India vs South Africa
South Africa's Jacques Kallis (back) looks on as Indian vice captain Virat Kohli misses a catch during their one-off Twenty20 international cricket match in Johannesburg March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Irfan Pathan celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Richard Levi who was caught out by Rohit Sharma during their one-off Twenty20 international cricket match in Johannesburg March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's Jacques Kallis (back) plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni avoids being hit during their one-off Twenty20 international cricket match in Johannesburg March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's Jacques Kallis acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field after he was caught out by Rohit Sharma during their one-off Twenty20 international cricket match in Johannesburg March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Vinay Kumar (R) avoids colliding with South Africa's Colin Ingram during their one-off Twenty20 international cricket match in Johannesburg March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's Jacques Kallis acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field after he was caught out by Rohit Sharma during their one-off Twenty20 international cricket match in Johannesburg March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Irfan Pathan (L) celebrates with teammate Suresh Raina (R) the dismissal of South Africa's Richard Levi who was caught out by Rohit Sharma during their one-off T20 international cricket match in Johannesburg March 30 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko more
