India vs West Indies - 1st ODI
India's Vinay Kumar (R) and his teammate Rohit Sharma (L) appeal successfully for the wicket of West Indies' Adrian Barath during their first one-day international cricket match in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
West Indies' Marlon Samuels is bowled by India's Varun Aaron during their first one-day international cricket match in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
West Indies' Marlon Samuels looks back at his stumps after being bowled by India's Varun Aaron during their first one-day international cricket match in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
West Indies' Lendl Simmons is bowled by India's Umesh Yadav during their first one-day international cricket match in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Umesh Yadav (C) is congratulated by his teammate Rohit Sharma after taking the wicket of West Indies' Lendl Simmons (L) during their first one-day international cricket match in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
West Indies' Darren Bravo hits a shot during their first one-day international cricket match against India in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
West Indies' Darren Bravo (L) hits a shot as India's wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel fields during their first one-day international cricket match in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
West Indies' Darren Bravo raises his bat as he celebrates scoring 50 runs during their first one-day international cricket match against India in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
West Indies' Darren Bravo is bowled by India's Suresh Raina during their first one-day international cricket match in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
West Indies' Darren Bravo (L) kicks the ground as he leaves the field after being bowled by India's Suresh Raina during their first one-day international cricket match in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Suresh Raina (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Darren Bravo during their first one-day international cricket match in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
West Indies' Darren Bravo (L) hits a shot during their first one-day international cricket match against India in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
West Indies' Andre Russell is bowled by India's Varun Aaron during their first one-day international cricket match in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Virat Kohli looks down at the stumps after being bowled by West Indies' Kemar Roach during their first one-day international cricket match in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Rohit Sharma hits a shot during their first one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
West Indies' Kemar Roach (L) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Gautam Gambhir (R) during their first one-day international cricket match in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Ravindra Jadeja hits a shot during their first one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates scoring 50 runs during their first one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Rohit Sharma hits a shot during their first one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
