Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Sep 3, 2012 | 10:15pm IST

India vs New Zealand - Bangalore test

<p>New Zealand's Tim Southee kneels on the pitch as India's Virat Kohli (L) and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (rear) watch a boundary Kohli hit during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

New Zealand's Tim Southee kneels on the pitch as India's Virat Kohli (L) and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (rear) watch a boundary Kohli hit during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012....more

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Tim Southee kneels on the pitch as India's Virat Kohli (L) and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (rear) watch a boundary Kohli hit during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
1 / 95
<p>India's Virat Kohli hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

India's Virat Kohli hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Virat Kohli hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
2 / 95
<p>India's cricket team poses for a photo after they won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

India's cricket team poses for a photo after they won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's cricket team poses for a photo after they won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
3 / 95
<p>India's cricket team poses for a photo after they won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

India's cricket team poses for a photo after they won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's cricket team poses for a photo after they won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
4 / 95
<p>India's Virat Kohli holds a stump in his hand as he celebrates after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

India's Virat Kohli holds a stump in his hand as he celebrates after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Virat Kohli holds a stump in his hand as he celebrates after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
5 / 95
<p>New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L) and wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (R) watch as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits the winning boundary to win the match and series during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L) and wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (R) watch as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits the winning boundary to win the match and series during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore,...more

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L) and wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (R) watch as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits the winning boundary to win the match and series during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
6 / 95
<p>India's Virat Kohli (C) celebrates after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. Watching him is New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L). REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Virat Kohli (C) celebrates after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. Watching him is New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L). REUTERS/Vivek...more

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Virat Kohli (C) celebrates after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. Watching him is New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L). REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
7 / 95
<p>India's Virat Kohli celebrates after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
8 / 95
<p>India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) embraces Virat Kohli (C) after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. Watching them is New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L). REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) embraces Virat Kohli (C) after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. Watching them is New Zealand's...more

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) embraces Virat Kohli (C) after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. Watching them is New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L). REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
9 / 95
<p>India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds a wicket in his hand as he celebrates after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds a wicket in his hand as he celebrates after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash...more

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds a wicket in his hand as he celebrates after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Close
10 / 95
<p>India's Virat Kohli hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

India's Virat Kohli hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Virat Kohli hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
11 / 95
<p>India's Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

India's Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
12 / 95
<p>New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (L), captain Ross Taylor (2nd L) and Martin Guptill (R) celebrate as India's Suresh Raina is bowled by Jeetan Patel during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (L), captain Ross Taylor (2nd L) and Martin Guptill (R) celebrate as India's Suresh Raina is bowled by Jeetan Patel during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012....more

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (L), captain Ross Taylor (2nd L) and Martin Guptill (R) celebrate as India's Suresh Raina is bowled by Jeetan Patel during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
13 / 95
<p>New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (L) and captain Ross Taylor (2nd L) celebrate as India's Suresh Raina is bowled by Jeetan Patel as during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (L) and captain Ross Taylor (2nd L) celebrate as India's Suresh Raina is bowled by Jeetan Patel as during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek...more

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (L) and captain Ross Taylor (2nd L) celebrate as India's Suresh Raina is bowled by Jeetan Patel as during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
14 / 95
<p>India's Sachin Tendulkar reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand's Jeetan Patel during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

India's Sachin Tendulkar reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand's Jeetan Patel during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Sachin Tendulkar reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand's Jeetan Patel during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
15 / 95
<p>India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) embraces Virat Kohli (C) after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. Watching them is New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L). REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) embraces Virat Kohli (C) after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. Watching them is New Zealand's...more

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) embraces Virat Kohli (C) after India won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. Watching them is New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L). REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
16 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
17 / 95
<p>Groundsmen bring out a rain cover onto the field during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Groundsmen bring out a rain cover onto the field during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Groundsmen bring out a rain cover onto the field during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
18 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Tim Southee sticks his tongue out as he walks off the field during a rain delay on the fourth day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

New Zealand's Tim Southee sticks his tongue out as he walks off the field during a rain delay on the fourth day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Tim Southee sticks his tongue out as he walks off the field during a rain delay on the fourth day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
19 / 95
<p>A fan of India's cricket team waves the national flag in the stands during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

A fan of India's cricket team waves the national flag in the stands during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

A fan of India's cricket team waves the national flag in the stands during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
20 / 95
<p>Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Cheteshwar Pujara hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
21 / 95
<p>New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk holds a ball as he sits near the boundary rope during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk holds a ball as he sits near the boundary rope during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk holds a ball as he sits near the boundary rope during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
22 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
23 / 95
<p>Sachin Tendulkar hits a shot as New Zealand's Doug Bracewell (R) fields the ball during the fourth day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Sachin Tendulkar hits a shot as New Zealand's Doug Bracewell (R) fields the ball during the fourth day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Sachin Tendulkar hits a shot as New Zealand's Doug Bracewell (R) fields the ball during the fourth day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
24 / 95
<p>Virender Sehwag (L) is bowled by New Zealand's Jeetan Patel as wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum watches during the fourth day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Virender Sehwag (L) is bowled by New Zealand's Jeetan Patel as wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum watches during the fourth day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Virender Sehwag (L) is bowled by New Zealand's Jeetan Patel as wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum watches during the fourth day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
25 / 95
<p>Gautam Gambhir hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Gautam Gambhir hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Gautam Gambhir hits a shot during the fourth day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
26 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Tim Southee (3rd R) hugs teammate Jeetan Patel (2nd R) as he celebrates taking the wicket of Virat Kohli during the third day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

New Zealand's Tim Southee (3rd R) hugs teammate Jeetan Patel (2nd R) as he celebrates taking the wicket of Virat Kohli during the third day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Tim Southee (3rd R) hugs teammate Jeetan Patel (2nd R) as he celebrates taking the wicket of Virat Kohli during the third day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
27 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Tim Southee (L) bowls as Ravichandran Ashwin watches during the third day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Tim Southee (L) bowls as Ravichandran Ashwin watches during the third day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Tim Southee (L) bowls as Ravichandran Ashwin watches during the third day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
28 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) celebrates taking the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) during the third day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) celebrates taking the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) during the third day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) celebrates taking the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) during the third day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
29 / 95
<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates scoring 50 runs during the third day of India's second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates scoring 50 runs during the third day of India's second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates scoring 50 runs during the third day of India's second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
30 / 95
<p>Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century during the third day of India's second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century during the third day of India's second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 03, 2012

Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century during the third day of India's second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
31 / 95
<p>Virat Kohli (R) celebrates scoring a century as captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during the third day of India's second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Virat Kohli (R) celebrates scoring a century as captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during the third day of India's second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Virat Kohli (R) celebrates scoring a century as captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during the third day of India's second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
32 / 95
<p>Virat Kohli hits a shot during the second day of India's second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Virat Kohli hits a shot during the second day of India's second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Virat Kohli hits a shot during the second day of India's second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
33 / 95
<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Virat Kohli (R) run between the wickets as New Zealand's James Franklin watches during the second day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Virat Kohli (R) run between the wickets as New Zealand's James Franklin watches during the second day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Virat Kohli (R) run between the wickets as New Zealand's James Franklin watches during the second day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
34 / 95
<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) hits a shot as New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk watches during the second day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) hits a shot as New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk watches during the second day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) hits a shot as New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk watches during the second day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
35 / 95
<p>New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L) hits a shot past Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L) hits a shot past Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L) hits a shot past Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
36 / 95
<p>New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor hits a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor hits a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor hits a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
37 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Martin Guptill reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by Pragyan Ojha during the first day of their second test cricket match against in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Martin Guptill reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by Pragyan Ojha during the first day of their second test cricket match against in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Martin Guptill reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by Pragyan Ojha during the first day of their second test cricket match against in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
38 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Martin Guptill reacts while standing on the pitch during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Martin Guptill reacts while standing on the pitch during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Martin Guptill reacts while standing on the pitch during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
39 / 95
<p>Pragyan Ojha (L) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (R) with team mate Suresh Raina during the first day of their second test cricket match against in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Pragyan Ojha (L) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (R) with team mate Suresh Raina during the first day of their second test cricket match against in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Pragyan Ojha (L) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (R) with team mate Suresh Raina during the first day of their second test cricket match against in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
40 / 95
<p>Pragyan Ojha (L) jumps as he celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (R) with team mate Suresh Raina during the first day of their second test cricket match against in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Pragyan Ojha (L) jumps as he celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (R) with team mate Suresh Raina during the first day of their second test cricket match against in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Pragyan Ojha (L) jumps as he celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (R) with team mate Suresh Raina during the first day of their second test cricket match against in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
41 / 95
<p>Pragyan Ojha (L) jumps as he celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (R) with teammate Suresh Raina during the first day of their second test cricket match against in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Pragyan Ojha (L) jumps as he celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (R) with teammate Suresh Raina during the first day of their second test cricket match against in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Pragyan Ojha (L) jumps as he celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (R) with teammate Suresh Raina during the first day of their second test cricket match against in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
42 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Martin Guptill raises his bat to celebrate scoring 50 runs during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Martin Guptill raises his bat to celebrate scoring 50 runs during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Martin Guptill raises his bat to celebrate scoring 50 runs during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
43 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Martin Guptill (R) hits a shot as captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Martin Guptill (R) hits a shot as captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Martin Guptill (R) hits a shot as captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
44 / 95
<p>Cheteshwar Pujara pats the back of Zaheer Khan (R) as he celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum for a duck during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Cheteshwar Pujara pats the back of Zaheer Khan (R) as he celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum for a duck during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Cheteshwar Pujara pats the back of Zaheer Khan (R) as he celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum for a duck during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
45 / 95
<p>Cheteshwar Pujara pats the back of Zaheer Khan (R) as he celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum for a duck during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Cheteshwar Pujara pats the back of Zaheer Khan (R) as he celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum for a duck during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Cheteshwar Pujara pats the back of Zaheer Khan (R) as he celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum for a duck during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
46 / 95
<p>New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor hits a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor hits a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor hits a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
47 / 95
<p>A protective guard flies off the arm of New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (R) as he hits a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A protective guard flies off the arm of New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (R) as he hits a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

A protective guard flies off the arm of New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (R) as he hits a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
48 / 95
<p>New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor celebrates scoring a century during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor celebrates scoring a century during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor celebrates scoring a century during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
49 / 95
<p>Pragyan Ojha (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Pragyan Ojha (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Pragyan Ojha (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (L) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
50 / 95
<p>New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor avoids a bouncer from Umesh Yadav during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor avoids a bouncer from Umesh Yadav during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor avoids a bouncer from Umesh Yadav during the first day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
51 / 95
<p>India's Cheteshwar Pujara dives to make the crease during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Cheteshwar Pujara dives to make the crease during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Cheteshwar Pujara dives to make the crease during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
52 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Virender Sehwag during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Virender Sehwag during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Virender Sehwag during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
53 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Kruger van Wyk (C) hits a sweep as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Virat Kohli watch during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

New Zealand's Kruger van Wyk (C) hits a sweep as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Virat Kohli watch during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Kruger van Wyk (C) hits a sweep as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Virat Kohli watch during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
54 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Doug Bracewell avoids a rising delivery from India's Umesh Yadav during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Doug Bracewell avoids a rising delivery from India's Umesh Yadav during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Doug Bracewell avoids a rising delivery from India's Umesh Yadav during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
55 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Kruger van Wyk looks up as he reacts after being dismissed by India's Zaheer Khan during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Kruger van Wyk looks up as he reacts after being dismissed by India's Zaheer Khan during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Kruger van Wyk looks up as he reacts after being dismissed by India's Zaheer Khan during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
56 / 95
<p>India's Sachin Tendulkar (C) laughs as he holds the ball while standing with teammate Zaheer Khan as they wait for the third umpire's decision on a run out during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Sachin Tendulkar (C) laughs as he holds the ball while standing with teammate Zaheer Khan as they wait for the third umpire's decision on a run out during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore,...more

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Sachin Tendulkar (C) laughs as he holds the ball while standing with teammate Zaheer Khan as they wait for the third umpire's decision on a run out during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
57 / 95
<p>India's Pragyan Ojha (L) celebrates with teammates Virat Kohli (C) and Cheteshwar Pujara after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Southee during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Pragyan Ojha (L) celebrates with teammates Virat Kohli (C) and Cheteshwar Pujara after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Southee during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek...more

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Pragyan Ojha (L) celebrates with teammates Virat Kohli (C) and Cheteshwar Pujara after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Southee during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
58 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Trent Boult (R) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch off the bowling of teammate Tim Southee to dismiss India's Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Trent Boult (R) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch off the bowling of teammate Tim Southee to dismiss India's Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012....more

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Trent Boult (R) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch off the bowling of teammate Tim Southee to dismiss India's Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
59 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Trent Boult (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch off the bowling of teammate Tim Southee to dismiss India's Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Trent Boult (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch off the bowling of teammate Tim Southee to dismiss India's Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012....more

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Trent Boult (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch off the bowling of teammate Tim Southee to dismiss India's Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
60 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Trent Boult takes a catch off the bowling of teammate Tim Southee to dismiss India's Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

New Zealand's Trent Boult takes a catch off the bowling of teammate Tim Southee to dismiss India's Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Trent Boult takes a catch off the bowling of teammate Tim Southee to dismiss India's Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
61 / 95
<p>India's Cheteshwar Pujara (L) and New Zealand's Kane Williamson collide as Pujara dives to make the crease during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

India's Cheteshwar Pujara (L) and New Zealand's Kane Williamson collide as Pujara dives to make the crease during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Cheteshwar Pujara (L) and New Zealand's Kane Williamson collide as Pujara dives to make the crease during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
62 / 95
<p>India's Sachin Tendulkar (L) plays a shot past New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Sachin Tendulkar (L) plays a shot past New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Sachin Tendulkar (L) plays a shot past New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
63 / 95
<p>India's Sachin Tendulkar (L) plays a shot past New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Sachin Tendulkar (L) plays a shot past New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Sachin Tendulkar (L) plays a shot past New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
64 / 95
<p>India's Sachin Tendulkar is bowled by New Zealand's Doug Bracewell during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

India's Sachin Tendulkar is bowled by New Zealand's Doug Bracewell during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Sachin Tendulkar is bowled by New Zealand's Doug Bracewell during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
65 / 95
<p>India's Sachin Tendulkar reacts after being bowled by New Zealand's Doug Bracewell (not pictured) during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Sachin Tendulkar reacts after being bowled by New Zealand's Doug Bracewell (not pictured) during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Sachin Tendulkar reacts after being bowled by New Zealand's Doug Bracewell (not pictured) during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
66 / 95
<p>India's Suresh Raina (R) embraces teammate Virat Kohli as he raises his bat to celebrate scoring 50 runs during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Suresh Raina (R) embraces teammate Virat Kohli as he raises his bat to celebrate scoring 50 runs during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Suresh Raina (R) embraces teammate Virat Kohli as he raises his bat to celebrate scoring 50 runs during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
67 / 95
<p>India's Suresh Raina raises his bat to celebrate scoring 50 runs during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

India's Suresh Raina raises his bat to celebrate scoring 50 runs during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Suresh Raina raises his bat to celebrate scoring 50 runs during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
68 / 95
<p>India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
69 / 95
<p>India's Suresh Raina (R) hits a shot as New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk (L) and Doug Bracewell attempt to field during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Suresh Raina (R) hits a shot as New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk (L) and Doug Bracewell attempt to field during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Suresh Raina (R) hits a shot as New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk (L) and Doug Bracewell attempt to field during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
70 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Tim Southee bowls during the second day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Tim Southee bowls during the second day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Tim Southee bowls during the second day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
71 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Tim Southee bowls during the second day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Tim Southee bowls during the second day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Tim Southee bowls during the second day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
72 / 95
<p>India's Virat Kohli hits a shot during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Virat Kohli hits a shot during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Virat Kohli hits a shot during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
73 / 95
<p>India's Virat Kohli looks up as he celebrates scoring 50 runs during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Virat Kohli looks up as he celebrates scoring 50 runs during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Virat Kohli looks up as he celebrates scoring 50 runs during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
74 / 95
<p>India's Virat Kohli raises his bat to celebrate scoring 50 runs during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Virat Kohli raises his bat to celebrate scoring 50 runs during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Virat Kohli raises his bat to celebrate scoring 50 runs during the second day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
75 / 95
<p>India's Suresh Raina (L) dives to make the crease as New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk watches during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Suresh Raina (L) dives to make the crease as New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk watches during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's Suresh Raina (L) dives to make the crease as New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk watches during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
76 / 95
<p>Ravichandran Ashwin (2nd R) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Daniel Flynn (R) with teammates during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Ravichandran Ashwin (2nd R) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Daniel Flynn (R) with teammates during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Ravichandran Ashwin (2nd R) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Daniel Flynn (R) with teammates during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
77 / 95
<p>Sachin Tendulkar walks off the field at the end of the third day's play in their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Sachin Tendulkar walks off the field at the end of the third day's play in their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Sachin Tendulkar walks off the field at the end of the third day's play in their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
78 / 95
<p>Ravichandran Ashwin adjusts his shirt as he walks off the field at the end of the third day's play in their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Ravichandran Ashwin adjusts his shirt as he walks off the field at the end of the third day's play in their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Ravichandran Ashwin adjusts his shirt as he walks off the field at the end of the third day's play in their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
79 / 95
<p>Ravichandran Ashwin (R) smiles as he walks off the field with teammates at the end of the third day's play in their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Ravichandran Ashwin (R) smiles as he walks off the field with teammates at the end of the third day's play in their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Ravichandran Ashwin (R) smiles as he walks off the field with teammates at the end of the third day's play in their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
80 / 95
<p>Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kruger Van Wyk (R) with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kruger Van Wyk (R) with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kruger Van Wyk (R) with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
81 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Tim Southee is bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin as captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Tim Southee is bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin as captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Tim Southee is bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin as captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
82 / 95
<p>New Zealand's James Franklin (C) is stumped by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) as Virat Kohli watches during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's James Franklin (C) is stumped by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) as Virat Kohli watches during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's James Franklin (C) is stumped by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) as Virat Kohli watches during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
83 / 95
<p>India's spinners Pragyan Ojha (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin walk off the field together during a break in the third day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's spinners Pragyan Ojha (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin walk off the field together during a break in the third day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

India's spinners Pragyan Ojha (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin walk off the field together during a break in the third day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
84 / 95
<p>Pragyan Ojha bowls during the third day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Pragyan Ojha bowls during the third day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Pragyan Ojha bowls during the third day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
85 / 95
<p>Pragyan Ojha (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Pragyan Ojha (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Pragyan Ojha (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
86 / 95
<p>New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (R) hits a shot as Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (R) hits a shot as Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor (R) hits a shot as Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
87 / 95
<p>Virender Sehwag watches as Umesh Yadav (R) jumps in celebration after dismissing New Zealand's Brendon McCullum during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Virender Sehwag watches as Umesh Yadav (R) jumps in celebration after dismissing New Zealand's Brendon McCullum during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Virender Sehwag watches as Umesh Yadav (R) jumps in celebration after dismissing New Zealand's Brendon McCullum during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
88 / 95
<p>Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century during the third day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century during the third day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 03, 2012

Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century during the third day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
89 / 95
<p>Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the third day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the third day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the third day of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
90 / 95
<p>New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor hits a shot during the third day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor hits a shot during the third day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor hits a shot during the third day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
91 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) appeals successfully for the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) appeals successfully for the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) appeals successfully for the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
92 / 95
<p>Umesh Yadav (R) appeals successfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Umesh Yadav (R) appeals successfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

Umesh Yadav (R) appeals successfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
93 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) appeals successfully for the wicket of Virat Kohli during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) appeals successfully for the wicket of Virat Kohli during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) appeals successfully for the wicket of Virat Kohli during the third day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
94 / 95
<p>New Zealand's Tim Southee bowls during the third day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

New Zealand's Tim Southee bowls during the third day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, September 03, 2012

New Zealand's Tim Southee bowls during the third day of their second test cricket match against India in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
95 / 95
View Again
View Next
India vs New Zealand: 1st Test

India vs New Zealand: 1st Test

Next Slideshows

India vs New Zealand: 1st Test

India vs New Zealand: 1st Test

Snapshots from the first test match between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad.

26 Aug 2012
India win Sri Lanka ODI series

India win Sri Lanka ODI series

Pictures from the fifth and final ODI match between India and Sri Lanka

05 Aug 2012
India vs Sri Lanka: third ODI

India vs Sri Lanka: third ODI

Images from the third ODI cricket match between India and Sri lanka in Colombo.

28 Jul 2012
Yuvraj Singh back in India

Yuvraj Singh back in India

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who has been undergoing chemotherapy for a rare germ cell cancer, arrived in India today.

09 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast