India vs West Indies - 3rd ODI Highlights
West Indies' captain Darren Sammy holds a wicket as he walks back to the pavilion after they won the third one-day international cricket match against India in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' captain Darren Sammy gestures after they won the third one-day international cricket match against India in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul celebrates taking the wicket of Abhimanyu Mithun during their third one-day international cricket match in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Kemar Roach (R) and his team captain Darren Sammy celebrate after Roach took the wicket of Vinay Kumar during their third one-day international cricket match in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Rohit Sharma walks off the field after being run out during their third one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' captain Darren Sammy celebrated the dismissal of Rohit Sharma during their third one-day international cricket match in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Rohit Sharma (R) plays a shot watched by West Indies' wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin during their third one-day international cricket match in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul (L) is congratulated by his teammates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during their third one-day international cricket match in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul (R) celebrates taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their third one-day international cricket match in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Vinay Kumar looks at his stumps after being bowled by West Indies' Kemar Roach during their third one-day international cricket match in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during their third one-day international cricket match in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Marlon Samuels plays a shot during their third one-day international cricket match against India in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during their third one-day international cricket match against India in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Marlon Samuels (R) plays a shot as India's wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel watches during their third one-day international cricket match in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Marlon Samuels is bowled by India's Ravichandran Ashwin during their third one-day international cricket match in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Marlon Samuels (L) looks back at his stumps after being bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin during their third one-day international cricket match in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Denesh Ramdin (R) plays a shot as wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel watches during their third one-day international cricket match in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' captain Darren Sammy plays a shot during their third one-day international cricket match against India in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Andre Russell watches his shot during their third one-day international cricket match against India in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul and Adrian Barath (top) celebrate after Rampaul took the wicket of Abhimanyu Mithun during their third one-day international cricket match in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Rohit Sharma plays a shot during their third one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Vinay Kumar is bowled by West Indies' Kemar Roach during their third one-day international cricket match in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Andre Russell (C) celebrates running out Ravindra Jadeja during their third one-day international cricket match in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
