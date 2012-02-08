Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 8, 2012 | 7:30pm IST

India vs Sri Lanka

<p>Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga plays a shot during their one-day cricket match against India in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Zaheer Khan makes an unsuccessful appeal for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Praveen Kumar reacts after Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan scores during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan after he was caught by Virat Kohli during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan hits the ball for four runs off a delivery from India's Vinray Kumar during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga heads back to the players pavillion after being caught by India's Sachin Tendulkar off a ball from Zaheer Khan during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>India's Rohit Sharma catches the ball to take the wicket off Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara from India's Vinay Kumar delivery during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal heads back to the players' pavillion after being stumped by India's MS Dhoni from India's Ravichandran Ashwin delivery during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot under the watchful eye of India's MS Dhoni during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>India's Zaheer Khan bowls during their one-day cricket match against Sri Lanka in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>India's Vinay Kumar bowls during their one-day cricket match against Sri Lanka in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>India's Sachin Tendulkar is almost caught in a leg before wicket off Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>India's Virat Kohli hits the ball off Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>India's Virat Kohli is helped from the ground after sustaining an injury during a run out by Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>India's Virat Kohli lies injured after a run out by Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (L) celebrates after running out India's Virat Kohli during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>India's Rohit Sharma heads to the players' pavillion after being caught by Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan from Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera delivery during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>India's Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd after reaching 50 runs against Sri Lanka in their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (2nd R) celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Sachin Tendulkar during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Sachithra Senanayke catches the ball to take the wicket of India's Suresh Raina from a Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews delivery during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>India's Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot off Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>India's Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot off Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews appeals for the wicket of India's Sachin Tendulkar during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>India's Sachin Tendulkar heads to the players' pavillion after being bowled out by Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>India's Sachin Tendulkar avoids a high ball of Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga during their one-day cricket match in Perth February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh

Next Slideshows

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh

A collection of pictures showcasing cricketer Yuvraj Singh's career so far.

06 Feb 2012
India vs Australia - First ODI

India vs Australia - First ODI

Snapshots from the first ODI between India and Australia in Melbourne.

05 Feb 2012
India vs Australia, 4th Test

India vs Australia, 4th Test

A selection of pictures from the fourth and final Test between India and Australia at Adelaide.

28 Jan 2012
India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights

India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights

India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights

15 Jan 2012

