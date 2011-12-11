Edition:
Sun Dec 11, 2011

India vs West Indies - 5th ODI Highlights

<p> Manoj Tiwary celebrates his first-ever century during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies' in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Manoj Tiwary kisses his helmet after scoring a half century during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies' in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Virat Kohli plays a shot during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies' in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Parthiv Patel is bowled by West Indies' Kemar Roach during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>West Indies' Kemar Roach (2nd R) celebrates with his captain Darren Sammy (R) after taking the wicket of Parthiv Patel (L) during their fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Manoj Tiwary plays a shot during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies' in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Manoj Tiwary plays a shot during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies' in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>West Indies' Anthony Martin celebrates after taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Irfan Pathan celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Kieran Powell during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>West Indies' Andre Russell plays a shot during their fifth and last one-day international cricket match against India in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Irfan Pathan (C) is congratulated by his teammates after he took the wicket of West Indies' Lendl Simmons during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>West Indies' Andre Russell (R) plays a shot as India's wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel watches during their fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>West Indies' Kieron Pollard raises his bat to celebrate his half century during their fifth and last one-day international cricket match against India in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Irfan Pathan (R) celebrates with teammate Gautam Gambhir after taking the wicket of West Indies' Lendl Simmons during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

