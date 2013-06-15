Edition:
India vs Pakistan

<p>India's Suresh Raina reacts after a delivery during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>An India fan looks out from a bank of umbrellas as rain stops play during their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez leaves the field after being dismissed during their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>India's Ishant Sharma bowls as it is watched by Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (L) during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Kamran Akmal hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan fans release a flag with balloons attached before the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>India's Suresh Raina celebrates catching out Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed during their ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>India's Suresh Raina celebrates catching out Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed during their ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Pakistan fans stand during their national anthem before the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>India fans pose before their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>A Pakistan flag and balloons are released before their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>India's Ishant Sharma (R) appeals and dismisses Pakistan's Asad Shafiq (not pictured) during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Asad Shafiq leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Asad Shafiq (R) hits out watched by India's Virat Kohli (L) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>India's Ravindrasinh Jadeja celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (L) during their ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Pakistan's Asad Shafiq (R) plays a shot away from India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq (R) plays a sweep shot past India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>India fans react to high winds during a rain break in their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>India and Pakistan fans fly flags during a rain break in their ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>A spectator sits in the rain sheltering under a small flag during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>India's Virat Kohli (L) talks to Pakistan's Misbah-Ul-Haq as they leave the field in the rain during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>India's Virat Kohli (L) talks to Pakistan's Misbah-Ul-Haq as they leave the field in the rain during their ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

