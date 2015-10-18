India vs South Africa- Rajkot ODI
South Africa's Faf du Plessis (R) avoids a rising delivery watched by India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their third one-day international cricket match in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni reacts after missing a shot during their third one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Virat Kohli watches his shot during their third one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Harbhajan Singh (C) misses a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock catches the ball during their third one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during their third one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni receives his bat from South Africa's Hashim Amla (R) after Dhoni lost grip on it while playing a shot during their third one-day international cricket match in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish...more
South Africa's Imran Tahir (R) is congratulated by his captain AB de Villiers after taking the wicket of India's Suresh Raina (unseen) during their third one-day international cricket match in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) plays a shot watched by South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock during their third one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Virat Kohli watches his shot during their third one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Rohit Sharma (C) prepares to play a shot watched by South Africa's AB de Villiers (L) during their third one-day international cricket match in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
South Africa's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Shikhar Dhawan (unseen) off the bowling of Morne Morkel (2nd L) during their third one-day international cricket match in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
South Africa's Morne Morkel (R) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan (unseen) with teammates Jean-Paul Duminy (C) and Hashim Amla (L) during their third one-day international cricket match in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015....more
India's Rohit Sharma avoids a rising delivery during their third one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Rohit Sharma (L) avoids a rising delivery during their third one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
South Africa's Quinton de Kock (L) walks off the pitch past India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni after he ran out de Kock during their third one-day international cricket match in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish...more
India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and South Africa's captain AB de Villiers react during their third one-day international cricket match in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
South Africa's Farhaan Behardien plays a shot during their third one-day international cricket match against India in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
South Africa's Farhaan Behardien plays a shot during their third one-day international cricket match against India in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Axar Patel (L) celebrates with his teammates Shikhar Dhawan (C) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) after taking the wicket of South Africa's AB de Villiers (not pictured) during their third one-day international cricket match in Rajkot, India,...more
South Africa's AB de Villiers walks off the field after India's Axar Patel (not pictured) dismissed him during their third one-day international cricket match in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
South Africa's Quinton de Kock raises his bat to celebrate scoring his century against India during their third one-day international cricket match in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
South Africa's Quinton de Kock (R) and his teammate Faf du Plessis talk between the overs during their third one-day international cricket match against India in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
South Africa's Faf du Plessis watches the ball after playing a shot as India's Amit Mishra falls on the ground during their third one-day international cricket match in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Harbhajan Singh (2nd L) celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's David Miller (not pictured) with his teammates during their third one-day international cricket match in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Harbhajan Singh (3rd L) celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's David Miller (not pictured) with his teammates during their third one-day international cricket match in Rajkot, India, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
What's Sachin up to
Former cricket great Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates an event aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children in Sri Lanka.
India vs South Africa - Kanpur ODI
First one-day international cricket match between India and South Africa in Kanpur.
India versus Sri Lanka
India take on Sri Lanka in the first test match at Galle.
Arjun Tendulkar in the Nets
Arjun Tendulkar spotted training with the English cricket team.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.