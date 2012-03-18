Edition:
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup

<p>Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) runs to catch, during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed plays a shot against India during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

<p>Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez runs between the wickets as India's bowler Irfan Pathan (L) watches, during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed celebrates after scoring a half century against India during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed celebrates after scoring a half century as Mohammad Hafeez (L) congrtaulates him, during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match against India in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

