Pictures | Sun Oct 25, 2015 | 10:35pm IST

India vs S.Africa - Fifth ODI

India's Ajinkya Rahane dives to make his crease during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa's players huddle to celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (R) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa's Kyle Abbott (R) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa's captain AB de Villiers plays a shot during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against India in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa's captain AB de Villiers plays a shot during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against India in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa's Faf du Plessis leaps in the air as he celebrates scoring his century during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against India in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa's Faf du Plessis celebrates scoring his century with his captain AB de Villiers during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against India in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa's Faf du Plessis (on ground) receives first aid from India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C) during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa's Faf du Plessis receives first aid from India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa's Faf du Plessis watches the ball after playing a shot during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against India in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa's captain AB de Villiers plays a shot during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against India in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa's Faf du Plessis leaps in the air as he celebrates scoring his century during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against India in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

South Africa's captain AB de Villiers (R) plays a shot watched by India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

South Africa's Faf du Plessis (C) plays a shot during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against India in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa's captain AB de Villiers (R) successfully makes his crease past India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

South Africa's Quinton de Kock celebrates scoring his century during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against India in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa's Quinton de Kock (R) plays a shot watched by India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against India in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India's Mohit Sharma (4th R) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla (R) during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa's players pose with their trophy after winning their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against India in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa's Dale Steyn (R) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India's Suresh Raina is bowled by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (unseen) during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India's Ajinkya Rahane raises his bat to celebrate scoring his half century during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India's Ajinkya Rahane raises his bat to celebrate scoring his half century during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Mumbai, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

