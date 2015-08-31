India vs Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad (R) celebrates with captain Angelo Mathews after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad appeals for an unsuccessful wicket for India's Rohit Sharma during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad (3rd R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (L) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli looks back as he walks off the field after his dismissal by Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep (not pictured) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep (2nd L) celebrates with captain Angelo Mathews (L) and his teammates after taking the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli (not pictured) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo, August...more
India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Stuart Binny runs between wickets during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Naman Ojha plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Stuart Binny plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Stuart Binny (L) and Naman Ojha run between wickets during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Stuart Binny and Naman Ojha run between wickets during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Amit Mishra plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Amit Mishra (R) reacts after being stumped out during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
