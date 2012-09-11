India vs New Zealand T20
New Zealand team players pose for a photo as captain Ross Taylor holds the championship trophy after they won their second Twenty20 cricket match and the series against India in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (L) reacts after colliding with teammate Kyle Mills after an attempt to take a catch to dismiss Yuvraj Singh during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash more
New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (top) collides with teammate Kyle Mills as he attempts to take a catch to dismiss Yuvraj Singh during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's James Franklin points to the dressing room as he celebrates with teammates after New Zealand won their second Twenty20 cricket match and the series against India in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Yuvraj Singh is bowled by New Zealand's James Franklin during the final over of their second Twenty20 cricket match in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's James Franklin (R) and captain Ross Taylor celebrate after New Zealand won their second Twenty20 cricket match and the series against India in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's James Franklin (R) waves to the dressing room as he and captain Ross Taylor celebrate after New Zealand won their second Twenty20 cricket match and the series against India in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's James Franklin (R) takes a bow towards the dressing room as he celebrates with teammate Brendon McCullum (C) and captain Ross Taylor after winning their second Twenty20 cricket match against India in Chennai, September 11, 2012....more
Combination of pictures shows New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (top frame R) colliding with teammate Kyle Mills as he attempts to take a catch to dismiss Yuvraj Singh during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Chennai, September 11,...more
Yuvraj Singh hits a shot during their second Twenty20 cricket match against New Zealand in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (top) collides with teammate Kyle Mills as he attempts to take a catch to dismiss Yuvraj Singh during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Virat Kohli hits a shot during their second Twenty20 cricket match against New Zealand in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Yuvraj Singh bowls during their second Twenty20 cricket match against New Zealand in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Brendon McCullum hits a shot during their second Twenty20 cricket match against India in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Yuvraj Singh bowls during their second Twenty20 cricket match against New Zealand in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Kane Williamson (L) watches as Yuvraj Singh fields the ball during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (L) is bowled by Irfan Pathan during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (R) and teammate Kane Williamson run between the wickets during their second Twenty20 cricket match against India in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Irfan Pathan (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Brendon McCullum hits a shot during their second Twenty20 cricket match against India in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Yuvraj Singh runs as he leaves the field during their second Twenty20 cricket match against New Zealand in Chennai September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
New Zealand's Rob Nicol is bowled by Zaheer Khan during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Chennai September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Irfan Pathan jumps in the air as he celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Chennai September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Yuvraj Singh stretches before their second Twenty20 cricket match against New Zealand in Chennai September 11, 2012. The second India v New Zealand T20 match on Tuesday marked Singh's return to international cricket following successful cancer...more
Yuvraj Singh (R) warms up with teammate Gautam Gambhir before their second Twenty20 cricket match against New Zealand in Chennai September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
