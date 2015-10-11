Edition:
India vs South Africa - Kanpur ODI

India's Amit Mishra and Rohit Sharma (L) celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Hashim Amla (not pictured) during their first one-day international cricket match in Kanpur, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's Hashim Amla is bowled by India's Amit Mishra (not pictured) as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) watches during their first one-day international cricket match in Kanpur, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot during their first one-day international cricket match against India in Kanpur, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's Hashim Amla plays a shot during their first one-day international cricket match against India in Kanpur, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's Hashim Amla plays a shot during their first one-day international cricket match against India in Kanpur, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Ajinkya Rahane dives to stop the ball during their first one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Kanpur, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot during their first one-day international cricket match against India in Kanpur, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Amit Mishra celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Hashim Amla (not pictured) with his teammates during their first one-day international cricket match in Kanpur, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's AB de Villiers watches the ball after hitting a shot during their first one-day international cricket match against India in Kanpur, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot as India's captain and wicket keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) watches during their first one-day international cricket match in Kanpur, India, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's AB de Villiers plays a shot during their first one-day international cricket match against India in Kanpur, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's AB de Villiers plays a shot during their first one-day international cricket match against India in Kanpur, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's AB de Villiers celebrates after completing his century during their first one-day international cricket match against India in Kanpur, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's AB de Villiers plays a shot during their first one-day international cricket match against India in Kanpur, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's Farhaan Behardien (L) congratulates his team captain AB de Villiers after he completed his century during their first one-day international cricket match against India in Kanpur, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Suresh Raina, Amit Mishra, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan (L-R) celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's David Miller during their first one-day international cricket match in Kanpur, India, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Suresh Raina (L) throws the ball as South Africa's Farhaan Behardien successfully reaches his crease during their first one-day international cricket match in Kanpur, India, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's AB de Villiers plays a shot during their first one-day international cricket match against India in Kanpur, India, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police personnel and ground staff watch as India's Shikhar Dhawan leaps to stop a boundary during their first one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Kanpur, India, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's Morne Morkel (C) successfully appeals for the dismissal of India's Shikhar Dhawan as India's Rohit Sharma (R) watches during their first one-day international cricket match in Kanpur, India, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Virat Kohli dives to stop a ball during their first one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Kanpur, India, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's Morne Morkel (R) celebrates the dismissal of India's Shikhar Dhawan (not pictured) with his team mates during their first one-day international cricket match in Kanpur, India, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's AB de Villiers plays a shot during their first one-day international cricket match against India in Kanpur, India, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

