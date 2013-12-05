India vs South Africa
Rohit Sharma plays a South Africa's Morne Morkel delivery during the first ODI in Johannesburg December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Shikhar Dhawan plays South Africa's Lonwabo Tsotsobe delivery during the first ODI in Johannesburg, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's Quinton de Kock celebrates his hundred century during the first ODI against India in Johannesburg December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's captain AB de Villiers (R) plays a shot as MS Dhoni looks on during the first ODI) in Johannesburg December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's captain AB de Villiers (R) makes a run as Dhoni looks on during the first ODI in Johannesburg December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's Quinton de Kock celebrates his 50 runs during the first ODI against India in Johannesburg December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
JP Duminy plays a shot during the ODI against India in Johannesburg December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
AB de Villiers (R) makes a run with JP Duminy during the first ODI against India in Johannesburg December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
AB de Villiers plays a shot during the first ODI against India in Johannesburg December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's Quinton de Kock leaves the crease after he was bowled out by Virat Kohli during the first One-Day International (ODI) in Johannesburg December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mohammed Shami is congratulated by Virat Kohli (R) after Shami bowled out Jacques Kallis during the first ODI in Johannesburg December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Quinton de Kock plays Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery during the ODI in Johannesburg December 5 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Quinton de Kock celebrates his hundred century as his captain AB de Villiers (L) looks on during the first ODI against India in Johannesburg, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mohammed Shami celebrates bowling out Jacques Kallis (R) during the first ODI in Johannesburg, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's Hashim Amla (L) leaves the crease as India's players celebrate his dismissal after he was bowled out by Mohammed Shami during the first ODI in Johannesburg, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Ravindra Jadeja gestures during the first One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa in Johannesburg, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery during the first ODI in Johannesburg, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's Quinton de Kock falls as he avoids being run out during the first ODI against India in Johannesburg, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mohit Sharma gestures during the first ODI against South Africa in Johannesburg, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's Hashim Amla plays Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery during the first ODI in Johannesburg, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mohit Sharma makes a delivery during the first ODI against South Africa in Johannesburg, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
MS Dhoni gestures as he kicks a soccer ball during their training session ahead of the first ODI against South Africa on Thursday, in Johannesburg December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Ishant Sharma (2nd L) heads a soccer ball as he takes part in a training session ahead of the first ODI against South Africa on Thursday, in Johannesburg December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
MS Dhoni (R) holds a trophy with South Africa's captain AB de Villiers ahead of the first ODI on Thursday. in Johannesburg December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Suresh Raina takes part in a training session ahead of the first ODI against South Africa on Thursday, in Johannesburg December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
