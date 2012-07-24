India vs Sri Lanka ODI
Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Angelo Mathews celebrates taking the wicket of India captain M.S. Dhoni (not pictured) during their second one-day international cricket match, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Angelo Mathews celebrates taking the wicket of India captain M.S. Dhoni (not pictured) during their second one-day international cricket match, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan Angelo Mathews (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates, captain Mahela Jayawardene (2nd R), Lahiru Thirimanne (R) and Upul Tharanga (L), after taking the wicket of M.S. Dhoni (not pictured) during their second one-day international cricket...more
Sri Lankan Angelo Mathews (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates, captain Mahela Jayawardene (2nd R), Lahiru Thirimanne (R) and Upul Tharanga (L), after taking the wicket of M.S. Dhoni (not pictured) during their second one-day international cricket match, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan Angelo Mathews (3rd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of M.S. Dhoni during their second one-day international cricket match, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan Angelo Mathews (3rd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of M.S. Dhoni during their second one-day international cricket match, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan Thisara Perera (7) celebrates the wicket of Suresh Raina (R) as Raina walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan Thisara Perera (7) celebrates the wicket of Suresh Raina (R) as Raina walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Rohit Sharma (L) of India reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Rohit Sharma (L) of India reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Rohit Sharma reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Rohit Sharma reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (R) and vice-captain Angelo Mathews (2nd R) celebrate with teammates taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma (L) during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (R) and vice-captain Angelo Mathews (2nd R) celebrate with teammates taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma (L) during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Virat Kohli reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Virat Kohli reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan Thisara Perera (R) appeals successfully for the wicket of Virat Kohli (2nd L) during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan Thisara Perera (R) appeals successfully for the wicket of Virat Kohli (2nd L) during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (R) celebrates with Thisara Perera taking the wicket ofVirender Sehwag of India during the second one-day international cricket match in Hambantota July 24, 2012..REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (R) celebrates with Thisara Perera taking the wicket ofVirender Sehwag of India during the second one-day international cricket match in Hambantota July 24, 2012..REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Gautam Gambhir (R) of India plays a shot during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Gautam Gambhir (R) of India plays a shot during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Gautam Gambhir of India walks off the field after his dismissal during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Gautam Gambhir of India walks off the field after his dismissal during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (L) and Kumar Sangakkara (R) appeal for successful wicket of Zaheer Khan during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (L) and Kumar Sangakkara (R) appeal for successful wicket of Zaheer Khan during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against India, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against India, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tharanga plays a shot during their second one-day international cricket match against India, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tharanga plays a shot during their second one-day international cricket match against India, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (L) and Upul Tharanga run between wickets during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (L) and Upul Tharanga run between wickets during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (4th R) shakes hands with members of India's cricket team, after Sri Lanka won the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (4th R) shakes hands with members of India's cricket team, after Sri Lanka won the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India captain M.S. Dhoni (R) shakes hands with Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga (44) after they lost the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India captain M.S. Dhoni (R) shakes hands with Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga (44) after they lost the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Dhoni (L) shakes hands with Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (2nd R) after India lost the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match to Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Dhoni (L) shakes hands with Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (2nd R) after India lost the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match to Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A supporter of Sri Lanka's cricket team shakes hands with India's captain, as Sri Lanka's national flag covers M.S. Dhoni's face, after his team lost the second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012....more
A supporter of Sri Lanka's cricket team shakes hands with India's captain, as Sri Lanka's national flag covers M.S. Dhoni's face, after his team lost the second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos in the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.