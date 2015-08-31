Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 31, 2015 | 3:35pm IST

India vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad (R) celebrates with captain Angelo Mathews after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad (R) celebrates with captain Angelo Mathews after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka...more

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad (R) celebrates with captain Angelo Mathews after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
1 / 18
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
2 / 18
Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad appeals for an unsuccessful wicket for India's Rohit Sharma during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad appeals for an unsuccessful wicket for India's Rohit Sharma during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad appeals for an unsuccessful wicket for India's Rohit Sharma during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
3 / 18
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
4 / 18
Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
5 / 18
Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad (3rd R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (L) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad (3rd R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (L) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad (3rd R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (L) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
6 / 18
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
7 / 18
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
8 / 18
India's captain Virat Kohli looks back as he walks off the field after his dismissal by Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep (not pictured) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's captain Virat Kohli looks back as he walks off the field after his dismissal by Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep (not pictured) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
India's captain Virat Kohli looks back as he walks off the field after his dismissal by Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep (not pictured) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
9 / 18
Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep (2nd L) celebrates with captain Angelo Mathews (L) and his teammates after taking the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli (not pictured) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep (2nd L) celebrates with captain Angelo Mathews (L) and his teammates after taking the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli (not pictured) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo, August...more

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep (2nd L) celebrates with captain Angelo Mathews (L) and his teammates after taking the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli (not pictured) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
10 / 18
India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
11 / 18
India's Stuart Binny runs between wickets during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Stuart Binny runs between wickets during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
India's Stuart Binny runs between wickets during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
12 / 18
India's Naman Ojha plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Naman Ojha plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
India's Naman Ojha plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
13 / 18
India's Stuart Binny plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Stuart Binny plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
India's Stuart Binny plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
14 / 18
India's Stuart Binny (L) and Naman Ojha run between wickets during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Stuart Binny (L) and Naman Ojha run between wickets during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
India's Stuart Binny (L) and Naman Ojha run between wickets during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
15 / 18
India's Stuart Binny and Naman Ojha run between wickets during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Stuart Binny and Naman Ojha run between wickets during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
India's Stuart Binny and Naman Ojha run between wickets during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
16 / 18
India's Amit Mishra plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Amit Mishra plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
India's Amit Mishra plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
17 / 18
India's Amit Mishra (R) reacts after being stumped out during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Amit Mishra (R) reacts after being stumped out during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
India's Amit Mishra (R) reacts after being stumped out during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Holi in Spain

Holi in Spain

Next Slideshows

Holi in Spain

Holi in Spain

Revellers take part in the Indian spring festival of colour in Spain.

30 Aug 2015
India this week

India this week

Some of our best pictures from the past week.

29 Aug 2015
After dark in Tokyo's Shinjuku

After dark in Tokyo's Shinjuku

Nightlife in the vibrant Shinjuku district of Japan's capital.

27 Aug 2015
The life of Knut

The life of Knut

Scientists can now say that polar bear Knut died from an autoimmune inflammation of the brain, according to media reports.

27 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast