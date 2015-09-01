India vs Sri Lanka
India's Lokesh Rahul (L) celebrates with captain Virat Kohli (C) and bowler Ravichandran Ashwin after taking the catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (not pictured) during the final day of their third and final test cricket match in...more
India's Lokesh Rahul (L) celebrates with captain Virat Kohli after taking the catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (not pictured) during the final day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
India's Lokesh Rahul (R) celebrates with captain Virat Kohli (L) and bowler Ravichandran Ashwin after taking the catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (not pictured) during the final day of their third and final test cricket match in...more
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (not pictured) during the final day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews watches his shot during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews plays a shot during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli (L) stretches as his teammate Ajinkya Rahane shines the ball during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews celebrates his century during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews celebrates his century during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews celebrates his century during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (L) and Kusal Perera run between wickets during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (R) and Kusal Perera run between wickets during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews celebrates his century during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera plays a shot during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera plays a shot during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (R) and Kusal Perera celebrate their partnership during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo , September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (R below) dives back to avoid a run out as India's wicketkeeper Naman Ojha (L) tries to run out him during the final day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (R below) dives back to avoid a run out as India's wicketkeeper Naman Ojha tries to run out him during the final day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews plays a shot during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during the final day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during the final day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Next Slideshows
Afghan kids join the circus
The Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children teaches cooperation and creativity to children scarred by years of war in Afghanistan.
India vs Sri Lanka
Photos from day four of the third and final test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo.
Holi in Spain
Revellers take part in the Indian spring festival of colour in Spain.
India this week
Some of our best pictures from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.