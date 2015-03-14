India vs Zimbabwe
India's captain MS Dhoni leaves the field after winning their Cricket World Cup match against Zimbabwe at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Zimbabwe's captain Brendan Taylor (L) leaves the field with teammates after losing their Cricket World Cup match against India at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Zimbabwe's cricketers leave the field after losing their Cricket World Cup match against India at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's MS Dhoni hits a six during their Cricket World Cup match against Zimbabwe at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Suresh Raina celebrates scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Zimbabwe at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Suresh Raina line up a four during their Cricket World Cup match against Zimbabwe at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's MS Dhoni hits a six watched by Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor during their Cricket World Cup match at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Suresh Raina dives in to make his crease during their Cricket World Cup match against Zimbabwe at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's MS Dhoni hits a six during their Cricket World Cup match against Zimbabwe at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Virat Kohli is bowled out during their Cricket World Cup match against Zimbabwe at Eden Park in Auckland March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Ajinkya Rahane gets up after being run out by Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor (R) during their Cricket World Cup match at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's fans celebrate during their Cricket World Cup match against Zimbabwe at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Shikhar Dhawan plays on to be dismissed during their Cricket World Cup match against Zimbabwe at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Zimbabwe's Raza Butt takes the catch to dismiss India's Rohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabva hits a shot for four runs during their Cricket World Cup match against India at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Zimbabwe's Tendai Chatara is bowled out by India's Umesh Yadav (L) during their Cricket World Cup match at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Zimbabwe's Raza Butt is bowled out during their Cricket World Cup match against India at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor celebrates scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against India at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor hits a shot for four runs watched by India's MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor ducks away from a bouncer during their Cricket World Cup match against India at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
The India team sing their national anthem before playing against Zimbabwe in their Cricket World Cup match at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
