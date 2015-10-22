India vs S.Africa: Fourth ODI
Indian players successfully appeal for the wicket of South Africa's David Miller during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
South Africa's AB de Villiers plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against India in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Amit Mishra (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa's Farhaan Behardien during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
South Africa's AB de Villiers plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against India in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
South Africa's AB de Villiers tries to play a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against India in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
South Africa's AB de Villiers plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against India in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) celebrates after taking the catch of South Africa's Faf du Plessis during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Suresh Raina plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Virat Kohli reacts after playing a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Virat Kohli (R) reacts after scoring his century during their fourth one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
South Africa's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane (unseen) off the bowling of teammate Dale Steyn (2nd L) during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
South Africa's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Shikhar Dhawan (unseen) off the bowling of teammate Kagiso Rabada (3rd R) during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Virender Sehwag - Over the years
Virender Sehwag, one of India's greatest opening batsmen.
What's Sachin up to
Former cricket great Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates an event aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children in Sri Lanka.
India vs South Africa - Kanpur ODI
First one-day international cricket match between India and South Africa in Kanpur.
India vs South Africa second T20 cricket match
India play South Africa in their second T20 match at Cuttack.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.