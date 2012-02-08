India vs Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga plays a shot during their one-day cricket match against India in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Zaheer Khan makes an unsuccessful appeal for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Praveen Kumar reacts after Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan scores during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan after he was caught by Virat Kohli during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan hits the ball for four runs off a delivery from India's Vinray Kumar during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga heads back to the players pavillion after being caught by India's Sachin Tendulkar off a ball from Zaheer Khan during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Rohit Sharma catches the ball to take the wicket off Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara from India's Vinay Kumar delivery during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal heads back to the players' pavillion after being stumped by India's MS Dhoni from India's Ravichandran Ashwin delivery during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot under the watchful eye of India's MS Dhoni during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Zaheer Khan bowls during their one-day cricket match against Sri Lanka in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Vinay Kumar bowls during their one-day cricket match against Sri Lanka in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Sachin Tendulkar is almost caught in a leg before wicket off Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Virat Kohli hits the ball off Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Virat Kohli is helped from the ground after sustaining an injury during a run out by Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Virat Kohli lies injured after a run out by Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (L) celebrates after running out India's Virat Kohli during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Rohit Sharma heads to the players' pavillion after being caught by Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan from Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera delivery during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd after reaching 50 runs against Sri Lanka in their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (2nd R) celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Sachin Tendulkar during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's Sachithra Senanayke catches the ball to take the wicket of India's Suresh Raina from a Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews delivery during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot off Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot off Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews appeals for the wicket of India's Sachin Tendulkar during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Sachin Tendulkar heads to the players' pavillion after being bowled out by Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Sachin Tendulkar avoids a high ball of Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
