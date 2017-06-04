Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jun 4, 2017 | 8:10pm IST

India vs Pakistan at Champions Trophy

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 An India fan Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 An India fan Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 An India fan Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India's Yuvraj Singh is dropped by Pakistan's Hasan Ali (not pictured) Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India�s Yuvraj Singh is dropped by Pakistan�s Hasan Ali (not pictured) Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India�s Yuvraj Singh is dropped by Pakistan�s Hasan Ali (not pictured) Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India's Rohit Sharma looks dejected after he was run out Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India�s Rohit Sharma looks dejected after he was run out Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India�s Rohit Sharma looks dejected after he was run out Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India's Rohit Sharma is run out by Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed (L) Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India�s Rohit Sharma is run out by Pakistan�s Sarfraz Ahmed (L) Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India�s Rohit Sharma is run out by Pakistan�s Sarfraz Ahmed (L) Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India's Virat Kohli in action with Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India�s Virat Kohli in action with Pakistan�s Sarfraz Ahmed Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India�s Virat Kohli in action with Pakistan�s Sarfraz Ahmed Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 Pakistan's Azhar Ali (C) celebrates taking a catch to dismiss India's Shikhar Dhawan Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 Pakistan's Azhar Ali (C) celebrates taking a catch to dismiss India's Shikhar Dhawan Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 Pakistan's Azhar Ali (C) celebrates taking a catch to dismiss India's Shikhar Dhawan Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 Pakistan's Shadab Khan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 Pakistan's Shadab Khan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 Pakistan's Shadab Khan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 Pakistan's Babar Azam Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 Pakistan�s Babar Azam Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 Pakistan�s Babar Azam Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 Pakistan's Shoaib Malik in action Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 Pakistan�s Shoaib Malik in action Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 Pakistan�s Shoaib Malik in action Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India's fans display a banner in reference to Virat Kohli Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India's fans display a banner in reference to Virat Kohli Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India's fans display a banner in reference to Virat Kohli Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India fans celebrate Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India fans celebrate Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India fans celebrate Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India's Rohit Sharma in action Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India's Rohit Sharma in action Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India's Rohit Sharma in action Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India fans Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India fans Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India fans Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 Pakistan's Azhar Ali attempts to catch India's Rohit Sharma Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 Pakistan�s Azhar Ali attempts to catch India�s Rohit Sharma Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 Pakistan�s Azhar Ali attempts to catch India�s Rohit Sharma Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India fans celebrate a four Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India fans celebrate a four Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India fans celebrate a four Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India and Pakistan fans during a period of silence in tribute to the victims of last night's London terror attack Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India and Pakistan fans during a period of silence in tribute to the victims of last night's London terror attack Action Images via Reuters / Andrew...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India and Pakistan fans during a period of silence in tribute to the victims of last night's London terror attack Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 An India fan Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 An India fan Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 An India fan Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 An India fan waves a flag before the match Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 An India fan waves a flag before the match Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 An India fan waves a flag before the match Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 The players come out onto the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 The players come out onto the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 The players come out onto the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 Fans display a banner before the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 Fans display a banner before the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 Fans display a banner before the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
