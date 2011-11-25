India vs West Indies 3rd Test
Sachin Tendulkar walks back to the pavilion after the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag (R) walk back to the pavilion after the fourth day's play of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies' in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar adjusts his cap as he walks back to the pavilion after the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar gestures as he prepares to bowl during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin (R) and Pragyan Ojha walk back to the pavilion after the end of their first inning during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul (R) reacts after dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin, as his teammate Marlon Samuels watches, during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin is congratulated by West Indies' Darren Bravo (R) after his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Ravichandran Ashwin takes off his helmet after completing his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after completing his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after completing his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after completing his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin is congratulated by his teammate Pragyan Ojha (L) after reaching his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' captain Darren Sammy and his team mate Ravi Rampaul (L) celebrate the dismissal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar takes off his helmet as leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
West Indies' captain Darren Sammy celebrates after dismissing Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar hits a six during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' captain Darren Sammy and wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) celebrate the dismissal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul celebrates after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' captain Darren Sammy celebrates after dismissing Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul, captain Darren Sammy (L) and Kirk Edwards (R) celebrate the dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul and Kirk Edwards (R) celebrate the dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul and Kirk Edwards (R) celebrate the dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul celebrates after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
VVS Laxman plays a shot as West Indies' wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) watches during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field as fans try to take pictures of him after the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' captain Darren Sammy reacts as he watches a replay of Rahul Dravid's escape from being bowled out on a big screen during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot as West Indies' wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) and Darren Bravo (C) watch during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot against West Indies during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Marlon Samuels (R) and Adrian Barath celebrate the dismissal of Rahul Dravid during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Marlon Samuels (2nd L), captain Darren Sammy (2nd R), wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) and Kirk Edwards celebrate the dismissal of Rahul Dravid during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011....more
West Indies' Marlon Samuels (L) and captain Darren Sammy celebrate the dismissal of Rahul Dravid during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rahul Dravid is bowled out by West Indies' Marlon Samuels as wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) watches during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rahul Dravid plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar reacts as he watches a replay of his teammate Rahul Dravid's escape from being bowled out on a big screen during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies' in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash more
Rahul Dravid plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rahul Dravid plays a shot as West Indies' Adrian Barath (L) watches during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar arrives to bat as fans try to take pictures during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar arrives to bat as fans try to take pictures during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul celebrates after dismissing Gautam Gambhir during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rahul Dravid celebrates after completing 13,000 runs in his test career during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Gautam Gambhir raises his bat in celebration after completing his half century as teammate Rahul Dravid (R) watches during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (R), wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) and Adrian Barath celebrate the dismissal of Virender Sehwag during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (R) celebrates with his team wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (2nd L) and Adrian Barath (2nd R) after dismissing Virender Sehwag during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011....more
Rahul Dravid loses his balance as West Indies' Fidel Edwards (L) reacts after a misfielding during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rahul Dravid celebrates after completing 13,000 runs in his test career during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Varun Aaron reacts during the second day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Varun Aaron (L) speaks with West Indies' Fidel Edwards during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Varun Aaron (2nd R) is congratulated by his teammates after he took the wicket of West Indies' captain Darren Sammy as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) and V.V.S. Laxman (L) watch during the second day of their third test cricket match in...more
Varun Aaron (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' captain Darren Sammy during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Darren Bravo reacts upon his dismissal by Varun Aaron during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Darren Bravo reacts upon his dismissal by Varun Aaron during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Kieran Powell raises his bat to celebrate his half-century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Darren Bravo (C) plays a shot as Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Rahul Dravid watch during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of West Indies' Darren Bravo during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of West Indies' Darren Bravo during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Darren Bravo celebrates after completing his century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Darren Bravo celebrates after completing his century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Darren Bravo celebrates after completing his century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Darren Bravo kisses his bat after completing his century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Kirk Edwards walks off the field after he was dismissed byIshant Sharma during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Darren Bravo celebrates after completing his half century during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Kirk Edwards plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Kirk Edwards plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Virat Kohli (C) celebrates with his team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) after taking a successful catch to dismiss West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011....more
West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (2nd L), captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L), Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman (R) celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Adrian Barath during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November...more
India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes a catch to dismiss West Indies' Adrian Barath (L) during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes a catch to dismiss West Indies' Adrian Barath (L) during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Adrian Barath plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite celebrates after completing his half century during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Adrian Barath ducks to avoid a delivery during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Adrian Barath celebrates after completing his half century during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) watches during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Sachin Tendulkar walks on the field during his third test cricket match against the West Indies in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (top) speaks to West Indies' Adrian Barath after they collided during their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) collides with the West Indies' Adrian Barath during their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
India's Ishant Sharma (2nd R) and Virender Sehwag (C) celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Kirk Edwards with their team mates during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags:...more
West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
India's Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
