Pictures | Tue Sep 1, 2015 | 3:55pm IST

India vs Sri Lanka

India's Lokesh Rahul (L) celebrates with captain Virat Kohli (C) and bowler Ravichandran Ashwin after taking the catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (not pictured) during the final day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo , September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
India's Lokesh Rahul (L) celebrates with captain Virat Kohli after taking the catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (not pictured) during the final day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
India's Lokesh Rahul (R) celebrates with captain Virat Kohli (L) and bowler Ravichandran Ashwin after taking the catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (not pictured) during the final day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (not pictured) during the final day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews watches his shot during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews plays a shot during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
India's captain Virat Kohli (L) stretches as his teammate Ajinkya Rahane shines the ball during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews celebrates his century during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews celebrates his century during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews celebrates his century during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (L) and Kusal Perera run between wickets during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (R) and Kusal Perera run between wickets during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews celebrates his century during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera plays a shot during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera plays a shot during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (R) and Kusal Perera celebrate their partnership during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo , September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (R below) dives back to avoid a run out as India's wicketkeeper Naman Ojha (L) tries to run out him during the final day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (R below) dives back to avoid a run out as India's wicketkeeper Naman Ojha tries to run out him during the final day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews plays a shot during the final day of their third and final test cricket match against India in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during the final day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during the final day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
