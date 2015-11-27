India vs South Africa - Nagpur test
India's Amit Mishra (3rd L) celebrates along with his captain Virat Kohli (R) after taking the wicket of South Africa's Faf du Plessis (L) during the third day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Ishant Sharma (front) celebrates after the dismissal of South Africa's AB de Villiers during the third day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
India's captain Virat Kohli and South Africa's wicketkeeper Dane Vilas (R) watch the ball played by Kohli on the first day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (4th L) celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Dean Elgar (unseen) during the second day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's Dean Elgar (L) is bowled by India's Ravichandran Ashwin (not pictured) during the second day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Nagpur, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's AB de Villiers during the second day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Ravindra Jadeja (4th L) celebrates with his team-mates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Faf du Plessis during the second day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Shikhar Dhawan (L) watches the ball after playing a shot on the first day of their third test cricket match against South Africa in Nagpur, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot on the first day of their third test cricket match against South Africa in Nagpur, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's Dean Elgar (C) is congratulated by his teammates after he took the wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan (not pictured) as Murali Vijay (R) watches on the first day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 25, 2015. ...more
South Africa's captain Hashim Amla plays a shot as India's captain Virat Kohli watches during the third day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's Dean Elgar (2nd L) is congratulated by his teammates AB de Villiers (L) and Faf du Plessis (2nd R) after he took the wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan (not pictured) as Murali Vijay (R) watches on the first day of their third test...more
Spectators watch as South Africa's Morne Morkel raises his arms to celebrate taking the wicket of India's Murali Vijay during the second day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, India, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's AB de Villiers (R) plays a shot as India's Cheteshwar Pujara dives to catch the ball as India's Murali Vijay (L) watches during the third day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's AB de Villiers (R) stretches to the crease during the third day of their third test cricket match against India in Nagpur, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's captain Hashim Amla (L) plays a shot as India's Cheteshwar Pujara watches during the third day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's Faf du Plessis (2nd L) plays a shot as India's captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball as India's Murali Vijay (2nd R) and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha watch during the third day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur,...more
South Africa's captain Hashim Amla (L) and his teammate Faf du Plessis get ready to bat during the third day of their third test cricket match against India in Nagpur, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Murali Vijay runs after playing a shot on the first day of their third test cricket match against South Africa in Nagpur, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot on the first day of their third test cricket match against South Africa in Nagpur, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Ajinkya Rahane is bowled by South Africa's Morne Morkel (unseen) on the first day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's Morne Morkel (2nd R) and AB de Villiers (R) celebrate after Morkel took the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli (unseen) on the first day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's Morne Morkel (L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured) on the first day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot on the first day of their third test cricket match against South Africa in Nagpur, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's Simon Harmer (L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) on the first day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's captain Hashim Amla (R) speaks with his teammate Jean-Paul Duminy on the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Nagpur, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Dane Vilas watches on the first day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's Dean Elgar removes shin pads on the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Nagpur, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Wriddhiman Saha plays a shot on the first day of their third test cricket match against South Africa in Nagpur, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's captain Hashim Amla (R) runs between wickets during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Nagpur, India, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's captain Hashim Amla (L) plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Nagpur, India, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's Imran Tahir is hugged by his captain Hashim Amla (R) after he took the wicket of India's Amit Mishra during the second day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, India, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's Imran Tahir (C) bowls as umpire Ian Gould (R) and India's Ravichandran Ashwin look on during the second day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, India, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Amit Mishra (R) is bowled by South Africa's Imran Tahir (unseen) as wicketkeeper Dane Vilas looks on during the second day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, India, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's captain Hashim Amla appeals successfully for a catch to dismiss India's Wriddhiman Saha during the second day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, India, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Rohit Sharma (L) plays a shot past South Africa's wicketkeeper Dane Vilas during the second day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, India, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's Imran Tahir (L) bowls past India's Rohit Sharma during the second day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, India, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Shikhar Dhawan (L) plays a shot as South Africa's captain Hashim Amla dives unsuccessfully to stop the ball watched by wicketkeeper Dane Vilas during the second day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, India, November 26, 2015. ...more
South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy (L) is congratulated by his team mate Dean Elgar after taking the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara during the second day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, India, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Shikhar Dhawan (L) plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against South Africa in Nagpur, India, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
South Africa's Imran Tahir bows down on the ground after taking five wickets in India's second innings during the second day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's captain Virat Kohli applauds during the third day of their third test cricket match against South Africa in Nagpur, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's captain Virat Kohli (C) along with his teammates Cheteshwar Pujara (L) and Rohit Sharma appeal unsuccessfully for the wicket of South Africa's Faf du Plessis during the third day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 27, 2015....more
India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the third day of their third test cricket match against South Africa in Nagpur, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (L) makes an unsuccessful attempt to run-out South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy (R) as India's Ajinkya Rahane watches during the third day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit...more
South Africa's Faf du Plessis sits after he was bowled out by India's Amit Mishra during the third day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Amit Mishra (3rd R) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Faf du Plessis (L) during the third day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
