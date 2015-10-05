India vs South Africa second T20 cricket match
South Africa's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Ambati Rayudu during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India players sit on the field after the match was disrupted due to water bottles thrown by spectators during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Virat Kohil (L) and Rohit Sharma reacts after the match was disrupted due to water bottles thrown by spectators during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Virat Kohli shows a bottle thrown on the field to the umpires during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Virat Kohil reacts after the match was disrupted due to water bottles thrown by spectators during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ravichandran Ashwin during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian players celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Hashim Amla during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
South African players celebrate the dismissal of Harbhajan Singh during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
South African players celebrate the dismissal of Suresh Raina during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rohit Sharma loses grip of his bat while trying to play a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Virat Kohli dives to make the crease as he is run out by South Africa's AB de Villiers during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ambati Rayudu is clean bowled by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada ( not in the picture) during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack. October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
