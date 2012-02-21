Edition:
India vs Sri Lanka

<p>Sachin Tendulkar signs autographs during their one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien </p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thiimanne hits a shot during their one-day international cricket match against India in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara hits a shot as India's Ravindra Jadeja dives during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's supporters celebrate a boundary against India during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Virender Sehwag (C) celebrates with team mates Irfan Pathan (L) and Sachin Tendulkar the wicket of Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (not pictured) during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (L) hits a shot past India's wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Ravindra Jadeja chases a ball in the field during their one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara walks off after being dismissed during their one-day international cricket match against India in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara hits a shot as India's wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan hits a shot as India's wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel jumps to try and catch it during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene hits a shot during their one-day international cricket match against India in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Tilekaratne Dilshan hits a shot during their one-day international cricket match against India in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Vinay Kumar appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Tilekaratne Dilshan during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene hits a shot during their one-day international cricket match against India in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Tilekaratne Dilshan hits a shot during their one-day international cricket match against India in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Sachin Tendulkar walks off after being dismissed for 22 runs against Sri Lanka during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Virender Sehwag walks off after being dismissed against Sri Lanka during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara celebrates taking the wicket of India's Sachin Tendulkar during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara celebrates taking the wicket of India's Sachin Tendulkar during their one-day international cricket match against India in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara celebrates taking the wicket of India's Sachin Tendulkar (not pictured) during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>India's Ravindra Jadeja is bowled during their one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien</p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

<p>The sun sets during the Sri Lanka and India one-day international Tri-series in Brisbane match February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien </p>

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

