to dismiss New Zealand's captain James Franklin (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August...more
India's Pragyan Ojha (L) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Kane Williamson hits a shot during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against India in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor removes his helmet as he returns to the pavilion after being dismissed by India's Ravichandran Ashwin (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek...more
Umesh Yadav appeals successfully for the LBW wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin (C, facing camera) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek...more
New Zealand's Brendon McCullum avoids a bouncer from India's Zaheer Khan during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Kane Williamson avoids a bouncer from India's Zaheer Khan during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Cheteshwar Pujara winces as he lies on the ground after being struck by a shot during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
