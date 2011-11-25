Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 25, 2011 | 6:26pm IST

India vs West Indies 3rd Test

<p>Sachin Tendulkar walks back to the pavilion after the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar walks back to the pavilion after the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar walks back to the pavilion after the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag (R) walk back to the pavilion after the fourth day's play of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies' in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag (R) walk back to the pavilion after the fourth day's play of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies' in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag (R) walk back to the pavilion after the fourth day's play of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies' in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar adjusts his cap as he walks back to the pavilion after the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar adjusts his cap as he walks back to the pavilion after the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar adjusts his cap as he walks back to the pavilion after the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar adjusts his cap as he walks back to the pavilion after the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar adjusts his cap as he walks back to the pavilion after the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar adjusts his cap as he walks back to the pavilion after the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar gestures as he prepares to bowl during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar gestures as he prepares to bowl during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar gestures as he prepares to bowl during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar gestures as he prepares to bowl during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar gestures as he prepares to bowl during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar gestures as he prepares to bowl during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin (R) and Pragyan Ojha walk back to the pavilion after the end of their first inning during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin (R) and Pragyan Ojha walk back to the pavilion after the end of their first inning during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin (R) and Pragyan Ojha walk back to the pavilion after the end of their first inning during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Ravi Rampaul (R) reacts after dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin, as his teammate Marlon Samuels watches, during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul (R) reacts after dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin, as his teammate Marlon Samuels watches, during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul (R) reacts after dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin, as his teammate Marlon Samuels watches, during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin is congratulated by West Indies' Darren Bravo (R) after his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin is congratulated by West Indies' Darren Bravo (R) after his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin is congratulated by West Indies' Darren Bravo (R) after his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Virat Kohli plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 25, 2011

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin takes off his helmet after completing his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin takes off his helmet after completing his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin takes off his helmet after completing his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after completing his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after completing his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after completing his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after completing his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after completing his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after completing his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after completing his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after completing his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after completing his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin is congratulated by his teammate Pragyan Ojha (L) after reaching his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin is congratulated by his teammate Pragyan Ojha (L) after reaching his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin is congratulated by his teammate Pragyan Ojha (L) after reaching his century during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' captain Darren Sammy and his team mate Ravi Rampaul (L) celebrate the dismissal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' captain Darren Sammy and his team mate Ravi Rampaul (L) celebrate the dismissal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' captain Darren Sammy and his team mate Ravi Rampaul (L) celebrate the dismissal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar takes off his helmet as leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar takes off his helmet as leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar takes off his helmet as leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>West Indies' captain Darren Sammy celebrates after dismissing Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' captain Darren Sammy celebrates after dismissing Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' captain Darren Sammy celebrates after dismissing Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar hits a six during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar hits a six during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar hits a six during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' captain Darren Sammy and wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) celebrate the dismissal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' captain Darren Sammy and wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) celebrate the dismissal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' captain Darren Sammy and wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) celebrate the dismissal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Ravi Rampaul celebrates after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul celebrates after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul celebrates after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' captain Darren Sammy celebrates after dismissing Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' captain Darren Sammy celebrates after dismissing Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' captain Darren Sammy celebrates after dismissing Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25,

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Ravi Rampaul, captain Darren Sammy (L) and Kirk Edwards (R) celebrate the dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul, captain Darren Sammy (L) and Kirk Edwards (R) celebrate the dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul, captain Darren Sammy (L) and Kirk Edwards (R) celebrate the dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Ravi Rampaul and Kirk Edwards (R) celebrate the dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul and Kirk Edwards (R) celebrate the dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul and Kirk Edwards (R) celebrate the dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Ravi Rampaul and Kirk Edwards (R) celebrate the dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul and Kirk Edwards (R) celebrate the dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul and Kirk Edwards (R) celebrate the dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Ravi Rampaul celebrates after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul celebrates after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul celebrates after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>VVS Laxman plays a shot as West Indies' wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) watches during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

VVS Laxman plays a shot as West Indies' wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) watches during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

VVS Laxman plays a shot as West Indies' wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) watches during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field as fans try to take pictures of him after the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field as fans try to take pictures of him after the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field as fans try to take pictures of him after the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' captain Darren Sammy reacts as he watches a replay of Rahul Dravid's escape from being bowled out on a big screen during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' captain Darren Sammy reacts as he watches a replay of Rahul Dravid's escape from being bowled out on a big screen during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' captain Darren Sammy reacts as he watches a replay of Rahul Dravid's escape from being bowled out on a big screen during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot as West Indies' wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) and Darren Bravo (C) watch during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot as West Indies' wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) and Darren Bravo (C) watch during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot as West Indies' wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) and Darren Bravo (C) watch during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot against West Indies during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot against West Indies during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot against West Indies during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Marlon Samuels (R) and Adrian Barath celebrate the dismissal of Rahul Dravid during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Marlon Samuels (R) and Adrian Barath celebrate the dismissal of Rahul Dravid during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Marlon Samuels (R) and Adrian Barath celebrate the dismissal of Rahul Dravid during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Marlon Samuels (2nd L), captain Darren Sammy (2nd R), wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) and Kirk Edwards celebrate the dismissal of Rahul Dravid during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Marlon Samuels (2nd L), captain Darren Sammy (2nd R), wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) and Kirk Edwards celebrate the dismissal of Rahul Dravid during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011....more

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Marlon Samuels (2nd L), captain Darren Sammy (2nd R), wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) and Kirk Edwards celebrate the dismissal of Rahul Dravid during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Marlon Samuels (L) and captain Darren Sammy celebrate the dismissal of Rahul Dravid during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Marlon Samuels (L) and captain Darren Sammy celebrate the dismissal of Rahul Dravid during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Marlon Samuels (L) and captain Darren Sammy celebrate the dismissal of Rahul Dravid during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Rahul Dravid is bowled out by West Indies' Marlon Samuels as wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) watches during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Rahul Dravid is bowled out by West Indies' Marlon Samuels as wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) watches during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Rahul Dravid is bowled out by West Indies' Marlon Samuels as wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) watches during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Rahul Dravid plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rahul Dravid plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Rahul Dravid plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar reacts as he watches a replay of his teammate Rahul Dravid's escape from being bowled out on a big screen during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies' in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Sachin Tendulkar reacts as he watches a replay of his teammate Rahul Dravid's escape from being bowled out on a big screen during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies' in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash more

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar reacts as he watches a replay of his teammate Rahul Dravid's escape from being bowled out on a big screen during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies' in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Rahul Dravid plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rahul Dravid plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Rahul Dravid plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Rahul Dravid plays a shot as West Indies' Adrian Barath (L) watches during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rahul Dravid plays a shot as West Indies' Adrian Barath (L) watches during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Rahul Dravid plays a shot as West Indies' Adrian Barath (L) watches during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar arrives to bat as fans try to take pictures during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Sachin Tendulkar arrives to bat as fans try to take pictures during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar arrives to bat as fans try to take pictures during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sachin Tendulkar arrives to bat as fans try to take pictures during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Sachin Tendulkar arrives to bat as fans try to take pictures during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar arrives to bat as fans try to take pictures during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Ravi Rampaul celebrates after dismissing Gautam Gambhir during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul celebrates after dismissing Gautam Gambhir during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul celebrates after dismissing Gautam Gambhir during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Rahul Dravid celebrates after completing 13,000 runs in his test career during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rahul Dravid celebrates after completing 13,000 runs in his test career during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Rahul Dravid celebrates after completing 13,000 runs in his test career during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Gautam Gambhir raises his bat in celebration after completing his half century as teammate Rahul Dravid (R) watches during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Gautam Gambhir raises his bat in celebration after completing his half century as teammate Rahul Dravid (R) watches during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Gautam Gambhir raises his bat in celebration after completing his half century as teammate Rahul Dravid (R) watches during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (R), wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) and Adrian Barath celebrate the dismissal of Virender Sehwag during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (R), wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) and Adrian Barath celebrate the dismissal of Virender Sehwag during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (R), wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (L) and Adrian Barath celebrate the dismissal of Virender Sehwag during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (R) celebrates with his team wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (2nd L) and Adrian Barath (2nd R) after dismissing Virender Sehwag during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (R) celebrates with his team wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (2nd L) and Adrian Barath (2nd R) after dismissing Virender Sehwag during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011....more

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (R) celebrates with his team wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh (2nd L) and Adrian Barath (2nd R) after dismissing Virender Sehwag during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Rahul Dravid loses his balance as West Indies' Fidel Edwards (L) reacts after a misfielding during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rahul Dravid loses his balance as West Indies' Fidel Edwards (L) reacts after a misfielding during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Rahul Dravid loses his balance as West Indies' Fidel Edwards (L) reacts after a misfielding during the third day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Rahul Dravid celebrates after completing 13,000 runs in his test career during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Rahul Dravid celebrates after completing 13,000 runs in his test career during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Rahul Dravid celebrates after completing 13,000 runs in his test career during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Varun Aaron reacts during the second day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Varun Aaron reacts during the second day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Varun Aaron reacts during the second day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Varun Aaron (L) speaks with West Indies' Fidel Edwards during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Varun Aaron (L) speaks with West Indies' Fidel Edwards during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Varun Aaron (L) speaks with West Indies' Fidel Edwards during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Varun Aaron (2nd R) is congratulated by his teammates after he took the wicket of West Indies' captain Darren Sammy as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) and V.V.S. Laxman (L) watch during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Varun Aaron (2nd R) is congratulated by his teammates after he took the wicket of West Indies' captain Darren Sammy as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) and V.V.S. Laxman (L) watch during the second day of their third test cricket match in...more

Friday, November 25, 2011

Varun Aaron (2nd R) is congratulated by his teammates after he took the wicket of West Indies' captain Darren Sammy as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) and V.V.S. Laxman (L) watch during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Varun Aaron (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' captain Darren Sammy during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Varun Aaron (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' captain Darren Sammy during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Varun Aaron (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' captain Darren Sammy during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo reacts upon his dismissal by Varun Aaron during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo reacts upon his dismissal by Varun Aaron during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo reacts upon his dismissal by Varun Aaron during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo reacts upon his dismissal by Varun Aaron during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo reacts upon his dismissal by Varun Aaron during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo reacts upon his dismissal by Varun Aaron during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Kieran Powell raises his bat to celebrate his half-century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

West Indies' Kieran Powell raises his bat to celebrate his half-century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Kieran Powell raises his bat to celebrate his half-century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo (C) plays a shot as Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Rahul Dravid watch during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo (C) plays a shot as Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Rahul Dravid watch during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo (C) plays a shot as Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Rahul Dravid watch during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of West Indies' Darren Bravo during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of West Indies' Darren Bravo during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of West Indies' Darren Bravo during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of West Indies' Darren Bravo during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of West Indies' Darren Bravo during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of West Indies' Darren Bravo during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo celebrates after completing his century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo celebrates after completing his century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo celebrates after completing his century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo celebrates after completing his century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo celebrates after completing his century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo celebrates after completing his century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo celebrates after completing his century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo celebrates after completing his century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo celebrates after completing his century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo kisses his bat after completing his century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo kisses his bat after completing his century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo kisses his bat after completing his century during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Kirk Edwards walks off the field after he was dismissed byIshant Sharma during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Kirk Edwards walks off the field after he was dismissed byIshant Sharma during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Kirk Edwards walks off the field after he was dismissed byIshant Sharma during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo celebrates after completing his half century during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo celebrates after completing his half century during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo celebrates after completing his half century during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Kirk Edwards plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Kirk Edwards plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Kirk Edwards plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Kirk Edwards plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Kirk Edwards plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Kirk Edwards plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>India's Virat Kohli (C) celebrates with his team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) after taking a successful catch to dismiss West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Virat Kohli (C) celebrates with his team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) after taking a successful catch to dismiss West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011....more

Friday, November 25, 2011

India's Virat Kohli (C) celebrates with his team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) after taking a successful catch to dismiss West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>India's Ravichandran Ashwin (2nd L), captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L), Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman (R) celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Adrian Barath during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Ravichandran Ashwin (2nd L), captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L), Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman (R) celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Adrian Barath during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November...more

Friday, November 25, 2011

India's Ravichandran Ashwin (2nd L), captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L), Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman (R) celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Adrian Barath during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes a catch to dismiss West Indies' Adrian Barath (L) during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes a catch to dismiss West Indies' Adrian Barath (L) during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes a catch to dismiss West Indies' Adrian Barath (L) during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes a catch to dismiss West Indies' Adrian Barath (L) during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes a catch to dismiss West Indies' Adrian Barath (L) during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes a catch to dismiss West Indies' Adrian Barath (L) during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Adrian Barath plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Adrian Barath plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Adrian Barath plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite celebrates after completing his half century during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite celebrates after completing his half century during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite celebrates after completing his half century during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Adrian Barath ducks to avoid a delivery during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Adrian Barath ducks to avoid a delivery during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Adrian Barath ducks to avoid a delivery during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Adrian Barath celebrates after completing his half century during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Adrian Barath celebrates after completing his half century during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Adrian Barath celebrates after completing his half century during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) watches during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) watches during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) watches during the first day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>India's Sachin Tendulkar walks on the field during his third test cricket match against the West Indies in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's Sachin Tendulkar walks on the field during his third test cricket match against the West Indies in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

India's Sachin Tendulkar walks on the field during his third test cricket match against the West Indies in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (top) speaks to West Indies' Adrian Barath after they collided during their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (top) speaks to West Indies' Adrian Barath after they collided during their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (top) speaks to West Indies' Adrian Barath after they collided during their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) collides with the West Indies' Adrian Barath during their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) collides with the West Indies' Adrian Barath during their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, November 25, 2011

India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) collides with the West Indies' Adrian Barath during their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

<p>India's Ishant Sharma (2nd R) and Virender Sehwag (C) celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Kirk Edwards with their team mates during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

India's Ishant Sharma (2nd R) and Virender Sehwag (C) celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Kirk Edwards with their team mates during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags:...more

Friday, November 25, 2011

India's Ishant Sharma (2nd R) and Virender Sehwag (C) celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Kirk Edwards with their team mates during the second day of their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Friday, November 25, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo plays a shot during the first day of their third test cricket match against India in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

<p>India's Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

India's Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Friday, November 25, 2011

India's Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

