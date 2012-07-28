Edition:
India
Sat Jul 28, 2012 | 11:45pm IST

India vs Sri Lanka: third ODI

<p>India's Zaheer Khan celebrates with Gautam Gambhir (L) and Suresh Raina (R) after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan during the third One-Day International cricket match in Colombo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>India's Irfan Pathan (R) appeals a successful wicket of Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal during the third One-Day International cricket match in Colombo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara plays a shot during the third One-Day International cricket match against India in Colombo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>India's Rahul Sharma celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene during the third One-Day International cricket match in Colombo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara plays a shot during the third One-Day International cricket match against India in Colombo July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara plays a shot during the third One-Day International cricket match against India in Colombo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>India's Ashok Dinda celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara during the third One-Day International cricket match in Colombo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>India's Irfan Pathan (R) looks at the ball as Sri Lanka's Jeevan Mendis and Angelo Mathews run between wickets during the third One-Day International cricket match in Colombo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera (C) and Dinesh Chandimal celebrates taking the wicket of India's Virender Sehwag (R) during the third One-Day International cricket match in Colombo July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Virender Sehwag during the third One-Day International cricket match in Colombo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene plays a shot during the third One-Day International cricket match against India in Colombo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>India's Rahul Sharma celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene during the third One-Day International cricket match in Colombo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>India's Gautam Gambhir celebrates after scoring a century during the third One-Day International cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga during the third One-Day International cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>India's Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during the third One-Day International cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the third One-Day International cricket match in Colombo, July 28, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>India's Irfan Pathan plays a shot during their third One-Day International cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>India's Suresh Raina plays a shot during their third One-Day International cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>India's Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina (48) celebrate after winning the third One-Day International cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>India's Irfan Pathan (L) and Suresh Raina celebrate after winning the third One-Day International cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 28, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>India's Irfan Pathan (L) and Suresh Raina celebrate after winning the third One-Day International cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (R) looks on as India's Irfan Pathan (C) and Suresh Raina celebrate after winning the third One-Day International cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, July 28, 2012

