India vs New Zealand - Bangalore test
New Zealand's Tim Southee kneels on the pitch as India's Virat Kohli (L) and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (rear) watch a boundary Kohli hit during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012....more
New Zealand's Tim Southee kneels on the pitch as India's Virat Kohli (L) and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (rear) watch a boundary Kohli hit during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Virat Kohli hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's cricket team poses for a photo after they won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Virat Kohli holds a stump in his hand as he celebrates after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L) and wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (R) watch as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits the winning boundary to win the match and series during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore,...more
New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L) and wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (R) watch as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits the winning boundary to win the match and series during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Virat Kohli (C) celebrates after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. Watching him is New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L). REUTERS/Vivek...more
India's Virat Kohli (C) celebrates after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. Watching him is New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L). REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) embraces Virat Kohli (C) after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. Watching them is New Zealand's...more
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) embraces Virat Kohli (C) after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. Watching them is New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L). REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds a wicket in his hand as he celebrates after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash...more
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds a wicket in his hand as he celebrates after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
India's Virat Kohli hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (L), captain Ross Taylor (2nd L) and Martin Guptill (R) celebrate as India's Suresh Raina is bowled by Jeetan Patel during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012....more
New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (L), captain Ross Taylor (2nd L) and Martin Guptill (R) celebrate as India's Suresh Raina is bowled by Jeetan Patel during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (L) and captain Ross Taylor (2nd L) celebrate as India's Suresh Raina is bowled by Jeetan Patel as during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek...more
India's Sachin Tendulkar reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand's Jeetan Patel during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) embraces Virat Kohli (C) after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. Watching them is New Zealand's...more
New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Groundsmen bring out a rain cover onto the field during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Tim Southee sticks his tongue out as he walks off the field during a rain delay on the fourth day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A fan of India's cricket team waves the national flag in the stands during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk holds a ball as he sits near the boundary rope during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar hits a shot as New Zealand's Doug Bracewell (R) fields the ball during the fourth day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Virender Sehwag (L) is bowled by New Zealand's Jeetan Patel as wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum watches during the fourth day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Gautam Gambhir hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Tim Southee (3rd R) hugs teammate Jeetan Patel (2nd R) as he celebrates taking the wicket of Virat Kohli during the third day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Tim Southee (L) bowls as Ravichandran Ashwin watches during the third day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) celebrates taking the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) during the third day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates scoring 50 runs during the third day of India's second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century during the third day of India's second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Virat Kohli (R) celebrates scoring a century as captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during the third day of India's second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Virat Kohli hits a shot during the second day of India's second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Virat Kohli (R) run between the wickets as New Zealand's James Franklin watches during the second day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) hits a shot as New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk watches during the second day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L) hits a shot past Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor hits a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Martin Guptill reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by Pragyan Ojha during the first day of their second test cricket match against in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Martin Guptill reacts while standing on the pitch during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Pragyan Ojha (L) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (R) with team mate Suresh Raina during the first day of their second test cricket match against in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Pragyan Ojha (L) jumps as he celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (R) with team mate Suresh Raina during the first day of their second test cricket match against in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Pragyan Ojha (L) jumps as he celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (R) with teammate Suresh Raina during the first day of their second test cricket match against in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Martin Guptill raises his bat to celebrate scoring 50 runs during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Martin Guptill (R) hits a shot as captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Cheteshwar Pujara pats the back of Zaheer Khan (R) as he celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum for a duck during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor hits a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A protective guard flies off the arm of New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (R) as he hits a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor celebrates scoring a century during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Pragyan Ojha (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor avoids a bouncer from Umesh Yadav during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Cheteshwar Pujara dives to make the crease during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Virender Sehwag during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Kruger van Wyk (C) hits a sweep as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Virat Kohli watch during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Doug Bracewell avoids a rising delivery from India's Umesh Yadav during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Kruger van Wyk looks up as he reacts after being dismissed by India's Zaheer Khan during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Sachin Tendulkar (C) laughs as he holds the ball while standing with teammate Zaheer Khan as they wait for the third umpire's decision on a run out during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore,...more
India's Sachin Tendulkar (C) laughs as he holds the ball while standing with teammate Zaheer Khan as they wait for the third umpire's decision on a run out during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Pragyan Ojha (L) celebrates with teammates Virat Kohli (C) and Cheteshwar Pujara after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Southee during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek...more
New Zealand's Trent Boult (R) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch off the bowling of teammate Tim Southee to dismiss India's Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012....more
New Zealand's Trent Boult (R) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch off the bowling of teammate Tim Southee to dismiss India's Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Trent Boult (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch off the bowling of teammate Tim Southee to dismiss India's Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012....more
New Zealand's Trent Boult takes a catch off the bowling of teammate Tim Southee to dismiss India's Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Cheteshwar Pujara (L) and New Zealand's Kane Williamson collide as Pujara dives to make the crease during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Sachin Tendulkar (L) plays a shot past New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Sachin Tendulkar is bowled by New Zealand's Doug Bracewell during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Sachin Tendulkar reacts after being bowled by New Zealand's Doug Bracewell (not pictured) during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Suresh Raina (R) embraces teammate Virat Kohli as he raises his bat to celebrate scoring 50 runs during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Suresh Raina raises his bat to celebrate scoring 50 runs during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Suresh Raina (R) hits a shot as New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk (L) and Doug Bracewell attempt to field during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Tim Southee bowls during the second day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Virat Kohli hits a shot during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Virat Kohli looks up as he celebrates scoring 50 runs during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Virat Kohli raises his bat to celebrate scoring 50 runs during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Suresh Raina (L) dives to make the crease as New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk watches during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin (2nd R) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Daniel Flynn (R) with teammates during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar walks off the field at the end of the third day's play in their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin adjusts his shirt as he walks off the field at the end of the third day's play in their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin (R) smiles as he walks off the field with teammates at the end of the third day's play in their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kruger Van Wyk (R) with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Tim Southee is bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin as captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's James Franklin (C) is stumped by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) as Virat Kohli watches during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's spinners Pragyan Ojha (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin walk off the field together during a break in the third day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Pragyan Ojha bowls during the third day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Pragyan Ojha (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (R) hits a shot as Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Virender Sehwag watches as Umesh Yadav (R) jumps in celebration after dismissing New Zealand's Brendon McCullum during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century during the third day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the third day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor hits a shot during the third day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) appeals successfully for the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Umesh Yadav (R) appeals successfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) appeals successfully for the wicket of Virat Kohli during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Tim Southee bowls during the third day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
