Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Oct 5, 2015 | 11:25pm IST

India vs South Africa second T20 cricket match

South Africa's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Ambati Rayudu during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Ambati Rayudu during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
South Africa's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Ambati Rayudu during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 12
India players sit on the field after the match was disrupted due to water bottles thrown by spectators during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India players sit on the field after the match was disrupted due to water bottles thrown by spectators during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
India players sit on the field after the match was disrupted due to water bottles thrown by spectators during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 12
Virat Kohil (L) and Rohit Sharma reacts after the match was disrupted due to water bottles thrown by spectators during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Virat Kohil (L) and Rohit Sharma reacts after the match was disrupted due to water bottles thrown by spectators during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Virat Kohil (L) and Rohit Sharma reacts after the match was disrupted due to water bottles thrown by spectators during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 12
Virat Kohli shows a bottle thrown on the field to the umpires during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Virat Kohli shows a bottle thrown on the field to the umpires during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Virat Kohli shows a bottle thrown on the field to the umpires during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 12
Virat Kohil reacts after the match was disrupted due to water bottles thrown by spectators during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Virat Kohil reacts after the match was disrupted due to water bottles thrown by spectators during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Virat Kohil reacts after the match was disrupted due to water bottles thrown by spectators during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 12
Ravichandran Ashwin during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Ravichandran Ashwin during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Ravichandran Ashwin during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 12
Indian players celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Hashim Amla during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Hashim Amla during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Indian players celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Hashim Amla during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 12
South African players celebrate the dismissal of Harbhajan Singh during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South African players celebrate the dismissal of Harbhajan Singh during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
South African players celebrate the dismissal of Harbhajan Singh during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 12
South African players celebrate the dismissal of Suresh Raina during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South African players celebrate the dismissal of Suresh Raina during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
South African players celebrate the dismissal of Suresh Raina during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 12
Rohit Sharma loses grip of his bat while trying to play a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rohit Sharma loses grip of his bat while trying to play a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Rohit Sharma loses grip of his bat while trying to play a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 12
Virat Kohli dives to make the crease as he is run out by South Africa's AB de Villiers during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Virat Kohli dives to make the crease as he is run out by South Africa's AB de Villiers during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Virat Kohli dives to make the crease as he is run out by South Africa's AB de Villiers during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 12
Ambati Rayudu is clean bowled by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada ( not in the picture) during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Ambati Rayudu is clean bowled by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada ( not in the picture) during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Ambati Rayudu is clean bowled by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada ( not in the picture) during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
French Riviera flash floods

French Riviera flash floods

Next Slideshows

French Riviera flash floods

French Riviera flash floods

Flash floods prompt the government to declare a natural disaster in the tourist region.

05 Oct 2015
School shooting in Oregon

School shooting in Oregon

The aftermath of the shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon.

05 Oct 2015
Merkel in India

Merkel in India

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is on a three-day state visit to India.

05 Oct 2015
Migrants on the move

Migrants on the move

Migrants and refugees seek a better life as Europe deals with the biggest immigration crisis since World War Two.

03 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast