India
Pictures | Thu Oct 22, 2015 | 10:00pm IST

India vs S.Africa: Fourth ODI

Indian players successfully appeal for the wicket of South Africa's David Miller during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
1 / 15
South Africa's AB de Villiers plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against India in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
2 / 15
India's Amit Mishra (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa's Farhaan Behardien during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
3 / 15
South Africa's AB de Villiers plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against India in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
4 / 15
South Africa's AB de Villiers tries to play a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against India in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
5 / 15
South Africa's AB de Villiers plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against India in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
6 / 15
India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) celebrates after taking the catch of South Africa's Faf du Plessis during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
7 / 15
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
8 / 15
India's Suresh Raina plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
9 / 15
India's Virat Kohli reacts after playing a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
10 / 15
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
11 / 15
India's Virat Kohli (R) reacts after scoring his century during their fourth one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
12 / 15
South Africa's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane (unseen) off the bowling of teammate Dale Steyn (2nd L) during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
13 / 15
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
14 / 15
South Africa's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Shikhar Dhawan (unseen) off the bowling of teammate Kagiso Rabada (3rd R) during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
15 / 15
