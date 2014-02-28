India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2014
India captain Virat Kohli (R) and other fielders congratulate Ravindra Jadeja (C) for dismissing Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal during their one-day international (ODI) cricket match for the Asia Cup 2014 in Fatullah February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew...more
India captain Virat Kohli (R) and other fielders congratulate Ravindra Jadeja (C) for dismissing Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal during their one-day international (ODI) cricket match for the Asia Cup 2014 in Fatullah February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal is bowled out against India during their one-day international (ODI) cricket match for the Asia Cup 2014 in Fatullah February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Ravindra Jadeja plays a ball against Sri Lanka during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Shikhar Dhawan walks off the field as Sri Lanka's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Ajinkya Rahane jumps to avoid a run out against Sri Lanka during their one-day international (ODI) cricket match at the Asia Cup 2014 in Fatullah February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera (R) bowls as Shikhar Dhawan watches during their one-day international (ODI) cricket match at the 2014 Asia Cup in Fatullah February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Virat Kohli is bowled out as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara (L) watches during their one-day international (ODI) cricket match at the 2014 Asia Cup in Fatullah February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara (L) tries unsuccessfully to take the wicket of Virat Kohli during their one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Asia Cup 2014 in Fatullah February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (
Sri Lanka's fielders congratulate captain Angelo Mathews (C) after he dismissed Rohit Sharma successfully during their one-day international (ODI) cricket match at the 2014 Asia Cup in Fatullah February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
