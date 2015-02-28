India vs UAE
United Arab Emirates' batsman Shaiman Anwar (C) hits a sweeper for six runs during his Cricket World Cup match against India in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrates with team mate Ajinkya Rahane after bowling out United Arab Emirates' Mohammed Naveed during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Suresh Raina (L) celebrates with his team mate Shikhar Dhawan after Raina caught out United Arab Emirates' Amjad Javed during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's bowler Mohit Sharma (L) looks back down the pitch after successfully appealing for an LBW decision to dismiss United Arab Emirates' Rohan Mustafa (R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
United Arab Emirates' Rohan Mustafa (L) walks off the pitch past his team mate Shaiman Anwar after being dismissed LBW off the bowling of India's bowler Mohit Sharma (not pictured) during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. ...more
India's bowler Mohit Sharma successfully appeals for an LBW decision to dismiss United Arab Emirates' Rohan Mustafa (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A fan of India's World Cup cricket team, painted in the colours of an Indian flag, blows into a seashell during the Cricket World Cup match between India and United Arab Emirates in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
United Arab Emirates' Shaiman Anwar plays a high hook shot during his Cricket World Cup match against India in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
United Arab Emirates' Khurram Khan (C) hits the ball high off the bowling of India's bowler Ravichandran Ashwin to be caught out eventually by Suresh Raina (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
United Arab Emirates' Khurram Khan walks off the field after he was caught out by India's Suresh Raina off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (2nd L) celebrates with team mate Ajinkya Rahane (L) after United Arab Emirates' Swapnil Patil (R) was caught out by Shikhar Dhawan during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David...more
India's bowler Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with team mates after United Arab Emirates' Khurram Khan (2nd R) was caught out by Suresh Raina during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (2nd L) celebrates with team mate Ajinkya Rahane (L) after United Arab Emirates' Swapnil Patil (2nd R) was caught out by Shikhar Dhawan during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. ...more
United Arab Emirates' batsman Swapnil Patil eyes the ball during his Cricket World Cup match against India in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates after Suresh Raina (3) caught out United Arab Emirates' batsman Krishna Karate (R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Suresh Raina (L) prepares to catch out United Arab Emirates' batsman Krishna Karate (2nd R) as India's wicket keeper MS Dhoni (R) watches during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
United Arab Emirates' batsman Krishna Karate (C) looks on as India's bowler Umesh Yadav makes an unsuccessful appeal for his dismissal during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates after Suresh Raina (R) caught out United Arab Emirates' batsman Krishna Karate (not pictured) during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
United Arab Emirates' batsman Krishna Karate (L) looks at India's bowler Umesh Yadav after he avoided a bouncer delivered by Yadav during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
United Arab Emirates' batsman Krishna Karate ducks a bouncer from India's bowler Umesh Yadav during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
United Arab Emirates' Amjad Ali walks off the field after being caught behind by India's wicket keeper MS Dhoni off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2nd L) celebrates with team mates after United Arab Emirates' Amjad Ali was caught behind by India's wicket keeper MS Dhoni (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
An aboriginal performer plays a didgeridoo before the start of the Cricket World Cup match between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Teams of the United Arab Emirates (L) and India stand for the playing of national anthems before their Cricket World Cup match at the WACA ground in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsmen Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli are congratulated by United Arab Emirates' Andri Raffaelo after India won their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsmen Virat Kohli (R) watches as United Arab Emirates' bowler Mohammad Tauqir fields the during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsmen Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli embrace after defeating United Arab Emirates at their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsmen Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma both touch the grass in synchronization as they step back out onto the field to resume their innings against United Arab Emirates at the Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. ...more
India's batsman Rohit Sharma (L) acknowledges the crowd after scoring 50 runs against United Arab Emirates alongside team mate Virat Kohli at their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsmen Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma walk off the field during a scheduled break in play against United Arab Emirates during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A supporter of India's Cricket World Cup team waves the national flag during their match against United Arab Emirates in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsmen Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma walk off the field during a scheduled break in play against United Arab Emirates during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsmen Virat Kohli (2nd R) and Rohit Sharma walk off the field during a scheduled break in play against United Arab Emirates during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Supporters of India's Cricket World Cup team wave the national flag during their match against the UAE in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Virat Kohli (R) plays a shot to point as United Arab Emirates' wicket keeper Swapnil Patil watches during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Rohit Sharma hits over the boundary for six runs during his Cricket World Cup match against United Arab Emirates in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (3rd R, facing camera) celebrates after Suresh Raina (3) caught out United Arab Emirates' batsman Krishna Karate (R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Fans of United Arab Emirates (UAE) taunt supporters of India in the crowd as they watch the Cricket World Cup match between India and the UAE in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
United Arab Emirates' bowler Mohammad Naveed (L) reacts after India's Rohit Sharma hit the ball to score more runs during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
United Arab Emirates' team mates celebrate after India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan was caught out by Rohan Mustafa during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's World Cup cricket team gather on the pitch under a flock of seagulls after the dismissal of United Arab Emirates' batsman Krishna Karate during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Cricket fans react as India's Rohit Sharma hits the ball over the boundary for six runs against United Arab Emirates during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
United Arab Emirates' bowler Mohammad Naveed (L) celebrates after India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan was caught out by Rohan Mustafa (not pictured) during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Members of India's World Cup cricket team leave the field after dismissing United Arab Emirates for just 102 runs, the lowest score against India in world cups, at the Cricket World Cup in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
United Arab Emirates' batsmen Shaiman Anwar (R) and Manjula Guruge score runs during their Cricket World Cup match against India in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
United Arab Emirates' batsman Shaiman Anwar is bowled out by India's Umesh Yadav (not pictured) during his Cricket World Cup match against India in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
United Arab Emirates' batsman Shaiman Anwar sweeps for four runs as India's wicket keeper MS Dhoni watches during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's bowler Umesh Yadav smiles in front of a spectator holding an Indian flag during his Cricket World Cup match against United Arab Emirates in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
