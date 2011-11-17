India vs West Indies - 2nd test
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (L) is congratulated by teammate Pragyan Ojha after he took the wicket of West Indies' Kemar Roach as Gautam Gambhir (R) watches on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Kolkata November 17, 2011....more
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (L) is congratulated by teammate Pragyan Ojha after he took the wicket of West Indies' Kemar Roach as Gautam Gambhir (R) watches on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Kolkata November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
India's Sachin Tendulkar (L) congratulates West Indies' Darren Bravo for his century on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Kolkata November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
West Indies' Darren Bravo celebrates his century on the fourth day of their second test cricket match against India in Kolkata November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot on the fourth day of their second test cricket match against India in Kolkata November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
West Indies' Adrian Barath plays a shot on the third day of their second test cricket match against India in Kolkata November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Sachin Tendulkar gestures to a teammate during the third day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Sachin Tendulkar laughs on the third day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's V.V.S. Laxman raises his bat to celebrate his century on the second day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's V.V.S. Laxman plays a shot on the second day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Rahul Dravid raises his bat to celebrate his century on the first day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Virender Sehwag plays a shot on the first day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Sachin Tendulkar walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal on the first day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Rahul Dravid (R) plays a shot as West Indies' wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh watches on the first day of their second test cricket match in Kolkata November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Gautam Gambhir raises his bat to celebrate his half-century on the first day of their second test cricket match against the West Indies in Kolkata November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Sachin Tendulkar takes-off his gloves after his dismissal on the first day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Rahul Dravid raises his bat to celebrate his century on the first day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Rahul Dravid walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal on the first day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's V.V.S. Laxman plays a shot on the second day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's V.V.S. Laxman raises his bat to celebrate his century on the second day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's V.V.S. Laxman (L) is congratulated by his captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after his century on the second day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot on the second day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) plays a shot as West Indies' wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh watches on the second day of their second test cricket match in Kolkata November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni raises his bat to celebrate his half-century on the second day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's V.V.S. Laxman (L) speaks with his captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the second day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot on the second day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni raises his bat to celebrate his century on the second day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
