Tue Jul 24, 2012

India vs Sri Lanka ODI

<p>Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

1 / 22

1 / 22
<p>India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

2 / 22

2 / 22
<p>Angelo Mathews celebrates taking the wicket of India captain M.S. Dhoni (not pictured) during their second one-day international cricket match, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Angelo Mathews celebrates taking the wicket of India captain M.S. Dhoni (not pictured) during their second one-day international cricket match, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

3 / 22

3 / 22
<p>Sri Lankan Angelo Mathews (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates, captain Mahela Jayawardene (2nd R), Lahiru Thirimanne (R) and Upul Tharanga (L), after taking the wicket of M.S. Dhoni (not pictured) during their second one-day international cricket match, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Sri Lankan Angelo Mathews (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates, captain Mahela Jayawardene (2nd R), Lahiru Thirimanne (R) and Upul Tharanga (L), after taking the wicket of M.S. Dhoni (not pictured) during their second one-day international cricket match, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

4 / 22

4 / 22
<p>Sri Lankan Angelo Mathews (3rd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of M.S. Dhoni during their second one-day international cricket match, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Sri Lankan Angelo Mathews (3rd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of M.S. Dhoni during their second one-day international cricket match, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

5 / 22

5 / 22
<p>Sri Lankan Thisara Perera (7) celebrates the wicket of Suresh Raina (R) as Raina walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Sri Lankan Thisara Perera (7) celebrates the wicket of Suresh Raina (R) as Raina walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

6 / 22

6 / 22
<p>Rohit Sharma (L) of India reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Rohit Sharma (L) of India reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

7 / 22

7 / 22
<p>Rohit Sharma reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Rohit Sharma reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

8 / 22

8 / 22
<p>Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (R) and vice-captain Angelo Mathews (2nd R) celebrate with teammates taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma (L) during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (R) and vice-captain Angelo Mathews (2nd R) celebrate with teammates taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma (L) during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

9 / 22

9 / 22
<p>Virat Kohli reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Virat Kohli reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

10 / 22

10 / 22
<p>Sri Lankan Thisara Perera (R) appeals successfully for the wicket of Virat Kohli (2nd L) during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Sri Lankan Thisara Perera (R) appeals successfully for the wicket of Virat Kohli (2nd L) during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

11 / 22

11 / 22
<p>Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (R) celebrates with Thisara Perera taking the wicket ofVirender Sehwag of India during the second one-day international cricket match in Hambantota July 24, 2012..REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (R) celebrates with Thisara Perera taking the wicket ofVirender Sehwag of India during the second one-day international cricket match in Hambantota July 24, 2012..REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

12 / 22

12 / 22
<p>Gautam Gambhir (R) of India plays a shot during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Gautam Gambhir (R) of India plays a shot during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

13 / 22

13 / 22
<p>Gautam Gambhir of India walks off the field after his dismissal during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Gautam Gambhir of India walks off the field after his dismissal during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

14 / 22

14 / 22
<p>Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (L) and Kumar Sangakkara (R) appeal for successful wicket of Zaheer Khan during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (L) and Kumar Sangakkara (R) appeal for successful wicket of Zaheer Khan during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

15 / 22

15 / 22
<p>Sri Lankan Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against India, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Sri Lankan Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against India, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

16 / 22

16 / 22
<p>Sri Lanka's Tharanga plays a shot during their second one-day international cricket match against India, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Sri Lanka's Tharanga plays a shot during their second one-day international cricket match against India, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

17 / 22

17 / 22
<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (L) and Upul Tharanga run between wickets during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (L) and Upul Tharanga run between wickets during their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

18 / 22

18 / 22
<p>Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (4th R) shakes hands with members of India's cricket team, after Sri Lanka won the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (4th R) shakes hands with members of India's cricket team, after Sri Lanka won the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

19 / 22

19 / 22
<p>India captain M.S. Dhoni (R) shakes hands with Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga (44) after they lost the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

India captain M.S. Dhoni (R) shakes hands with Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga (44) after they lost the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

20 / 22

20 / 22
<p>Dhoni (L) shakes hands with Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (2nd R) after India lost the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match to Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Dhoni (L) shakes hands with Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (2nd R) after India lost the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match to Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

21 / 22

21 / 22
<p>A supporter of Sri Lanka's cricket team shakes hands with India's captain, as Sri Lanka's national flag covers M.S. Dhoni's face, after his team lost the second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A supporter of Sri Lanka's cricket team shakes hands with India's captain, as Sri Lanka's national flag covers M.S. Dhoni's face, after his team lost the second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Hambantota July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

22 / 22

22 / 22
