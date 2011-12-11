India vs West Indies - 5th ODI Highlights
Manoj Tiwary celebrates his first-ever century during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Manoj Tiwary celebrates his first-ever century during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies' in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies' in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Manoj Tiwary kisses his helmet after scoring a half century during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies' in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Manoj Tiwary kisses his helmet after scoring a half century during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies' in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies' in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies' in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Parthiv Patel is bowled by West Indies' Kemar Roach during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Parthiv Patel is bowled by West Indies' Kemar Roach during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
West Indies' Kemar Roach (2nd R) celebrates with his captain Darren Sammy (R) after taking the wicket of Parthiv Patel (L) during their fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
West Indies' Kemar Roach (2nd R) celebrates with his captain Darren Sammy (R) after taking the wicket of Parthiv Patel (L) during their fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Manoj Tiwary plays a shot during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies' in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Manoj Tiwary plays a shot during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies' in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Manoj Tiwary plays a shot during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies' in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Manoj Tiwary plays a shot during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies' in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
West Indies' Anthony Martin celebrates after taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
West Indies' Anthony Martin celebrates after taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Irfan Pathan celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Kieran Powell during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Irfan Pathan celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Kieran Powell during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
West Indies' Andre Russell plays a shot during their fifth and last one-day international cricket match against India in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
West Indies' Andre Russell plays a shot during their fifth and last one-day international cricket match against India in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Irfan Pathan (C) is congratulated by his teammates after he took the wicket of West Indies' Lendl Simmons during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Irfan Pathan (C) is congratulated by his teammates after he took the wicket of West Indies' Lendl Simmons during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
West Indies' Andre Russell (R) plays a shot as India's wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel watches during their fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
West Indies' Andre Russell (R) plays a shot as India's wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel watches during their fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
West Indies' Kieron Pollard raises his bat to celebrate his half century during their fifth and last one-day international cricket match against India in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
West Indies' Kieron Pollard raises his bat to celebrate his half century during their fifth and last one-day international cricket match against India in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Irfan Pathan (R) celebrates with teammate Gautam Gambhir after taking the wicket of West Indies' Lendl Simmons during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Irfan Pathan (R) celebrates with teammate Gautam Gambhir after taking the wicket of West Indies' Lendl Simmons during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Next Slideshows
Durban climate talks
Pictures from the U.N. climate conference and protests by environmental activists.
Shooting at Virginia Tech
A shooting incident revives memories of the 2007 rampage.
Virginia Tech remembers
Virginia Tech students hold a memorial service and candlelight vigil for a fallen police officer, killed near the site of one of the worst shooting rampages in...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.