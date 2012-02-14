Edition:
India
Tue Feb 14, 2012

India vs Sri Lanka

<p>Sachin Tendulkar of India plays a shot during their one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka bowls to Sachin Tendulkar of India (not pictured) during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Nuwan Kulasekara (L) of Sri Lanka celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) of India during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Lasit Malinga (2nd R) of Sri Lanka celebrates the wicket of Suresh Raina with teammates during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>MS Dhoni of India plays a shot against Sri Lanka during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Gautam Gambhir celebrates as he plays a shot against Sri Lanka during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Sachin Tendulkar (2nd R) walks back after being caught out by wicket keeper Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka (L) of the bowling of Nuwan Kulasekara of Sri Lanka during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese </p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Gautam Gambhir (L) plays a shot as wicket keeper Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka looks on during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Vinay Kumar (R) of India celebrates the wicket of Upul Tharanga of Sri Lanka during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Vinay Kumar (R) of India celebrates the wicket of Upul Tharanga (front L) of Sri Lanka during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>MS Dhoni (L) of India takes a catch to remove Upul Tharanga (C) of Sri Lanka as teammate Sachin Tendulkar runs to celebrate during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Irfan Pathan (L) of India celebrates the wicket of Tillakaratne Dilshan of Sri Lanka with captain MS Dhoni (C) during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese </p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Tillakaratne Dilshan of Sri Lanka plays a shot of the bowling of Vinay Kumar of India during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Irfan Pathan (R) of India bowls to Tillakaratne Dilshan of Sri Lanka during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Ravi Ashwin of India (C) celebrates taking the wicket of Kumar Sangakkara (R) of Sri Lanka with teammate Suresh Raina during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Dinesh Chandimal (R) of Sri Lanka celebrates reaching 50 runs as Sachin Tendulkar of India looks on during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Umesh Yadav (R) of India makes an unsuccessful appeal against Dinesh Chandimal (L) of Sri Lanka during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese </p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>India's Rohit Sharma (L) tries to run out Mahela Jayawardene (R) of Sri Lanka during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Dinesh Chandimal of Sri Lanka plays a shot during the one-day international cricket match against India in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Dinesh Chandimal (R) of Sri Lanka plays a shot as wicket keeper MS Dhoni (L) of India looks on during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese </p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Vinay Kumar of India makes a successful appeal for an LBW against Mahela Jayawardene (unseen) of Sri Lanka during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Vinay Kumar (R) of India makes a successful appeal for an LBW against Mahela Jayawardene (L) of Sri Lanka during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Virat Kohli (3rd R) of India is congratulated by teammate Suresh Raina (R) for taking a catch to remove Tisara Perera (L) of Sri Lanka during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Dinesh Chandimal (L) of Sri Lanka is congratulated by captain Mahela Jayawardene (R) for his 50 runs during the one-day international cricket match against India in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Angelo Mathews (L) of Sri Lanka walks back to the dressing room after being run out by MS Dhoni (R) of India during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese</p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>Thisara Perera (L) of Sri Lanka celebrates taking the wicket of Virat Kohli during the one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese </p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

